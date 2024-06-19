Manchester United willing to offer Bruno Fernandes new contact on one condition

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is under contract until 2027, but there is interest from around Europe.

The Reds are a side in transition as we head into a third season under Erik ten Hag.

Even during a turgid campaign for the team in 2023/24, Fernandes was our most influential player and led by example as a professional. That is why he won the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award.

Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan have all been linked with a move for Fernandes amid uncertainty over his future.

Fernandes finds himself at a career crossroads

Does he remain loyal to United, help upcoming players and try to become a club legend with the captain’s armband – or does he think selfishly about winning major trophies before hanging up his boots?

The Portuguese Magnifico turns 30 this year. He has a decision to make.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Fernandes is not a priority for United but the club would be open to a renewal if he stays beyond the transfer window.

The same report accuses Fernandes (or his agents) of fuelling the uncertainty over the player’s future.

Samuel Luckhurst claims: “United do not plan to negotiate any new contracts with existing players during the transfer window and Fernandes is tied to the club until 2026, with the option of an additional year.”

Fernandes is currently at Euro 2024 representing Portugal.

A Fernandes-inspired Portugal side beat Czechia 2-1 after scoring the winner in stoppage time.

