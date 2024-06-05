Manchester United youngster shares update after dislocating shoulder

Manchester United youngster Dan Gore has revealed that he has undergone surgery on a dislocated shoulder.

The highly-rated youngster, who made his first-team debut in September last year, was sent on loan in January to gain experience in League One.

Gore, 19, joined Port Vale for the remainder of the season but played just once due to injury. He returned to United last month and trained with the first-team in leading up to the FA Cup final win over rivals Man City.

The youngster has since sustained a fresh injury.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Gore shared a message to his followers, revealing that he’d dislocated his shoulder.

Gore wrote: “Gutted to have dislocated my shoulder and needed to have surgery. However, surgery went well, now time to rest and recover and get ready for the new season.”

The midfielder shared a photo with his message, which showed him in hospital giving the thumbs up.

All Gore can do now is rest and try recover in the best way possible. It may ruin his chances of heading on the US tour this summer, which is a blow because it lessens his chance of impressing the manager ahead of the new season.

That said, a return date hasn’t been given and we won’t know until the players return for pre-season if Gore will be part of the squad.

A dislocated injury is not an injury worth rushing back from either.

Subscribe to the Stretty News podcast Strettycast for weekly episodes on Manchester United. You can also sign up to the ad-free Stretty Newsletter. Get the Stretty News verdict on all matters Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News

Manchester United youngster shares update after dislocating shoulder

Jun 5 2024, 22:56

‘He cannot leave’: Under no circumstances can United’s ‘shining light’ be sold, says club legend

Jun 5 2024, 21:50

Romano confirms PL club won’t ‘make it easy’ for United to sign their highly-rated player this summer

Jun 5 2024, 21:05