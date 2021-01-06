Manchester United's defeat to City shows they cannot win big games with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester UNited - GETTY IMAGES

When you are a club like Manchester United, nearly winning something is not nearly good enough and that is what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side continues to do. They are the nearly men, the might haves, the could haves and the maybes.

They are good, but not quite good enough. They are talented but not able to show it when it truly matters. They have plenty of match-winners, but nobody who has been able to win them something. They have big-game players, but not many who show up in the biggest games.

A top-four side is decent, solid, perhaps even acceptable, but it is far from great. United are quite possibly one of the four best teams in the country and while that might seem good enough to those who make the big decisions at Old Trafford, certainly when it comes to the firing and hiring of managers, nobody celebrates finishing fourth and no United fan will be dishing out praise after yet another semi-final defeat.

There will have been plenty of back slapping and nods of approval behind the glossy corporate façade at Old Trafford about the way Solskjaer’s side have gone about things this season until this point.

This result was a reminder of all their shortcomings. One defeat, even in a Manchester derby, does not wreck a campaign, losing is not a disgrace. The problem is this is more than that. It is part a pattern; a worrying trend.

It appeared to confirm all our long held misgivings about both manager and players that have dogged them for most of the Norwegian’s two-year reign. Results have improved, the manager has come through a difficult spell and ignored all of those calling for him to be replaced by the recently out-of-work Mauricio Pochettino, but once again, when it mattered, his side have lost. Against one of Europe’s best teams, they have been well beaten.

This semi-final defeat to Manchester City was the moment that growing sense of self-satisfaction behind the scenes at United evaporated. They were a semi-final side last season and remain one now. They lack something crucial and do not seem to be able to spot what it is.

United reached three semi-finals last season, in the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Europa League and lost them all. They surprised people by securing a top-four finish in the Premier League and a return to the Champions League. Solid achievements but not success.

This is not a club that will ever be satisfied with being one of the four best teams in any competition and after two years of gradual progress, there will be many now who suspect this is as good as it will get with Solskjaer in charge. He is used to hearing that and it will not upset him, but maybe it should worry those above him.

The former striker has taken them this far, he has done okay and dampened the fires of discontent, but United finished second in the league under Jose Mourinho and won two major cup competitions, one at home and won abroad.

Their former manager is currently preparing for the Carabao Cup final, but he will face the other club from Manchester. Not the one who sacked him and ushered one of its former sons to lead the team in his place. The Portuguese will have watched at home and smiled as much as United’s supporters grimaced.

Their respective records suggest that Mourinho wins trophies - Solskjaer loses semi-finals. This defeat does not wipe out the progress made but it will hurt. The sting will last for weeks.

To lose one semi is irritating, even two can be dismissed as unlucky, but four back-to-back points to something fundamentally wrong. Whether you want to blame the players, or the manager, is down to the individual, but blame always points somewhere.

A slow start to the season had been banished to the vague memory banks. An early group stage exit in the Champions League has been largely forgotten as United charged up the table to within striking distance of leaders Liverpool.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - AFP

They are title contenders when nobody seriously thought they could be, putting unforeseen pressure on the faltering champions, but there is not enough to suggest they will actually win the league. If you cannot win one-off, big matches, how can you hope to beat the best in the league over the course of a nine-month campaign?

Just as when they needed to beat RB Leipzig in the Champions League to reach the knockout stage before Christmas, United lost and Solskjaer’s smile faded. They gave City a proper test, had their chances, but lost.

And with the defeat will bring back all the old complaints. Solskjaer is a manager who is supposedly not good enough to win the big prizes, with a squad that is short of required skill and mental agility to triumph in adversity.

He had gone a long way to silencing all the unwanted noise that has followed him like an uninvited brass band, but that same tune will be played again now and loudly. Is Solskjaer good enough to return United to the top of English and European football? Nearly, but not quite, seems to be the answer.