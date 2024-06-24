Manchester United youngster set to leave despite offer to extend contract

Shola Shoretire is set to leave Manchester United as a free agent despite being offered a new contract by the club.

The 20-year-old is at a crossroads trying to decide the next step of his professional career after snubbing a contract offer from United.

According to Manchester World, United are still hopeful a late agreement can be reached, but there is a growing expectation that he will leave for pastures new when his contract expires at the end of the week.

Shoretire is highly thought of at United and has been for some time, winning the Jimmy Murphy Player of the Year award for the 2020/21 season. He’s been at the club for 11 years but it sounds like the youngster wants to continue his professional career elsewhere.

United planned to involve Shoretire in their pre-season squad this summer, which would give him a chance to impress under Erik ten Hag

Perhaps Shoretire has looked at his options and reckons he can get first team football at another club. Especially when he is not in contention for selection at United.

Only time will tell what the future holds for Shoretire but we would like to wish him the best of luck.

Jun 24 2024, 11:12

