Is Manchester United vs Roma on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League semi-final

Manchester United take on Roma in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday evening.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still chasing his first silverware as United head coach but enters the last four with his side as favourites to lift the trophy in Gdansk following victories over Granada, AC Milan and Real Sociedad so far in the knockout stages.

Roma will provide a stern test, though, despite an inconsistent Serie A campaign that sees Paulo Fonseca’s side languishing in seventh. The Italians will also bring plenty of familiar faces to Old Trafford, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Chris Smalling both set to feature.

Asked if facing United brings added extra motivation, Smalling said: “Yeah, 100 per cent. It’s a special game, it’s a semi-final and added on top playing against United.

“Obviously being in Rome for nearly the last two years, I think, I know the importance of bringing home a trophy because it’s been far too long. There’s so many ingredients for this so I don’t think there will be a bigger game to be a part of. I’m just thankful I’m now fit and I’m able to contribute because the whole squad needs every player.”

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 8pm BST on Thursday 29 April.

How can I watch?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage getting underway from 7:15pm. The match is also available to stream for its customers on the BT Sport app and website.

What is the team news?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that United have no new injury concerns ahead of the match against Roma. Anthony Martial and Phil Jones continue to be ruled out due to knee issues, but it’s good news for the Red Devils as both Eric Bailly and Marcus Rashford are expected to feature.

After serving their one-match Europa League suspensions, Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay and Luke Shaw are all available for the tie at Old Trafford.

Former United pair Chris Smalling and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are available for Roma, with the Englishman starting for the first time in over a month during his side’s 3-2 defeat against Cagliari at the weekend.

However, the Giallorossi will be without Pedro, Riccardo Calafiori and Nicolo Zaniolo who are all out with injuries. Centre-back Gianluca Mancini is also absent after being suspended.

Odds

Manchester United: 8/13

Draw: 18/5

Roma: 28/5

Confirmed line-ups

Man Utd XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Pogba; Cavani

Roma XI: Pau Lopez; Smalling, Cristante, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Diaware, Veretout, Spinazzola; Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan; Dzeko

Prediction

Manchester United enter the tie on a strong run of form, having won five consecutive games in all competitions before their goalless draw against Leeds United on Sunday. Having consolidated second position in the Premier League, this looks set to be their only chance for silverware this season. Despite having beaten Ajax in the quarter-finals, Roma’s absentees and domestic difficulties could see the side struggle and their place in the final may rest on their second leg against United in a week’s time. Manchester United 2 -1 Roma

