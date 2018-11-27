Jose Mourinho smashes water bottles in emotional celebration as Marouane Fellaini saves Man Utd with late winner

Mourinho celebrates a goal by hurling water bottles into the ground - Action Images via Reuters

When finally Manchester United scored, Jose Mourinho turned away to pick up his players’ basket of water bottles and smash them into the ground - like an old rocker whose guitar has to pay for the sheer adrenaline of the performance, no matter the effort expended in doing so.

Rarely will a Marouane Fellaini injury-time winner evoke such strong emotions, but then this was a night when it felt like the writing was on the wall for Manchester United, drifting to a draw against one of the weakest teams in the Champions League. By the end the gameplan had been torn up and put together more than once by their manager, the crowd were going home and Paul Scholes was waiting in the BT Sport studio to deliver his verdict on the whole mess.

This strange United team of late 2018 - of a dozen different line-ups, of changing shapes throughout the game - at least never stops trying, partly because it seems they, above all, cannot bear to go back to the changing room and confront Mourinho in his blackest mood. So as time ticked on, they frantically launched the ball into Fellaini and Romelu Lukaku and on this occasion, it has to be said, the crudest of plans worked.

For those left in Old Trafford by the end there was a Fergie-time finish to a forgettable evening that sees United through to the Champions League knockout round in what will surely be second place behind Juventus. It did not, nonetheless, change Scholes’ view of the evening. “I thought they were awful tonight,” he said as the dust settled on a 93rd minute winner. “I thought they were terrible, second half especially.”

It could have been worse for Mourinho, still spinning after that defeat to Manchester City and the draw with Crystal Palace, and having dropped some of his biggest names for the line-up to try to generate fresh momentum. He came into his post-match press conference scrolling through his phone and later railed at his “lovers” – a word not to be taken at face value – in reference to the pundits’ criticism of him for his disconsolate reaction to a first half Marcus Rashford miss.

There was a finger-wagging reminder of what he has done in this competition, 14 seasons in the Champions League and not once has he failed to reach the second round – “and the two seasons I was in the Europa League I won it”. He painted a picture of a team that had never expected to have to win the match in the last moments although that is what happened against a Young Boys side missing some of their key players, injured or suspended.

Mourinho first tried to win this game without the two most expensive signings in the club’s history, and then when that did not work he tried to do so with them on the pitch. Paul Pogba and Lukaku started on the bench, although they later came on as United sought the winning goal. Alexis Sanchez was not even in the squad and while Mourinho confirmed the Chilean was fit he refused to get into a discussion of those who were omitted.

Rashford had not scored the goals his manager had hoped for, but he had changed the nature of United’s attack, so often orbiting around a much less mobile Lukaku. “We don't score enough goals but it is not about Marcus, it’s about us as a team,” Mourinho conceded. “It is very difficult for us to score goals but Marcus makes the movement, makes the runs, works hard - when the team has the ball and doesn't have the ball.”

At issue was Mourinho’s reaction to a Rashford miss in the fifth minute, the first part of the touchline theatre that had attracted comment before it ended with the smashing of the bottles after the goal. After that early miss, Mourinho turned to face the stand with his arms outstretched and his palms turned up as if in appeal against his own misfortune. Then he folded his arms in the gesture universally recognised as sulking for the benefit of the television cameras.

What followed was the textbook Mourinho Champions League night row, with Gary Lineker leading the chorus of disapproval for his treatment of young players and the inevitable response about former players who do not manage. “I would invite people to sit on the bench as managers, but I think maybe is better to have lots of holidays in Barbados and go on TV,” Mourinho said. He was talking, lest anyone be in any doubt, about the pundits. “A proper football manager would not criticise another one [for showing emotion]. For the ones with a nice life is different.”

So many rows, so few goals. Mourinho conceded that the late win was built on a magnificent second half save from David De Gea which prefaced a frantic final few minutes when both sides were stretched and out of shape. Young Boys had defended tenaciously and got close to what would have been a famous result. For United, Fellaini’s late winner was their first goal at Old Trafford in three Champions League games this season.

