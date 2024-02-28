Manchester United XI vs Nottingham Forest: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for FA Cup

Manchester United will tonight have Casemiro available for their FA Cup trip to Nottingham Forest.

Erik ten Hag admitted after the Brazilian was forced off in the defeat to Fulham that he did not know if he had suffered a concussion, which would have ruled him out of the cup tie at the City Ground due to protocols.

However, Ten Hag confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Casemiro came off due to bleeding and was in contention to face Forest, having avoided concussion.

It is a much-needed boost for the Dutchman, amid United losing a number of first-team regulars to injury.

Rasmus Hojlund was ruled out for at least a fortnight ahead of the Fulham game with a muscle problem, while Luke Shaw and Lisandro Martinez are in the midst of longer spells on the sideline.

Hojlund’s absence led to Ten Hag deploying teenage winger Omari Forson in the starting line-up on the weekend but he lasted only 53 minutes before being substituted.

Ten Hag could decide to bring Antony back into the XI yet the winger went ignored for almost the entirety of United’s defeat, despite the fact they were chasing a goal for effectively the whole match.

Amad Diallo’s longer cameo points towards him potentially being the next in line to start. Alternatively, Bruno Fernandes could shift to the right flank as seen on a few previous occasions, allowing Christian Eriksen or Scott McTominay to reinforce the midfield.

Predicted Man Utd XI: Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Lindelof; Mainoo, McTominay; Amad, Fernandes, Garnacho; Rashford

Injuries: Martinez, Mount, Hojlund, Wan-Bissaka, Malacia, Martial, Shaw

Time and date: 7.45pm GMT, Wednesday February 28, 2024

Venue: City Ground

TV channel: BBC One