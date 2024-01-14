Tottenham come back twice to draw Hojlund, Manchester United

Shorthanded Tottenham Hotspur came back twice to defy Rasmus Hojlund's goal and assist in a 2-2 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford in Premier League play on Sunday.

Hojlund opened the scoring with a rocket shot and then answered Richarlison's equalizer with a well-worked 1-2 assist to Marcus Rashford to give United a 2-1 halftime lead.

[ MORE: Premier League table — Standings from 2023-24 season ]

Spurs got a point, however, when Rodrigo Bentancur scored less than a minute after halftime to make Tottenham the fifth team this season to record 40 points. That leaves Ange Postecoglou's men in fifth place, five points off leaders Liverpool.

Man United climb past Brighton and Chelsea in claiming its 32nd point, good for seventh on the table.

Andre Onana delayed his departure to Africa Cup of Nations and started for Man United, who were able to re-introduce Lisandro Martinez off the bench and had Casemiro available for the first time in months.

The visitors were without Pape Sarr, Yves Bissouma, and Heung-min Son due to AFCON and Asian Cup duties, but got an assist from new loanee Timo Werner and handed a late substitute’s debut to new purchase Radu Dragusin.

What’s next?

Man United will visit either Eastleigh or Newport County on Sunday, January 28 in the fourth round of the FA Cup, then return to Premier League play at Wolves on Feb. 1.

Spurs will host Man City in the FA Cup on Jan. 26, then host Brentford five days later in the Premier League.

Manchester United vs Tottenham updates, final score: 2-2

Goal: Hojlund (3'), Richarlison (19'), Rashford (41'), Bentancur (46')

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur player ratings

(from fotmob.com)

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur player ratings (fotmob.com)

Rodrigo Bentancur goal (video): Too much room

Manchester United's defending leaves much to be desired here, but Spurs won't mind being allowed to freely deploy their football.

Timo Werner has the assist here, as he defers to a marauding Bentancur for a fine finish from the near post.

2-2.

Marcus Rashford goal (video): 1-2 makes it 2-1

Rasmus Hojlund is having a game.

The Danish center forward starts a move by finding Bruno Fernandes, then darts to the back of the 18.

Fernandes finds Marcus Rashford, who plays Hojlund on a 1-2 then takes the return pass and slots it low across goal past Vicario for 2-1.

Richarlison goal (video): Glancing header off corner

Pedro Porro has another assist as he sweeps a corner kick to the heart of the six.

Richarlison times his leap perfectly and turns the ball inside the far post after Andre Onana retreated to the center of his line.

1-1 before the 20-minute mark.

Rasmus Hojlund goal (video)! Vicious strike less than 200 seconds in

If anyone on either side was unaware of the occasion, they are now!

Marcus Rashford gets the ball on the left wing and carries it across the 18, hoping to unleash a shot.

Micky van de Ven's partial intervention bobbles the ball loose, but Hojlund is there.

The Dane cuts to his left to create some space from Cristian Romero and sends a pile driver past Guglielmo Vicario for 1-0.

Wow.

How to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham live stream online, start time

Kickoff: 11:30am ET Sunday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Stream online: Premier League on Peacock

Manchester United lineup

Our first Old Trafford line-up of 2024 is in!



BRING ON UNITED! ⚪️⚫️#MUFC || #MUNTOT — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 14, 2024

Tottenham Hotspur lineup

Manchester United team news, injury update

Rasmus Hojlund is still waiting to catch fire, his stop-start scoring season back in stopped status. Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes scored in the 2-0 FA Cup win at Wigan Athletic, the Red Devils taking 33 shots at DW Stadium.

OUT: Mason Mount (calf), Sofyan Amrabat (undisclosed), Victor Lindelof (undisclosed), Tyrell Malacia (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Lisandro Martinez (foot), Casemiro (ankle), Harry Maguire (groin), Anthony Martial (illness), Luke Shaw (undisclosed)

Tottenham Hotspur team news, injury update

Spurs have won consecutive outings — a 1-0 win over Burnley in the FA Cup after a 3-1 defeat of Bournemouth in the Premier League. This will be Tottenham's first away match since a 4-2 defeat at Brighton on Dec. 28.

OUT: Son Heung-min (international duty), Yves Bissouma (international duty), Pape Sarr (international duty), James Maddison (ankle - out until new year), Ben Davies (hamstring), Giovani Lo Celso (thigh), Alejo Veliz (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Manor Solomon (knee), Ivan Perisic (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Cristian Romero (hamstring).