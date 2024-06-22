Manchester United yet to contact Bologna for Joshua Zirkzee move

Manchester United has not made any formal contact with Bologna for their Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee.

The Red Devils are understood to be interested in the 23-year-old, who has been heavily linked with a move to Milan this summer.

Calciomercato.com’s Daniele Longo writes that the Premier League giants are looking to sign a striker who has similar characteristics to their current number nine, Rasmus Hojlund, but have not notified Bologna to inform them if they are willing to meet their €40M release clause.

Longo however, claims that contact could be made next week with the player currently representing the Netherlands at Euro 2024, but that Milan remains in pole-position to grab his signature.

Zirkzee’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, has courted controversy by reportedly wanting a 15 per cent commission in any potential sale.

The Rossoneri have already agreed to the the release clause, but are not willing to pay Joorabchian the percentage he expects.

Steve Mitchell | GIFN