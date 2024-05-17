Manchester United withdrew my season ticket after I had a heart attack

Manchester United

Dear Katie,

I have just received notification that Manchester United is cancelling my season ticket memberships on grounds that I have not attended enough games this season.

I am wondering whether its records could be wrong. Aside from the fact that I live in London and have to travel 200 miles to see the matches (which I am happy to do), I suffered a heart attack earlier this year and have an ongoing heart condition.

Due to various treatments, including a major operation, I have not been able to attend all games, much to my disappointment.

I have been a Manchester United fan for 50 years and a season ticket holder since 2006.

I feel the club’s decision is unfortunate and unfair. Are they really happy to punish such a loyal fan, simply for having the misfortune to fall seriously ill?

It says I should have used the donation/transfer facility which lets me give my tickets to others in the event I can’t attend, however, I failed to do this because I was incapacitated.

I complained to the club but have been told to appeal, which I have done – but have heard nothing.

– Anon

Dear reader,

You first knew something was wrong when you were breathless on the French Alps, but you put the episode down to the altitude. However, your symptoms worsened and you ended up being diagnosed with a heart attack and having a stent fitted.

Though you are now feeling better, your recovery was long and tiring, and this issue with your season ticket was frankly the last thing on your mind while you focused on getting better.

During the season in question, you used your ticket for 14 out of 19 games and missed five. Manchester United’s terms and conditions require you to use your ticket for 15 out of 19 games during the season. This includes the ability to transfer the seats to someone else if you can’t attend in person.

The club says it warned you once you had missed three, however, instead of paying heed you went on to miss a further three.

Its terms and conditions state: “Ticket holders must attend at least 75pc of all premier league home matches that take place at Old Trafford stadium during the current season to be eligible to be invited to renew their season ticket for the following season.”

Clubs impose these conditions on ticket holders to stop them unfairly hogging seats which then go empty, which could lead to empty-looking stadiums, which would annoy fans and hurt teams’ morale.

However, the club also has a policy that it will consider ticket holders with “exceptional circumstances” preventing them from using their tickets. Although it is not prescriptive, this was very clearly designed to protect season ticket holders such as yourself who have experienced serious illnesses, bereavement and other major life events.

I’m pleased to say that following my involvement, your appeal has been accepted and you are able to renew your ticket for the coming season, which you’re relieved about. Though the way your complaint has been handled has left something of a sour taste.

A spokesman said: “All supporters have access to a fair and transparent appeals process, and we encourage fans to share as much information as possible to help inform our decision.”