Fellaini scored the winner with a well taken finish Credit: GETTY IMAGES

It was a good night for Shaw, whose determination to get on with the hunt for the winning goal caused him to shove the slow-moving Jean-Pierre Nsame off the pitch when the Young Boys striker embarked on a very slow second-half substitution. Rashford’s running in the first half created a number of half-chances including that one in the fifth minute that provoked the reaction in Mourinho, when he failed to chip the Young Boys goalkeeper David von Ballmoos.

The second half save from De Gea was magnificent, a ball that was deflected off the enterprising Young Boys right back Kevin Mbabu and having been loose in the box was on its way into the corner. De Gea got himself across and down with a right hand behind the ball and scooped it out.

First Pogba and Lukaku came on for Fred and Lingard and then eventually Juan Mata in place of Antonio Valencia. It was an odd United team left: Fellaini as a deep-lying midfielder, Nemanja Matic as a centre-back, and four in attack. Fellaini was in the area at the right time to bring down the flick-on from Lukaku, turn the full-back Loris Benito and wrong foot Von Ballmoos with his shot. Fellaini seemed to seek out Mourinho in his celebrations, although his manager was already immersed in celebrations of his own.

Jose Mourinho post-match

"Yeh I know. That's good, very difficult group, to qualify with one match is obviously good. The performance had lots of good things but lots of disappointing things. This is the kind of game if you score in the first minute you go for a different kind of performance. You could pay with not just a defeat. David's save, the only save in the game, was phenomenal, only the best goalkeeper in the world can save.

"More than one chance. We had what I call half chances a lot, when the winger has the ball and 20 metres to attack but has the fear of the penalty from the defender he has to go by him. We can't blame one player.

"The most important thing is a goal. Of course I'm happy with the intensity the boys put in, it's not difficult to cope with the pressure of a result that doesn't suit us. Some of my lovers, for the ones who like stats, 14 seasons in the Champions League, 14 times past the group stages, never left behind. The one season I wasn't I won the Europa League."

That's a good record Jose.

"Yeh it is."

James Ducker was at the game and he says Fellaini's injury-time winner will not paper over the cracks on show tonight.

I love these photos

Credit: REUTERS

Water bottles need physio attention

mourinho destroys water bottles

Do not adjust your screen - that is the result of Mourinho hurling the thing to the ground. What a happy lad.

Scholes laying the smack down

"It was difficult watching that. Jones summed it up, created chances didn't score but they kept going to the end. What I didn't like was the smiling going off the pitch at the end. I hope in the dressing room the manager's giving them a bit of rollicking. If Young Boys had been a half decent team they would have been battered."

Love it when Scholes pulls his sleeves up.

Man Utd players post-match

Fellaini

"I think it was the right moment to score. The spirit was good, we give everything, create chances, play positive. For me it's not a handball, if it touch my hand it's not on purpose."

Jones

"We did well first half, could have been three or four up and if you're careful they could hit you on the break. We're thankful to David. It's what he does best.

"[Does a 'we go again' type cliche]"

Oh and then he does literally say "we go again".

United qualify!

That win means United are through to the knock-out stages and there's even a chance they could top the group if they beat Valencia and Juventus lose.

All those shots and I can barely remember a single one

Why is that? Rashford kept skwaffing efforts wide... Lingard had a go... and that's it. Fellaini's finish was excellent and you can't say United didn't try to score, especially when you see how many shots Opta reckon they took. Was it really that many?

Paul Scholes' damning verdict

"I thought they were awful. If they play against a half decent game they lose tonight. Energy was lacking in every part of the pitch, I feel sorry for Young Boys, if they had a bit of quality they'd have won that."

Peak Drury

Drury dragging himself back from the commentary abyss in the middle of that sentence, but finishes with his usual aplombpic.twitter.com/wjSbMY5Zbw — Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches) November 27, 2018

FULL TIME

Fellaini rescues United, who were... they were boring. No dynamism, no ideas, dull... but they've won.

90 mins +2 - Man Utd 1 Young Boys 0

Controversy! Replays show that Fellaini had a little touch on the ball with his right hand in the build up to that goal. United have gotten away with one.

And that's it!

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLL!!!!!

FELLAINI HAS DONE IT!

