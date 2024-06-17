Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri linked with a move to Brazilian side Flamengo

A busy summer is predicted at Manchester United with INEOS leading the club through their first transfer window since taking control of the sporting structure at Old Trafford.

As well as adding quality to the first team squad, Erik ten Hag will be looking to offload some of the fringe players who have struggled to make an impact in recent seasons.

Uruguayan winger Facundo Pellistri is one of the players on the chopping block, having failed to nail down a consistent place in Ten Hag’s side.

Interest in the attacker is said to be high with a raft of teams linked with his signature.

As reported by Sport Witness, the latest of these is Brazilian giant Flamengo, who have earmarked the player as a perfect summer signing.

No official details of a potential deal have been reported with regards to whether they are interested in a permanent transfer or another loan move for the South American.

Pellistri has been shipped out on loan multiple times since arriving at Old Trafford in 2020, including his latest this season with Spanish side Granada.

The 22-year-old registered two goals and two assists in La Liga, catching the eye in a division much more suited to his style of play.

Pellisti also regularly impresses for his national side but seems to have fallen well down the pecking order in Manchester.

With only 24 appearances in a United shirt to his name during his four year spell, Pellistri clearly isn’t doing enough to impress the coaching staff at the club.

Additionally, Amad Diallo’s emergence at the tail end of the season has only pushed him further away from a first team place and a permanent move away might be exactly what the player needs to reignite his career.

Furthermore, United are highly likely to be dipping into the market for an attacking star or two in this window and will be hoping to raise some funds from the sale of Pellistri to fund their summer raids.





