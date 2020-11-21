Manchester United vs West Brom LIVE: Result and reaction from Premier League fixture tonight

(Getty Images)

Manchester United host West Brom in the late kick-off in the Premier League, with the Red Devils able to move up into the top half with victory, while the Baggies could escape the drop zone if they win at Old Trafford.

United enter the contest off the back of a concerning couple of days after suffering ‘a sophisticated cyber attack by organised criminals’.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope to end any controversy over Paul Pogba’s form for his club after comparisons to the environment he enjoys with France, while Jamie Carragher has recently urged United to sell the player he describes as “undisciplined” due to a lack of consistency. Solskjaer hit back at comments made by Didier Deschamps that Pogba is unhapy: "Paul had a difficult season last season. He had COVID, those three games he played for France have helped. I spoke to Paul and he felt towards the end of the Portugal and Sweden games, he felt stronger for it. He played well, they qualified [in the Nations League]. I think he's only going to improve. Paul is a very important player and very important person and to have him in form and happy is going to be important." Follow all the action at Old Trafford and the end of Tottenham vs Manchester City below: