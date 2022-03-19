‘Manek ejection was a joke.’ North Carolina Tar Heels star ejected for elbow vs. Baylor

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Brady Manek was ejected for throwing an elbow at at a Baylor player in the second half of Saturday’s second round NCAA Tournament game at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

Much of the reaction on social media was in Manek’s defense. Manek’s flagrant foul appeared inadvertent while he was boxing out for a rebound.

Manek ejection was a joke. Boxing out No-Look elbow is an ejection? GTFO — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) March 19, 2022

The No. 8 seed Tar Heels were leading by 25 with 10:08 remaining at the time of the disqualification. The No. 1 seed Bears were mounting a rally late and had cut the deficit to three with under two minutes remaining behind a 30-9 run. The Bears tied the game at 80-80 with 15 seconds left to force overtime. But the Tar Heals rallied to win 93-86.

Manek started four years for the Oklahoma Sooners before transferring as a graduate student to North Carolina for his final season. Manek was leading the Tar Heels with 26 points at the time of the ejection.

According to the NCAA rule book, a flagrant 2 foul involves unsportsmanlike conduct that is extreme in nature, including “when a player swings an elbow excessively and makes contact above the shoulders”, or excessive or severe contact during a dead ball.

Brady manek was mad he got boxed out and hit him with a high elbow lmao for sure intentional pic.twitter.com/MoiMdo95XH — jw (@the__johnw) March 19, 2022

We’re really ejecting Brady Manek for that? Sometimes we need to use some common sense (I know that’s difficult with the rule book). — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 19, 2022

If Baylor wins the championship, the tournament MVP should be Brady Manek. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) March 19, 2022

North Carolina was up 25 with 10:08 left when Manek was ejected.



With 15 seconds left, we are tied. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) March 19, 2022

This UNC vs Baylor game is rigged. Brady Manek shouldn’t have been ejected. — John Hood (@TheJohnHood) March 19, 2022