Mourinho picks up an entire container of drinks bottles and hurls it to the floor. He's so wound up. Shaw chips it long, Lukaku heads it on and Fellaini does brilliantly to control, turn and shoot low into the bottom corner.

fellaini goal

90 mins - Man Utd 0 Young Boys 0

Oh my god this is s annoying to watch. There's no movement. Just a line of five Man Utd players standing in a row near the box, nobody looking for the ball, no width. It's dreadful, really is. Absolutely nobody should fear this Man Utd team at the moment. Young Boys are given time and space to pass around the United half now. Expect booing in about five minutes time.

88 mins - Man Utd 0 Young Boys 0

Pogba chips a pathetic little pass straight into an opposition midfielder and Young Boys counter-attack. Rather than run back to help he does a little annoyed jump but luckily for all involved, the resulting shot goes wide.

There are a lot of empty seats in Old Trafford now.

86 mins - Man Utd 0 Young Boys 0

Still not enough urgency from United, though Luke Shaw gets into trouble for literally shoving a Young Boys player off the pitch as he takes forever to leave it during a substitution.

83 mins - Man Utd 0 Young Boys 0

United passing it around like the final 10 minutes of your weekly five-a-side game.

"There's no urgency!" moans Robbie Savage. But then Pogba has the ball in space, looks up and see s Smalling running beyond the last man in the box. Pogba chips it in with bend... but Smalling heads wide.

81 mins - Man Utd 0 Young Boys 0

Brilliant from Mata. He controls a cross near his own box, flicks it over his head and the Young Boys player chasing him and starts the counter-attack. Lukaku holds it up and lays it off, Pogba enters... and chips the worst pass of the evening straight to the Young Boys defence. Awful.

Fellaini heads a chipped pass from Pogba down to Mata a few moments later but Mata can only shoot over the bar.

78 mins - Man Utd 0 Young Boys 0

FASSNAAAAACHT! He's missed! A switched pass opens up the pitch, he cuts it to the edge of the box and Fassnacht makes a mess of his shot.

At the moment, if the scores stay the same, United only have to draw to qualify for the knock-out stages. Valencia are losing in the other game in the group.

Matic is a centre-back now. Pogba gestures angrily at his teammates as they all stand still when he picks up the ball.

75 mins - Man Utd 0 Young Boys 0

Valencia off, Mata on. Let's figure out the shape now then. Is it a back three? Rashford at right wing-back?

While they're figuring that out there's a free-kick to defend against... and Sow has put it a yard or two over the bar from distance.

It turns out Jones is wide right and the shape hasn't changed. Now Fellaini is wide right, crosses and Lukaku attacks! He's thumped the header wide of goal and really ought to have hit the target at least. You have to remember that Lukaku is actually really really really good at scoring goals.

GREAT SAVE DE GEA!

"Spooned off the line!" says Peter Drury as De Gea saves Man Utd with a brilliant reaction save, clawing the ball away from the goal.

de gea save

"Stretched like a plasticine man!" is my latest new favourite Drury line.

70 mins - Man Utd 0 Young Boys 0

That's the team shapes before the substitutions. Fred is '17', you can see how involved he was by the large hexagon.

Man Utd are on the attack now here! Martial wants to move onto his right foot... waits... waits... waits... and shoots into bodies. Chance gone.

68 mins - Man Utd 0 Young Boys 0

Camara dropped his gloves on the pitch and play stops as he is asked to throw them off the field of play. Oh and there's a twist! Apparently they're Pogba's gloves. That's all I have for you on the gloves.

65 mins - Man Utd 0 Young Boys 0

Lingard tries one! But it's struck straight at the goalkeeper! Mourinho's had enough.

Lingard off, Lukaku on - which should mean Rashford goes wide right - and Fred off for Pogba.

Awww I feel bad for Fred now. Except for his free-kick delivery he's been decent.

63 mins - Man Utd 0 Young Boys 0

Mourinho is roaring at his team for the sideline urging them to show some fight. Rashford has been kicked across the chest and Benito booked for it, Lukaku is getting ready to come on.

Fred's standing over another free-kick wide... hits it in and the crowd falls silent instantly as all the good that could have come disappears in the hands of the goalkeeper.

