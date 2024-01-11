Manchester United XI vs Tottenham: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League

A number of injured Manchester United players are eyeing returns for the weekend's visit of Tottenham.

Erik ten Hag was optimistic that good news on the fitness front was on the way when he spoke after the FA Cup win at Wigan, in which he gambled on a strong line-up which came through unscathed to book a spot in the next round.

Spurs travel to Old Trafford in the Premier League this weekend before United enjoy a fortnight off for their winter break.

Luke Shaw and Christian Eriksen have been labelled as the most likely players to return with Harry Maguire listed as a "maybe" by Ten Hag earlier this week.

Mason Mount "needs some days or a week more" to complete his comeback from a calf issue, leaving him as an outsider for Sunday's game.

Anthony Martial has missed the last six games with a mystery illness, amid speculation over his transfer future.

Meanwhile, Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez are set to wait until after the winter break as they too near an end to their lay-offs.

In terms of selection decisions, Shaw's return would prompt a competition between Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back whereas Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen will contend to partner Kobbie Mainoo in central midfield.

Rasmus Hojlund missed several chances against Wigan but will likely keep his place up top, with Marcus Rashford impressing to put himself back above Antony in the pecking order out wide.

Andre Onana will feature for the final time before a belated departure to Cameroon's Africa Cup of Nations camp.

Predicted Man Utd XI: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Evans, Shaw; McTominay, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Doubts: Mount, Shaw, Maguire, Martial

Injuries: Martinez, Casemiro, Lindelof, Malacia

Unavailable: Amrabat

Time and date: 4.30pm GMT, Sunday January 14, 2024

Venue: Old Trafford

TV channel: Sky Sports