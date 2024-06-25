Manchester United Women fans’ favourite set to join PSG as a free agent

England goalkeeper Mary Earps is set to leave Manchester United and sign for Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

It comes as a huge blow for United to lose such a favourite amongst the fans. Earps is the number one for the Lionesses but BBC Sport understands she has decided to join PSG to compete in the Champions League.

The women’s team won’t compete in Europe’s most prestigious tournament next season after finishing fifth in the Women’s Super League, 20 points behind champions Chelsea.

United beat Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final as they went all the way to win their first-ever major trophy by beating Tottenham in the final

Earps joined United from Wolfsburg in 2019, and in February 2021 signed an extension until June 2023 with the option for an extra year. Her current deal expires at the end of the month.

Arsenal tried to sign Earps last summer, but United decided against selling as it would’ve benefited a domestic rival. It was bad enough to lose Alessia Russo to the Gunners in a free transfer.

