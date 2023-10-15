Manchester United 1-1 Leicester City: Maya Le Tissier secures draw for hosts

Maya Le Tissier got her first goal of the season

Manchester United and Leicester City continued their unbeaten starts to the Women's Super League season with an entertaining draw at Leigh Sports Village.

The hosts, who secured an impressive 1-1 draw with Paris St-Germain on their Champions League debut on Tuesday, suffered an early setback when they lost defender Gabby George to injury in the ninth minute.

But they recovered to carve out the better opportunities, coming closest to opening the scoring in first-half stoppage time when Hinata Miyazawa struck the underside of the bar.

Lucia Garcia also forced a good save from Leicester keeper Janina Leitzig before the break.

Leicester, who had won all three of their games prior to this fixture, were second best for large periods but snatched the lead early in the second half when Aileen Whelan turned in at the back post following a free-kick.

Manchester United responded well to that blow and deservedly equalised through Maya Le Tissier's header.

United goalkeeper Mary Earps tipped over a strong Lena Petermann effort, while Nikita Parris put a header straight at Leitzig in the final seconds as both sides pushed for the winner.

The result means Leicester are second in the WSL, with Manchester United fifth.

Manchester United boss Marc Skinner told MUTV: "We were not good enough in that final third today. In the build-up we could have been quicker. Leicester had a 0.26 expected goals but defend like that, we will concede goals.

"The reality is, in that game, there were chances there we had to bury. If you are not creating the chances that is different but we have a lot to rejig with a quick turnaround."

United travel to PSG on Wednesday for the second leg of their Champions League second qualifying-round tie.

Manchester United fight back again

The hosts will be disappointed not to take the victory given the many chances they had, but this was another battling display by the Red Devils.

They have conceded the first goal in every game they have played so far this season but have recovered each time to remain unbeaten in all competitions.

Manchester United went into this game looking to build on their impressive second-half display against PSG in midweek, and they certainly had the opportunities to win this game quite comfortably.

As well as Parris' late chance, Rachel Williams headed over moments before the final whistle.

They missed the creativity of Geyse, who changed the game against PSG when she came on, as she was rested.

But a draw against a side who had won every game they had played so far this season is a decent result and once again highlights the fighting spirit of Skinner's side.

"We have the mentality, but there are times we are trying to to pass rather than shooting," Skinner added.

"If you are in a shooting position, shoot. That is where we have to grow. We are getting there. We have shown we can come from behind again, but we have to stop coming from behind."