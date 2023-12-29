Manchester United XI vs Nottingham Forest: Luke Shaw injury latest, predicted lineup, confirmed team news

Manchester United are sweating over the fitness of Luke Shaw ahead of their trip to face Nottingham Forest.

The left-back missed the dramatic win over Aston Villa with a muscle injury but Erik ten Hag did not provide a further update on Shaw at his pre-match press conference on Friday beyond adding: "It will be a similar squad as we had against [Aston] Villa."

If Shaw is again out, Diogo Dalot could continue at left-back but has struggled when deputising. Sergio Reguilon is another option though the future of his loan spell is unclear.

Sofyan Amrabat is also a doubt with a muscle injury, while Anthony Martial has been sidelined with illness. Scott McTominay is expected to return in midfield at Forest with Christian Eriksen and Kobbie Mainoo both struggling at times against Villa.

Two-goal hero Alejandro Garnacho will keep his place, and Marcus Rashford produced a much-improved display on then opposite flank last time out. Rasmus Hojlund has finally ended his goal drought and will hope to build momentum.

Manchester United predicted XI: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Evans, Reguilon; Mainoo, McTominay; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Doubts: Shaw, Amrabat, Martial

Injured: Casemiro, Martinez, Mount, Maguire, Malacia, Diallo, Lindelof'

Time and date: 5.30pm on Saturday, December 30, 2023

Venue: The City Ground

TV channel: Sky Sports