Manchester United want a striker but who could they buy, and what does it mean for those breaking through?

Who should Manchester United buy to play upfront and what does that mean for their youth products?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is looking for "creativity and goals" in the transfer market, crucial ingredients missing from a thoroughly medium Manchester United first XI.

Buying a striker at peak age, roughly 25-30 years old, is seriously expensive and the calibre of player who would improve Manchester United's attack is going to cost but, in the real world and not one where transfers are conducted as though we live in a Football Manager save, what sort of club would consider selling a forward in his prime to a supposed European rival? Liverpool wouldn't sell Roberto Firmino to anyone, Jeff Bezos would struggle to prise Karim Benzema from Real Madrid, Leicester have no need to sell Jamie Vardy whatsoever.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood are players Manchester United believe will be good enough to fire the club back up the table and Solskjaer's long-term plan must have those in mind. Elite level players either cost frightening amounts or aren't available - a superstar like Neymar would make United better but would cost £200million and deny the young players the minutes needed to improve.

Rashford broke into the first team because injury decimated the available options - if Louis Van Gaal had recruited a striker to cater for injuries, it's difficult to tell whether Rashford's career would be anything like it is now.

Story continues

This is an example of the conundrum facing Solskjaer at present. Rashford is one of the most talented young players in Europe but it still isn't clear what his best position is, or will be, after 177 appearances for the club. Too good to leave out, not quite good enough to get United to the level they need to be at. His goalscoring record (48 in all competitions for United) suggests he is not the answer to United's number nine dilemma and nor do his performances against any team who sits deep and denies space behind to run into, but Rashford is only 21. Buying a new forward at the peak of his powers might improve the team in the short term but at what long-term cost to Rashford's development?

If Rashford is a left-sided forward, is he as good as Raheem Sterling or Sadio Mane? Anthony Martial is supposed to be a left sided forward...

And if Jadon Sancho is targeted in a near-future transfer window, would Rashford, Daniel James, Jesse Lingard or Martial get near a right wing slot?

The focus on young players, particularly those from the club's academy, requires strategic planning and trust in the process. If Mason Greenwood is the future of the club's goalscoring exploits, bringing someone in who blocks his path to the first team doesn't make a lot of sense.

Martial has been the preferred choice of 'nine' this season and has two goals in three league appearances but as has been typical during his time at United, as soon as the Frenchman found a bit of form he picked up an injury. The only other option in attack is Greenwood, described as the best natural finisher at the club by Solskjaer, who turns 18 on Tuesday and needs to play first team football now if he is to reach the potential expected. Sancho moved to Germany at the same age to get the minutes Greenwood must now play.

The young players are already in place and coming through. If they are the future, United need either an elite level striker to steal a place in the forward line from them now or an experienced centre forward to set standards for said youngsters and do a job for a couple of seasons.

United lack battlers and aggression. A striker who can disrupt defences with his physical presence alone makes sense, particularly as opposition managers have realised that sitting deep and gifting United the ball leads to them running out of ideas quickly. The requirements are a poacher in the penalty area, a target man who can support approach play, someone who leads from the front.

Mario Mandzukic scored Croatia's second goal in the World Cup win over England in 2018 Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Those attributes are what make Mario Mandzukic such an appealing signing. Clearly a short-term fix, Mandzukic is 33-years-old and plays with a near desperation to win and would provide some much needed bite.

A versatile forward, Mandzukic's most attractive qualities are his mental ones. Determined, aggressive and tireless, his style of play is that of a defensive forward, one who helps the attack by 'getting stuck in', leading the press and winning aerial battles. His player radar from last season shows a marked difference to what United currently have.

Compared to Rashford from 2018/19, Mandzukic makes more defensive contributions, more aerial duels contested and won, more tackles, interceptions and is still a potent goal threat.

Another player linked is Moussa Dembele, the 23-year-old Lyon forward making a name for himself in France after an impressive couple of seasons at Celtic. Dembele is a different sort of player to Mandzukic, somewhere been a 'nine' and a '10' during his time in Scotland but currently a striker who runs off the shoulder of the last defender and finishes clinically. Sergio Aguero is similar in playing style.

United were interested in Dembele when at Celtic, but opted not to bid when the asking price was around £20million. The fee could now be three to four times that, the kind of money United should be paying for a proven world superstar - a 31 year old Robert Lewandowski should be available for much less than £80million.

Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez, Sergio Aguero, Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah and Edinson Cavani are all unavailable. If Harry Maguire cost the club £85million, United can expect to pay similar for a striker considered of a standard below the upper tier but most would be considered a risk. Nobody knows for sure if Dembele would offer anymore than Greenwood right now without watching both in the Premier League. One of those options is free.

Newcastle's £40million Joelinton looks like the kind of nuisance striker Solskjaer is after, West Ham's Sebastian Haller has been excellent so far with three goals in five matches, and Bournemouth's Callum Wilson would be an excellent signing, having already scored five goals in seven matches this season in addition to the 15 goals scored last term.

United may well have scouted and be interested in all three but a common theme connects all - none are particularly famous, something which feels relevant in this current iteration of United as a club trading on name, the lure of Old Trafford and past glories the biggest selling points.

Nearly all of Leicester's starting XI would start for United - James Maddison, Wilfred Ndidi, Jamie Vardy, Ricardo Pereira, Jonny Evans, Ben Chilwell and Youri Tielemans are better than most of Solksjaer's squad - and few would wish to trade a place in a team on course to finish in the top four to join one trapped in a whirlpool of mediocrity. That is the level United are at.

Callum Wilson would be an excellent signing for Manchester United Credit: GETTY IMAGES

And so, the motivation of any elite player attracted to United right now needs to be questioned, making a striker on an upwards career trajectory - Callum Wilson - more appealing. If Mandzukic wants to play at the top level, he is already there. A decision to leave Serie A and Champions League giants Juventus would then surely be influenced by money, a factor which has caused so many issues for United in recent seasons.

If not for money or the want of a new challenge, the remaining factor is simply of playing time and that implies Mandzukic isn't good enough to get into his current first team. If that proves to be the case, United end up with an ageing striker on insane wages who blocks Greenwood's pathway to the first team. Perhaps it's a genius move and maybe Mandzukic would push the youngsters up a notch, but what happens if those young players aren't as good as everyone thought they'd be?

Whoever United buy in January will be expensive. Solskjaer must ensure they are not also costly to the long-term plan Manchester United say they are married to.