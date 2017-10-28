Manfred says ball not to blame for all the long balls

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred listens as Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo wins the 2017 Roberto Clemente Award before Game 3 of baseball's World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

HOUSTON (AP) -- Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred doesn't blame the baseball for all the long balls.

A World Series record eight home runs were hit in the Houston Astros' 7-6, 11-inning win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2, including five in extra innings. That followed a regular season that featured 6,105 home runs, 2.4 percent more than the previous record of 5,963 set in 2000 at the height of the Steroids Era. Speculation about juiced balls has been fueled by a report claiming the makeup of the league's baseballs has changed in recent years.

''I'm absolutely confident that the balls that we're using are within our established specifications,'' Manfred said Friday before Game 3. ''I think making a judgment based on seeing home runs in a single game just doesn't make a lot of sense to me.''

Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel was quoted as saying after Game 2: ''Obviously, the balls are juiced.''

On other topics:

EXPANSION

Speaking after the presentation of the Roberto Clemente Award to the Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo, Manfred said no decision on expansion from the current 30 teams will be made until after the Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays get new ballparks.

''Over the long haul, I think we're a growth business and I'd like to think we're going to expand, but any talk of expansion and the beginning of the process in terms of evaluating cities cannot even begin until Tampa and Oakland are resolved,'' he said.

The Athletics, who have been playing in the Oakland Coliseum since 1968, said last month their preferred site for a new ballpark is near Lake Merritt on a 13-acre site owned by the Peralta Community College District.

''I think Oakland's determination that they have a site that's workable for them in Oakland is a positive, it's a step forward in the process,'' Manfred said.