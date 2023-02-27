Manchester United's 'over-celebrations' were far from embarrassing

Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United lift the trophy during the Carabao Cup Final match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on February 26, 2023 in London - Getty Images/Charlotte Wilson

Football’s moral code can be confusing. Thou shalt kick the ball out of play for an injured player, unless thou art losing. Thou shalt not celebrate against thy former club, but if thou does not then thou may incur wrath from ye olde phone-in hosts who believe a non-celebration is some offshoot of political correctness gone mad.

Cup competitions should be respected, they are important and being devalued because big clubs do not take them seriously enough. Which is bad! But also, duh, nobody cares about the League Cup, grow up. So being happy after winning it is... crass? These are ever-shifting sands.

Manchester United took the three-handled trophy home on Sunday and celebrated winning a cup final like they had won a cup final or something. Cue some localised anger from former Britain’s Got Talent judge Piers Morgan.

It was Erik ten Hag dancing with Lisandro Martinez and Antony which Morgan found “embarrassing,” perhaps not realising Ten Hag was reprising an old tradition with two of his former Ajax players. No arguments about the verdict on Ten Hag’s actual dancing, which was toddler-like, bum waggling awkwardly as if the Wembley DJ had dropped The Birdie Song.

Can’t believe I’m watching a @ManUtd manager & players dancing with joy after winning the Carabao Cup … so embarrassing. 🙈pic.twitter.com/A0HY7ixEoX — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 26, 2023

But Morgan’s implication was Ten Hag and his United players, draped in national flags with glittery firework effluence underfoot, were wrong to be so happy after winning the mere League Cup. Put that selfie stick down, Jadon Sancho, and concentrate on the league. Here we encounter even choppier waters.

This competition is not what it was, but perhaps not in the way you think. We can all remember trying autumn evenings tuning in for promising ties only to find teams made up of unheralded names with squad numbers above 40. But Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes scored for United in their first game en route to the trophy this season. Some players were rested against Charlton in the quarters, but otherwise Ten Hag’s line-ups throughout would not raise eyebrows if used in the Premier League.

It has been 10 years since a non-big six team won this trophy (Swansea in 2013). Leicester, Wigan, Portsmouth and Everton are the only clubs from outside the elite to win the FA Cup in the past 30 years. Trophies cement a winning culture which leads to more trophies and ever-more lucrative sponsorship deals. Major clubs have realised that the League Cup is worthwhile, indeed it is often clubs lower down the 92 who put out their B-teams.

This is before we reach the wider context of United’s victory, the sense of a long corner finally turned, the beginning of a new era, the promise of some nice new owners who will end the indignity of transfer window net spends below £300 million. With that in mind, some mild dancing seems appropriate.

Afterwards there were smiles and trophy snaps with Ten Hag and Sir Alex Ferguson, a winning combination of nostalgia and progress. No similar photos emerged with Jose Mourinho when United won the 2018 Europa League, but Ferguson did pose with Louis van Gaal and his only United trophy, the FA Cup, in 2016. Ferguson looked more sheepish than delighted on that occasion, presumably knowing Van Gaal would be sacked hours later.

Manager Erik ten Hag and Sir Alex Ferguson of Manchester United celebrate in the dressing room after the Carabao Cup Final match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on February 26, 2023 - Getty Images/Matthew Peters

Ultimately, like most League Cup wins, most of this will soon be forgotten by those who were not there. There is no shame in this, nor does it lessen the moment. Football can be so grinding, so ruinous, so exhausting. Let its winners celebrate however they like.