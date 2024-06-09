Manchester United willing to spend €60m on Teun Koopmeiners

Manchester United are reportedly willing to spend big to sign Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners this summer.

The Red Devils could face losing Sofyan Amrabat and Casemiro this summer with Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay’s future also up in the air.

This means that the club will most likely be in the market for a midfielder with reports hotting up that the Old Trafford side is attempting to sign 19 year old wonderkid João Neves from Benfica.

Another name that has been mentioned is that of Koopmeiners, but it seemed that Juventus were in the box seat to sign the Europa League winner.

However, eyefootball.com claim “Manchester United are prepared to spend around €60 million to sign Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners this summer.”

“He has reportedly revealed his desire to join Juventus this summer, but as things stand, the Bianconeri are not close to signing him.”

“The Turin giants cannot afford the transfer package quoted and they are only willing to pay €40m with a player in exchange.”

United’s ability to exceed Juve’s maximum price clearly gives them an advantage in the pursuit of the player but the website also claims that the Red Devils may also need to sell to generate the funds and use Mason Greenwood as an example of a player they could sacrifice.

The site warns that “Koopmeiners is also on the radar of Liverpool and United need to be pro-active to avoid missing out on his signature to their arch-rivals.”

The Dutchman is versatile and can play all across the midfield area. He has been described as being “outstanding in the air on dead balls. He also offers a great mix of short and long passes and can also take the ball forward himself.”

Whilst a move for Neves seems more likely at this stage, if Benfica continue to demand such a large fee then Koopmeiners’ smaller price tag could be an attractive option for the Red Devils.

In a side that struggled for goals throughout the season, adding the 26 year old’s 12 goals in all competitions would certainly add something to Erik ten Hag’s team.





