Mancini gives Roma advantage in Europa League derby with Milan

Making the difference: Gianluca Mancini celebrates after scoring (Isabella BONOTTO)

Gianluca Mancini gave Roma a slender advantage in their Europa League quarter-final with AC Milan after netting the only goal in Thursday's 1-0 win at the San Siro.

Just as in the weekend's Rome derby in Serie A, Mancini headed home the winner from a Paulo Dybala corner to earn Roma a precious victory against their fellow Italians.

Mancini has had an eventful few days as he was fined 5,000 euros for waving a flag depicting Lazio supporters as rats in his post-derby celebrations.

The 27-year-old's sixth goal of the season, in the 17th minute, gave his team a hard-fought victory and a lead to defend at next week's second leg in Rome, when Roma will continue their bid for a third European final in as many years.

Thursday's win also continued former Italy midfielder Daniele De Rossi's remarkable start as coach of his boyhood club.

De Rossi has completely revitalised Roma since taking over from Jose Mourinho, who was dismissed in January after a league thumping at the hands of Milan.

Roma have only lost twice under his charge, to Italian champions-elect Inter Milan and Brighton the previous round of the Europa League when that last-16 tie was decided in the first leg.

Milan, who struck the woodwork late on through Oliver Giroud, now face an uphill task to get something from their season as Stefano Pioli's side trail Inter by 14 points in Serie A.

They could even concede the league title to their local rivals in the next derby with Inter on Monday week, making next week's return a huge fixture for the seven-time European champions.

