Manchester United's patience rewarded as they beat Liverpool for first Women's Super League victory

Second-half goals from Lauren James and Katie Zelem settled the tie

Manchester United 2 Liverpool 0

There was a staggered, jarring feel to the second meeting in the Women’s Super League era between Manchester United and Liverpool until Lauren James, United’s 17-year-old wunderkid, swept up Jess Sigworth’s ball, switched feet and rounded Sophie Bradley-Auckland to slot a low finish past Anke Preuss for the opener.

By the time the game stretched into added time, United were firmly in control and the panic with which Niamh Fahey brought down the surging Leah Galton, the best player on the pitch, on 94 minutes was symptomatic of how fragmented Liverpool had grown at the back. Former Liverpool midfielder Katie Zelem wrong-footed Preuss and added United’s second.

United’s relief at finally finding their first goal of the season - all eleven bar goalkeeper Mary Earps skidding into knee-slides by the corner - was fitting for a side that would have found themselves rooted to the foot of the table had they lost this. This season is the first time this reformed United team have lost two games on the bounce, ever, and maybe it would have been three has Zelem not cleared Niamh Fahey’s looping header off the line early on.

With both teams pressed into submission, this was initially a show of obdurate, stubborn defending amid which the flair players gasped for space like contortionists wrangling their way out of straightjackets. The snake-hipped James slalomed through a pack of white shirts and clattered the crossbar from range, before Niamh Charles set herself up for a standing overhead kick that drifted wide of the far post. On their first-half discipline, perhaps Liverpool feel aggrieved that they weren’t rewarded with a point, and forward Rinsola Babajide was repeatedly played into space on Liverpool’s left, but after the break United's greater offensive craft told as the visitors' defensive mettle gave way to something more manic.

United could have had extended their lead when Galton headed Hayley Ladd's cross on to the bar and Ella Toone did the same with the follow-up when the otherwise impressive Liverpool goalkeeper Anke Preuss was beaten. Preuss had twice denied Galton from close-range from pinpoint Zelem deliveries that carved Liverpool’s defence in half.

“We were chasing the game and went to three at the back, so you’re going to be exposed a little bit on the transition,” said Vicky Jepson, the Liverpool manager. “The first 45 minutes, we really did frustrate them. I thought you couldn’t pick faults with our defensive shape. We had three or four opportunities first half when we could have taken the game. The last three league games have been marginal defeats."

United head coach Casey Stoney said: “In the first half, we weren’t good enough. We were losing possession and giving the ball away. There was a lack of intent. The players came out in the second half and did exactly what we needed them to, but the players knew at half-time - they didn't need me to tell them. We deserved to win. There’s relief but we can build on this now."

Match details

Manchester United (4-3-2-1): Earps; Smith, M. Turner, McManus, Okvist (A. Turner 45); Ladd, Zelem, Toone; Sigsworth (Hanson 76), Galton; James

Subs not used:Harris, Green, Mikalsen (g), Arnot, Edwards

Bookings: James

Scorers: James 71, Zelem 90 + 5 (pen)

Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Preuss; Jane, Bradley-Aucklane, Fahey, Robe; Roberts, Rodgers (Linnett 81); Babajide Lawley, Charles (Clarke 72); Sweetman-Kirk

Subs not used: Hodson, Kitching (g), Kearns, Purfield

Bookings: Lawley, Linnett

Attendace: 2,813

Referee: Lucy Oliver