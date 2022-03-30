Is mandating that all 32 teams hire a diverse offensive assistant the right move for the NFL? | You Pod to Win the Game
Yahoo Sports' Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson and Yahoo Sports' Columnist Shalise Manza Young discuss the NFL's decision to require each of their clubs to hire a female or a member of an ethnic or racial minority to serve as an offensive assistant. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast.