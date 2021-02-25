Manchester United vs Real Sociedad live stream: How to watch Europa League fixture online and on TV tonight

Bruno Fernandes celebrates scoring against Real Sociedad (Getty)

Manchester United switch focus to the Europa League with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer given the luxury of being able to rotate his options due to the dominant lead held over Real Sociedad.

An outstanding performance in the first leg, which saw the Red Devils cruise to a 4-0 victory, means only a complete disaster in the second leg will deny them a place in the last 16.

And off the back of a 3-1 win against Newcastle United last time out in the Premier League, the battle for a top four finish will be the priority this week ahead of United’s test against Chelsea.

La Real proved last week was an aberration when they dominated Alaves in a 4-0 victory, with Alexander Isak claiming a hat-trick.

Working their way back into the tie at Old Trafford will prove much more difficult, but Isak, with nine goals in his last six La Liga outings, will hope to continue his hot streak on the big stage tonight.

La Real’s coach Imanol Alguacil insists the Basque club want to repair some of the damage to their pride after the first leg: “I have to say it could be almost impossible to go through but I believe that my team can compete. I think we can clean our image, win the game and learn from what happened in Turin.

“We really have to be down to earth and know who we are facing. It’s the best Man United in the last 10 years. They’re really world class physically and quality-wise they’re really good. We know how difficult it is to cause nerves in Man United even if we score that first goal. But we want to be competitive.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm on Thursday 25 February.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 2, coverage starts at 19:15 GMT. Subscribers can also stream the match via the BT Sport app.

What is the team news?

Paul Pogba and Phil Jones are definitely out for this game, while Scott McTominay, Edinson Cavani and Donny van de Beek are yet to be given the go ahead following various injuries.

Solskjaer is likely not to risk the trio, and so could give starts to Dean Henderson, Brandon Williams, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata this week.

Harry Maguire is only one yellow card away from suspension and will probably be given a rest this week to give both Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe a run-out in defence.

The Manchester United boss has also confirmed that Amad and Shola Shoretire will both be in the squad for Thursday, but neither youngster is likely to start.

La Real are without two defenders for the second leg as Robin Le Normand is banned following a string of bookings, while Joseba Zaluda suffered a hamstring injury last time out against United.

Zaluda is likely to be replaced at right back by Andoni Gorosabel, while 21-year-old Modibo Sagnan will probably take Normand’s place.

Predicted line ups

Manchester United XI: Henderson, Williams, Tuanzebe, Bailly, Telles, Fred, Matic, James, Mata, Rashford, Greenwood

Real Sociedad XI: Remiro, Gorosabel, Zubeldia, Sagnan, Monreal, Zubimendi, Merino, Silva, Portu, Isak, Oyarzabal

Odds

Manchester United – 4/5

Draw – 11/4

Real Sociedad – 16/5

Prediction

United have little motivation beyond competition for places and personal pride, given the tie is effectively over, with La Real desperate to restore some pride here. So we’ll go for a draw on the night with both teams to register. Manchester United 1-1 Real Sociedad.