60 mins - Man Utd 0 Young Boys 0

The final ball and shot hasn't been good enough for United tonight. Jones overlaps on the right and hits a hopeless cross to nobody, Young Boys try to break, commit a foul, United come forward and again can't create anything when they reach the box.

57 mins - Man Utd 0 Young Boys 0

Martial has just pulled off some sort mesmerising Ronaldinho trick to turn the centre-back but Rashford takes over as Martial tries to run wide of the defender... then swipes at his shot and punts it well wide.

Fred plays a smart first time ball forward which breaks the lines and United are in! The goalkeeper bounces into Lingard, the ball drops and Fellaini has a mostly open goal! He's blasted it over. That's dreadful.

Should have bicycle kicked it in like I would have.

55 mins - Man Utd 0 Young Boys 0

Young Boys have a shot! Mbabu is able to get on the ball in the box and has space to pull the trigger. He hits the side netting under attention from Jones but Robbie Savage has just described the defending as poor, which means it's definitely not good.

52 mins - Man Utd 0 Young Boys 0

Fred has been good tonight. His passing has been forward and accurate, he seems measured on the ball and he's doing a lot of running off it too, making sure he's covering the defenders and offering a passing option.

He has the chance to cross in from a free-kick wide right now, near the box. The goalkeeper catches.

50 mins - Man Utd 0 Young Boys 0

This is where Man Utd need to improve, or is at least the most pressing of their concerns. Still one shot on target all game.

48 mins - Man Utd 0 Young Boys 0

United are out on the attack early in the half and have a throw wide left near the box. Fellaini chests down to Martial, who takes it on and goes DOWN IN THE AREA! No penalty. It looked a little soft to be fair.

Camara is booked for kicking through the back of Martial.

KICK OFF 2

We're back.

Lineker on Mourinho's reaction to Rashford's miss

"As a centre-forward, if I saw my manager react like that I'd be absolutely livid."

Yep. Mourinho must know what he's doing. When Rashford missed that chance, Mourinho turned his back on the pitch, faced the bench and then mumbled something under his breath, a bit like he was putting an evil curse on someone. Now Pogba has antlers. It's unclear if the two things are related.

Fellaini lost his mascot before the game

Only Fellaini could lose a mascot before kickoff pic.twitter.com/1E7LFdkDHY — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) November 27, 2018

Superb. No wonder he was offside so many times, misplacing an entire child has to preoccupy your mind.

HALF TIME

Mourinho looks disgusted, like you've just told him how much train journeys cost. "It's on rails - how is that more than a thing that flies through the sky?!" he presumably asks, incredulously.

BIG CHANCE YOUNG BOYS!

Oh my word that's close. Young Boys put together a great move from defence to attack, stroll through the midfield and for some reason Mbabu has kindly been gifted the freedom of Manchester, or at least the right hand side of it.

mbabu

That's him at the top of the picture on his own. The cross is put in low to the United box and Sow attacks at the near post but tries one of those Kanu backheel flicks and puts the shot wide.

45 mins - Man Utd 0 Young Boys 0

In nine of their last 11 matches, Man Utd haven't scored in the first half. It doesn't look like that's going to change here tonight either, though they've had chances.

Rashford has just sliced a shot wide from inside the penalty area.

43 mins - Man Utd 0 Young Boys 0

Fellaini is offside again. Young Boys attack and lose the ball at a cross, Rashford nips onto a backpass and runs away down the left, gets to the box and fools two defenders with a fake cross. He looks up, weights a pass to Fellaini... but he's kept running and can't do anything with it.

Fellaini

Chance gone.

Valencia is giving Man Utd real width on the right wing, what a difference he's made over Darmian.

40 mins - Man Utd 0 Young Boys 0

Rashford has bamboozled his marker with a shoulder drop there, winning the entire right wing to himself. He gets to the final third, cuts inside and is blocked out with absolutely no help. The cross he manages eventually is easily cut out, at which point he shouts at his teammates for offering nothing to him in that situation.

Rashford's turn was so good he's actually forced Bergen off with an injury. It's a problem with his knee by the looks of things, rather than a metaphorical 'I've just been done' injury where you leave the pitch and retire through shame.

