Manchester United XI vs Man City: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League

Manchester United will be without Rasmus Hojlund for the Manchester derby and Erik ten Hag has a major defensive selection dilemma.

The Manchester United manager has admitted he has a “puzzle” to solve over the make-up of his back-four against Manchester City, with Harry Maguire still out injured.

Ten Hag has been weighing up whether to stick with Sofyan Amrabat at left-back or bring in Jonny Evans alongside Raphael Varane at centre-half and move Victor Lindelof to left-back.

Injuries to Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tyrell Malacia have left United with a defensive shortage ahead of their trip to the Etihad Stadium.

Amrabat started at left-back in Wednesday’s 1-0 FA Cup win at Nottingham Forest but adopted more of a midfield role and helped United dictate the latter part of the game.

“We have to lay the puzzle because we are still missing full-backs,” said Ten Hag.

“We are still missing centre-halves. So we have to be creative but I think we can. On Wednesday, we showed we can, if we have the right plan.

“But, more important than that, if we have that passion, and that ambition, and desire and determination to win the game, then we are able to do it.”

Kobbie Mainoo will continue alongside Casemiro in midfield, with Marcus Rashford set to lead the line after he hit back at criticism over his lifestyle and commitment to United.

Hojlund should return from a muscle injury at some point this month but he will miss the game at the Etihad.

Predicted Manchester United XI: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Evans, Lindelof; Mainoo, Casemiro; Eriksen, Fernandes, Garnacho, Rashford

Injured: Maguire, Hojlund, Shaw, Martinez, Mount, Wan-Bissaka, Malacia, Martial

Time and date: 3.30pm GMT on Sunday, March 2, 2024

Venue: Etihad Stadium

TV channel: Sky Sports