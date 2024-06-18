Manchester United's 2024-25 Premier League schedule

Expectations are all over the spectrum for Manchester United's 2024-25 Premier League season, the third under Erik ten Hag after the Dutch manager was perhaps controversially retained at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils' Premier League fixture list is out, and Ten Hag's men will look with favor on their start but note a tough final two games to the season; Leaving it late is never recommended, but Chelsea and Aston Villa to finish could have points at a premium.

Man United will play the first match of the Premier League season when Fulham visit Old Trafford at 3pm ET Friday, August 16.

Some other big days on the docket include the Manchester derbies — Dec. 14 at City, April 5 at United — a visit from Liverpool before the first international break of the new season, and an early 2025 trip to Anfield on Jan. 4.

United will hope its roller-coaster table finishes will go back in the right direction. Since finishing sixth in 2016-17, the Red Devils have finished 2nd, 6th, 3rd, 2nd, 6th, 3rd, and 8th.

They'll also compete in the Europa League thanks to an FA Cup triumph over Man City, as well as the FA Cup and League Cup.

Below you'll find the full 2024-25 Premier League fixture list for Manchester United.

Manchester United’s 2024-25 Premier League fixtures

Week 1 - Manchester United vs Fulham — 3pm ET Friday Aug. 16

Week 2 - Brighton vs Manchester United — Aug. 24

Week 3 - Manchester United vs Liverpool — Aug. 31

Week 4 - Southampton vs Manchester United — Sept. 14

Week 5 - Crystal Palace vs Manchester United — Sept. 21

Week 6 - Manchester United vs Tottenham — Sept. 28

Week 7 - Aston Villa vs Manchester United — Oct. 5

Week 8 - Manchester United vs Brighton — Oct. 19

Week 9 - West Ham vs Manchester United — Oct. 26

Week 10 - Manchester United vs Chelsea — Nov. 2

Week 11 - Manchester United vs Leicester City — Nov. 9

Week 12 - Ipswich Town vs Manchester United — Nov. 23

Week 13 - Manchester United vs Everton — Nov. 30

Week 14 - Arsenal vs Manchester United — Tuesday Dec. 3

Week 15 - Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest — Dec. 7

Week 16 - Manchester City vs Manchester United — Dec. 14

Week 17 - Manchester United vs Bournemouth — Dec. 21

Week 18 - Wolves vs Manchester United — Dec. 26

Week 19 - Manchester United vs Newcastle United — Dec. 29

Week 20 - Liverpool vs Manchester United — Jan. 4

Week 21 - Manchester United vs Southampton — 3pm ET Wednesday Jan. 15

Week 22 - Manchester United vs Brighton — Jan. 18

Week 23 - Fulham vs Manchester United — Jan. 25

Week 24 - Manchester United vs Crystal Palace — Feb. 1

Week 25 - Tottenham vs Manchester United — Feb. 15

Week 26 - Everton vs Manchester United — Feb. 22

Week 27 - Manchester United vs Ipswich Town — 3pm ET Wednesday Feb. 26

Week 28 - Manchester United vs Arsenal — March 8

Week 29 - Leicester City vs Manchester United — March 15

Week 30 - Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United — Tuesday April 1

Week 31 - Manchester United vs Manchester City — April 5

Week 32 - Newcastle United vs Manchester United — April 12

Week 33 - Manchester United vs Wolves — April 19

Week 34 - Bournemouth vs Manchester United — April 26

Week 35 - Brentford vs Manchester United — May 3

Week 36 - Manchester United vs West Ham — May 10

Week 37 - Chelsea vs Manchester United — May 18

Week 38 - Manchester United vs Aston Villa — 11am ET Sunday May 25

