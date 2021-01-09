Manchester United vs Watford LIVE: Result and reaction from FA Cup tie tonight

(Getty Images)

Follow all the action as Manchester United host Watford in the FA Cup third round at Old Trafford tonight.

The Red Devils will hope to kickstart their cup campaign in style after suffering a 2-0 defeat by Manchester City in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup in midweek. Before that loss to their bitter rivals, United were in scintillating form with five wins in their previous six outings – the other result being a 2-2 draw at Leicester. They host a Watford team that have struggled to maintain steady form since being relegated from the Premier League. The Hornets are sixth in the Championship and kicked off the New Year with a frustrating defeat at Swansea a week ago.

It will be interesting to see how strong a side Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opts to field against Watford, with the likes of Axel Tuanzebe and Donny van de Beek set to play. The Dutchman signed for United from Ajax in the summer for £35 million and he has struggled to receive any meaningful game time under Solskjaer. He will likely play in an advanced role with the club likely to rest Bruno Fernandes following the talismanic playmaker’s brilliant form in the Premier League. The fixture doesn’t bode well for Watford, who are without a win at Old Trafford in 13 games – a run stretching back to October 1978. Follow all the action live below at the conclusion of Arsenal vs Newcastle: