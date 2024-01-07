Manchester United XI vs Wigan: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for FA Cup game

Erik ten Hag has confirmed goalkeeper Andre Onana will feature for Manchester United in their FA Cup third-round tie against Wigan.

The Cameroon international has been called up for his country’s Africa Cup of Nations campaign later this month but ten Hag expects him to be available for selection before he sets off.

“We're talking with [the] Cameroon Federation," said the Dutchman.

"It was an issue during the talks with Andre when he came in here, and it's constructive, so we will see."

The Manchester United manager also confirmed he “more or less" expects to have the same squad available to the one who lost to Nottingham Forest last weekend.

While Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez have both been spotted in training, the trip to League One Wigan will surely come too early for the pair.

Ten Hag also does not expect to have the likes of Harry Maguire, Mason Mount and Luke Shaw back until later this month.

Man United predicted XI vs Wigan: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Evans, Dalot; Mainoo, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho, Rashford

Doubts: Hojlund

Injured: Mount, Casemiro, Martinez, Maguire, Shaw, Martial

Time and date: 8.15pm GMT on Monday 8 January, 2024

Venue: DW Stadium