37 mins - Man Utd 0 Young Boys 0

away fans

The away fans look great and they're having a terrific time by the sounds of things. United are probably the better team but lacking a bit of conviction and Fellaini keeps drifting offside during their attacks.

Possession

Aebischer has teh ball in his own half and starts running and suddenly the pitch is open. He keeps going, gets all the way to the final third but eventually loses out.

35 mins - Man Utd 0 Young Boys 0

Valencia leaves right-back to press high up the pitch, chases the ball on and slides in to win a tackle. It's a foul but that's the kind of aggression Mourinho had been saying was missing from United against Palace on the weekend.

32 mins - Man Utd 0 Young Boys 0

Lingard and Rashford are making things happen tonight. Lingard is dropping into space and trying to go forward every time he gets the ball and he's nearly scored there with a shot from 20 yards which deflects off an elbow and lands wide of the far post. Fellaini fouls a defender at the corner and ruins everything. Christmas is cancelled.

29 mins - Man Utd 0 Young Boys 0

Great ball from Fred! It's a free-kick inside the Young Boys half, Matic is just offside but connects with the ball and controls it rather than putting it past the goalkeeper.

matic

Like I said, he was offside, but Mourinho is again furious. He looks 'punch the wall' mad tonight.

26 mins - Man Utd 0 Young Boys 0

United play a nice little triangle to escape the Young Boys press and Mbabu fouls Fellaini. The kick is taken while te replay is still being shown and all of a sudden Lingard is away down the right! He tries to bend a pass inside the pitch for Rashford but puts too much swazz on it (how do you spell swazz? Is it a real word) and the move ends.

Smalling has turned into Bonucci today and he finds Lingard, who passes to Rashford in the final third, who turns, sets up the shot and powers it just wide. Decent effort.

23 mins - Man Utd 0 Young Boys 0

Ooooohhhhh that's unlucky. United's centre-backs and central midfielders stand in a box and there are no passing options outside of it. Smalling strides forwards and hits a diagonal ball way out to Shaw on the left, he takes it down, plays a one-two with Martial... and is in behind the defence! But Martial was offside :-(

Young Boys counter-attack quickly and Valencia leads the defenders, pointing and shouting to tell Jones when and where to go as United absorb the danger.

20 mins - Man Utd 0 Young Boys 0

Credit: AFP

It's a pretty impressive display from the away fans. In response, several of the home fans have begun waving cans of pringles and their prawn sandwiches in the air.

United win a corner, it's chipped to Fellaini at the back post... and headed behind for a goal kick.

18 mins - Man Utd 0 Young Boys 0

Meanwhile in the football, United get away with a mistake in their own half and very quickly turn it into a big opportunity with an overload of attacking players near the Young Boys box.

There are a lot of square passes being made in the United midfield - it's too easy to read and intercept. They need players positioned slightly deeper or more advanced to allow the ball to go forward and backwards diagonally.

16 mins - Man Utd 0 Young Boys 0

Nice play from United! Martial drops to start it, Rashford ends up with the ball on the left and shoots low at goal straight into the goalkeeper. If that were me, I'd have put it into the goal. Probably a bicycle kick too. And the queen would be there and hand me a cheque for £1million too. Instead, I've chosen a career in journalism and that sequence of events cannot be reality.

For now.

14 mins - Man Utd 0 Young Boys 0

Lingard is fired up and chases men down quickly to try and win the ball back. He goes in a little too eagerly on Benito, sliding in at speed near the touchline and luckily making no contact. That was a yellow card waiting to happen, but again, that kind of thing gets the crowd buzzed. Goals and opposition players getting crunched - that's all we want as football fans. And stray animals running on the pitch, of course. Can't forget those.

No cats in Old Trafford so far. I'll keep you updated.

11 mins - Man Utd 0 Young Boys 0

Lingard gets away with a terrible pass as only two Young Boys players are in a position to counter. Jones clears up.

Another unforced error from United early on. That's the sort of thing that happens when you're short of confidence.

