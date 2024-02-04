Manchester United vs West Ham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Manchester United vs West Ham LIVE!

Two top-six contenders go head to head as the Premier League action continues at Old Trafford this afternoon. Man Utd return home full of confidence after winning three of their four matches across all competitions so far in 2024 and remaining unbeaten this year so far, with Kobbie Mainoo's superb late goal securing a memorable 4-3 victory at Wolves on Thursday night.

Though two of those wins were FA Cup successes over lower-tier opposition, a return to form of sorts is nonetheless very welcome for Erik ten Hag, who has shaken off the latest distractions regarding Marcus Rashford. West Ham head north on Sunday still two places and one point above eighth-place United in sixth having not lost any of their last six top-flight games, but they also haven't won any of their first five matches in 2024 after a run of three successive draws and their shock FA Cup exit at Bristol City.

Today's fixture is the closest to the 66th anniversary of the Munich Air Disaster, with tributes to those who lost their lives set to continue this afternoon. Follow Manchester United vs West Ham with Standard Sport's live blog below!

11:39 , George Flood

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 1pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Sky Go app.

Welcome to Manchester United vs West Ham live coverage

11:37 , George Flood

Good morning and welcome to Standard Sport's latest live coverage on another busy weekend of Premier League action.

We've also got Chelsea vs Wolves and the crunch clash between title rivals Arsenal and Liverpool in focus this afternoon, but here our attention is on events at Old Trafford as Manchester United host West Ham.

Kick-off today is at 2pm GMT, so stay tuned for all the latest team news and live updates, plus expert analysis from Standard Sport's Malik Ouzia.