Manchester United's new secret weapon backed to solve Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's big worry - GETTY IMAGES

The arrival of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane at Manchester United this summer has drawn plenty of attention but there is another signing that has flown largely under the radar and yet which, if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s hopes are realised, could prove highly significant.

Only Leeds, who United happen to face in their opening game of the new Premier League season on Saturday, conceded more top-flight goals from set-pieces than the 14 shipped by Solskjaer’s team last season and it was an issue the manager was determined to address.

Enter Eric Ramsay, who, as United’s new set-piece and individual development coach, has been tasked, amid a wider remit, with trying to rectify a vulnerability at defending free-kicks and corners that Solskjaer admitted had become a “worry”.

Still only 29 but multilingual and with a burgeoning reputation in the game, Ramsay was poached from Chelsea, where he spent the past two seasons as under-23 coach.

He worked previously at Shrewsbury Town and Swansea City and arrives partly on the back of a recommendation from first-team coach, Kieran McKenna, with whom he spent time at Loughborough University.

Sam Ricketts, the former Bolton Wanderers and Hull City defender, studied for his Uefa Pro Licence with Ramsay via the Welsh FA before they ended up together at Shrewsbury and believes United have appointed a bright, highly-personable and talented young coach whom the players will naturally warm to and respect.

“He’s a clear thinker, he’s got a good tactical brain and a real level of detail in what he does,” Ricketts said. “That is why he went on first to Chelsea from Shrewsbury and now finds himself at Man United.

“His personality is the big thing. He’s a people person. He’s a very rounded individual who won’t be fazed by anything but who will be very attentive and detail-driven in everything he does.

“It’s not just the sessions you plan – it’s how you conduct yourself, how you drive them with your tone of voice and manner, and that’s what he does really well. He’s got a good coaching manner and the personality to engage with players.”

Story continues

United’s squad have already been introduced to Ramsay’s short, sharp whistle and Ricketts says it is a highly effective tool.

“I know it sounds stupid but he’s got one of one of the best whistles with his fingers I’ve heard on a training pitch and when he wants to make a point quickly it can be very effective,” Ricketts says. “A shepherd would be envious. Eric could control a sheep dog two fields away.

“Some people can’t get intensity into sessions. Maybe they’re too placid, quiet, nice, but Eric can flip between the two. His whistle can be part of that. It pricks your attention.”

The 22 goals United conceded from set-pieces across all competitions last season were more than any other Premier League side.

Solskjaer, while doubtless also keen for Ramsay to inject some imagination into United’s offensive set plays, was particularly troubled by his team’s susceptibility when they failed to make the first contact at corners or free-kicks and this is one area in which his new specialist will be expected to drive improvement.

United have been impressed with Ramsay’s work so far. One training-ground source said: “He’s a great young coach, ultra-bright with really good communication skills and a whizz with technology and you can already see the benefit of him speaking other languages.”

Raphael Varane will boost Manchester United's defensive options this season - AFP

The club believe they are assembling a talented pool of young coaches, with McKenna, Ramsay and Justin Cochrane, the former Crewe Alexandra midfielder who in June was appointed head of player coaching and development in United’s academy after spells managing England’s under-15-17 teams.

Ricketts says Ramsay is very good at individual work. “That’s not all on the training pitch,” he said. “It’s also video work, feedback, getting to know the player and person, finding out how they feel in certain situations, so you’re not just working on their first touch, crossing or finishing or whatever it may be, but the mental side of their game as well.”

Ramsay is fluent in French and Spanish, and Ricketts believes that is another major string to his bow. “I don’t know how good Varane’s English is but Eric will be able to explain specific situations to him in French, which will ensure he understands straight away,” Ricketts said.

“If you can communicate with players in their native tongue and relax them it will just help them settle in even quicker. Anyone moving to a different culture or environment remembers those people who go out of their way to help them settle in.”

Towards the end of their Uefa Pro Licence course, groups from four countries convened in Geneva to stage coaching sessions for a group of 15 to 17-year-olds. Ricketts recalls Ramsay excelling when others had trouble.

“A couple of other coaches struggled because they were working with players they’d never met but Eric impressed everyone.” Solskjaer will hope Ramsay proves to be United’s secret weapon this season.