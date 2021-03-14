Manchester United vs West Ham LIVE: Latest score, goals and updates from Premier League fixture tonight

Craig Dawson, right, scored an own goal (Getty Images)

Manchester United are taking on West Ham United tonight in the Premier League as both teams aim to enhance their case for a Champions League berth. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side fell to third in the table this afternoon following Leicester City’s win over Sheffield United, but can reassert their position in the top two with victory here. However, West Ham are only six points behind their hosts with a game in hand, so an away win tonight would really shake up the race for Europe.

Manchester United come into the game on the back of an impressive performance in the Manchester derby last weekend, where they ran out 2-0 victors. But a disappointing 1-1 draw against AC Milan in the Europa League in midweek stuttered their momentum slightly, when a late away goal took away victory. The Hammers meanwhile beat Leeds 2-0 last time out and have three wins in their past four games with their only slip-up coming against Manchester City.

Follow all the latest updates from the game below, after the conclusion of the North London derby.

