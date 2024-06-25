Manchester United Women seemingly ignored by INEOS in their attempts to revamp Carrington

INEOS’s football leadership has received a lot of support from Manchester United fans ever since Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s purchase of a minority stake in England’s most historic club.

During their nearly two-decade-long reign, the Glazers family has failed to invest sufficiently in United to improve the club’s infrastructure as well as the men’s and women’s teams.

As such, INEOS’ early plans to reshape the club’s football structure as well as invest £50 million to modernise the men’s first team building at Carrington Training Complex have been received pretty well by the majority of the fanbase.

However, The Guardian has given more insight into their Carrington plans and the details may irk many United fans.

The report states: “Manchester United’s women’s team will be moved into portable buildings at the club’s Carrington training complex this season to allow the men’s squad to use the women’s building while the men’s indoor facilities are being revamped.”

The women’s and academy building, which allegedly cost £10m, only opened last summer.

But for the upcoming season, the men’s team will have “priority access” to the state-of-the-art facility on the Carrington site.

As far as women’s team’s portable buildings are concerned, they will “house everyday zones such as the changing rooms, team meeting rooms, office spaces and communal areas.” The players will use the same pitches and canteen as before.

The decision to seemingly overlook the women’s team to provide better facilities for the men’s squad is unlikely to sit well with many fans who want INEOS to focus on all teams representing the Red Devils.

The club’s hierarchy are not doing too well in the transfer market either and, all in all, the jury is definitely out so far.

Earlier on Tuesday, it emerged that the women’s team is set to lose their star goalkeeper Mary Earps to Paris Saint-Germain.

The 31-year-old received a proposal from United to extend her stay at the club but she picked PSG as she believes the French giants are in a better position to compete for major trophies.





