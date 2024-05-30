Manchester United weigh up bid for Chelsea defender to solve defensive crisis

Manchester United are considering a move for Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah as they assess centre-half options for next season.

Injuries in the position posed one of the greatest problems for Erik ten Hag over the last year, and the departure of Raphael Varane has now left the squad looking even thinner in central defence.

Chelsea are willing to do business on at least one of Chalobah or Connor Gallagher, in order to meet profit and sustainability rules by 30 June. They would want a transfer fee of around £25m.

United are weighing up a bid, although any move would come amid a planned overhaul of the entire recruitment approach in the summer. The new Ineos-run football leadership believe player trading is one of the most obvious areas that needs to be drastically improved at Old Trafford, after a series of poor decisions have created a bloated squad on high wages.

United now want to follow the approach of high-performing clubs and mostly sign players who are under the age of 25, due to the potential for growth, while also fitting into modern pressing demands. Chalobah would fit that mould, although he turns 25 in July.