8 mins - Man Utd 0 Young Boys 0

Fred has a punt from outside the box and the ball fizzes over the bar... but at least it's woken up the home crowd. That's obviously not as good as a goal, but it certainly helps.

Fellaini is the 10 in United's 4-2-3-1 and he's managed to stay onside to get into the box onto a pass which has put him behind the Swiss defence. He crosses, it takes a deflection and fires straight at the goal! The goalkeeper has to react quickly to turn it away.

5 mins - Man Utd 0 Young Boys 0

Fred chips a free-kick to the back post, Fellaini tries to head it down, Ligard fouls Aebischer and gives away a free-kick.

RASHFORD IS ONE ON ONE! Shaw threads a through-ball towards Lingard, Lingard touches it on and Rashford is in behind with the goalkeeper off his line. Rashford gets to the ball first, shoots, and lifts it over the bar.

rashford

Mourinho looks silently furious on the sidelines.

3 mins - Man Utd 0 Young Boys 0

"Quite a few empty seats here at Old Trafford - that's unheard of!" says Robbie Savage. The Young Boys fans are all wearing yellow rain jackets like you get at a theme park. It makes them a wall of yellow and they're making all the noise.

Fellaini seems to be the attacking midfielder today with Fred and Matic a bit deeper.

KICK OFF

Man Utd get us started!

Here come the players!

"I just want to be entertained!" says Rio Ferdinand as the players make their way onto the pitch. Young Boys set off some flares in their little section.

players

Incidentally Mourinho said hi to the opposition players in the tunnel but not his own. I think he's trying to play the angry dad role. But he's not mad, he's disappointed.

Mourinho travels separately from the team

What's he up to? Wants to leave the players alone with privacy... or is he sick of them?

I didn't risk. I come in a car it took me two minutes, for the boys 25 which is much better but we can still improve. We manage three fantastic points in Juventus after two games at home, the good position is waiting for us at the end of the tunnel. We must win this match. It's not just bad, it is bad because last game at home was frustrating performance without goals. I think they change the way they normally play, much more defensive than they used to but the objective is to go strong. You always ask for Rashford to play so you can't complain he is nine. You ask for Fred so you cannot complain Fred is playing. Fresh blood, fresh legs. I always think to play after two days is never so easy, try to keep stability in the team with fresh people.

Paul Scholes on Lukaku

"The midfielders should be saying to him 'don't come in here, you can't play'."

He's basically just pointed out that Lukaku's first touch isn't always the best and then shows that the striker keeps looking for the ball with his back to goal instead of trying to run in behind the defence he's supposed to be annoying. Lukaku spends so long off the ball he must get bored not having it at his feet though, you can't blame him. Well, I mean you can.

Lukaku's second season slump

Great graphic here from BT Sport.

lukaku bad

Rio Ferdinand has pointed out that Lukaku's movement hasn't been good enough - or simply enough - this season. It's true, he's not been involved enough and is having too few touches of the ball to do anything with it.

Good news!

Both teams have arrived on time and are warming up on the Old Trafford pitch now. There were fears traffic might play a part tonight but thankfully, there are zero shenanigans and the game's going to be on time. And if you didn't know that this was a possibility before, just ignore this box. It never happened.

Rio Ferdinand on not getting too worried/carried away

A lot happens over Christmas, January... the team that's out of form now can be in when the knock-out stages come.

7:17PM

6:57PM

Hello!

Welcome to a massive game for Manchester United. They welcome the Swiss men called Young Boys and after the extremely boring 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace, could really do with providing some entertainment for the paying crowd and for us watching it at home! Well, I'm not at home, but you know what I mean.

The teams are in and there are some changes. Antonio Valencia is back!

Mata, Lukaku and Pogba are all dropped - yep, Pogba is dropped. It's hardly a surprise either as he made countless errors in the draw with Palace on Saturday. Lukaku is just back from injury so may be getting eased back in rather than starting two matches in a row but that's still a bit of a statement from Mourinho. Does he know any other way to talk?

How will Pogba react? Things haven't gone to plan since his mega money move back to Manchester but you know about that. How about the team actually playing?

Fred is back in the first team since being dropped and I think it's a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 shape. Lingard was excellent for England during the break and could make a big difference tonight.