Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho just scored one of the best goals anyone will ever score

We have just seen one of the best goals scored in the history of the Premier League.

There's just no question that Alejandro Garnacho's opening goal for Manchester United in Sunday's match versus Everton at Goodison Park fits that description.

Garnacho, 19, has been a regular choice for Erik ten Hag despite minimal returns, entering the game with just one goal this season in 705 minutes across all competitions — a League Cup marker versus a weakened Crystal Palace side.

This goal is a maximum return.

Alejandro Garnacho goal video: Unreal overhead kick puts Manchester United in front

Making his third-straight Premier League start and fifth this campaign, Garnacho wasted little time in putting his stamp on the game.

Diogo Dalot sails in a cross from the right side and it's in danger of missing everyone.

Stationed near the back post, Garnacho has to work away from goal just to launch at the ball. His overhead kick is struck perfectly, and Jordan Pickford can't reach the rocket.