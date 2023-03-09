Determined Bruno Fernandes shows Manchester United's character

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 leg one match between Manchester United and Real Betis at Old Trafford - Getty Images/Robbie Jay Barratt

By James Ducker, at Old Trafford

It is not an unusual sight to see Bruno Fernandes cupping his hands over his ears when he scores but this particular goal celebration seemed to carry an added resonance after the flak Manchester United’s de facto captain has taken this week.

The inspiration behind the celebration was his daughter, Matilde, who would sometimes cover her ears when Fernandes or his wife were talking to her.

Fernandes has had more reason than most to try to block out the noise in recent days. No one embodied the wretched manner of Sunday’s 7-0 capitulation at Liverpool quite like the Portugal midfielder and few needed to deliver a response quite like the man who has been inhabiting the armband for much of the campaign in Harry Maguire’s absence.

Erik ten Hag resisted calls to strip Fernandes of the captaincy after his petulant behaviour and play-acting drew withering criticism from everyone from Gary Neville to Chris Sutton and, in turn, got a captain’s performance from his No 8.

“I think he was the best player on the pitch,” the United manager said. “It showed his personality. He played a little deeper role tonight and I think he did it brilliantly, making the game from the back in possession and [dictating] the rhythm with a lot of good passes in between the lines and from there we created a lot of chances.”

Lusty chants of “Bruno” reverberated around Old Trafford as he flashed a header from Luke Shaw’s perfectly delivered corner beyond the Real Betis goalkeeper Claudio Bravo. But it was clear from the start that there was not going to be any lingering resentment towards Fernandes, or any other player for that matter, after the Anfield debacle.

There was a deliberate, dramatic pause from the matchday announcer, Alan Keegan, before he read out Fernandes’ name before kick-off and it was greeted with a huge roar. And it was immediately apparent this was a man who wanted to make a point, and was going to feed off the energy of a partisan crowd.

Story continues

Ten Hag had kept faith with the same starting XI against Liverpool and no one seemed as hellbent on atoning as Fernandes. Casemiro was back to his dependable self and Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw were every bit as assured as they had been dishevelled at the weekend. Marcus Rashford had his shooting boots back on, too. But this was a game when Fernandes’ personality shone through time and again and, barring a calamity in Spain next week, United should be able to look forward to a Europa League quarter-final.

Although a No 10 by trade, Fernandes has impressed in a wider role on the right at times this season but was less comfortable on the left flank against Liverpool in the first half before everything unravelled after the interval. Here he was deployed in a deeper midfield role, to the right of Casemiro, and encouraged to knit the play more. It was a responsibility in which he revelled and provided the creative fulcrum through which so much of United’s best football of the night derived. He was involved in both of the first two goals scored by Rashford and Antony and it was from his corner that Facundo Pellistri set up the fourth, a something of a collector’s item of a goal for Wout Weghorst.

Manchester United's Wout Weghorst celebrates scoring their fourth goal - Reuters/Phil Noble

Fernandes plays on the edge nor does he hide his emotions and it can work both ways. When channelled properly, he can be an inspiration and matchwinner. On other occasions, he can infuriate with his tendency to turn over possession too cheaply and often in dangerous areas attempting needless or overly ambitious passes, as well as frustrate and antagonise with his arm-waving and histrionics.

Betis encountered the former Fernandes, even if he did sail a little too close to the wind 10 minutes after scoring. Racing to try and nick the ball before Bravo could smother it, Fernandes caught the former Manchester City goalkeeper on the leg with his studs and received a booking. Any firmer contact and he would probably have been off. Not that it stopped Fernandes trying to argue his case with the referee.

Ten Hag conceded afterwards that his captain needs, at certain moments, to find the right balance between fight and recklessness. “It’s his strength and his passion but you are right, sometimes he has to control that,” Ten Hag said. “It is his strength and when it’s too much it becomes a weakness, that’s true. He knows that and there are always small margins.”

Southampton are next up at Old Trafford on Sunday and Ten Hag will hope for more of the same from Fernandes and the rest of the team. “We said we had to reset, bounce back,” the manager said. “I was not happy against Newcastle and the performance against Leicester in the first half but sometimes you have to get the bad result where everyone opens their eyes. It is always good to see how the team reacts after a setback. This is not the first time this season we had to reset but this team has character.”

Fernandes certainly showcased that here.

Manchester United vs Real Betis: as it happened

10:18 PM

Rashford on fire

Marcus Rashford is the third-leading scorer in Europe this season with 26 goals.

The only two ahead of him? Kylian Mbappe (30) and Erling Haaland (33).

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United reacts after his substitution during the UEFA Europa League Round of 16, 1st leg match between Manchester United and Real Betis in Manchester - Shutterstock /Adam Vaughan

10:16 PM

Trouble in the stands

Some reports from Old Trafford suggest some Betis fans have been involved with stewards before riot police were called in.

10:11 PM

United reaction

Manchester United goalscorer Marcus Rashford speaking to BT Sport:

"It is always important to win the next fixture after a loss it is the only way to bounce back and continue to the momentum we had before the game.

"We always try to start quick and a goal always helps that and I think thye defended the box well in the first half but in the second half it opened up more as to be expected with the game at 1-1.

"We started well in both halves, and yeah it is important to try and score the goals and that is the difference."

On Wout Weghorst's first goal for Manchester United:

"As a forward he gets joys from scoring goals and he works hard and does all the other stuff but he wants to score goals."

On if it is the best response to the Liverpool loss:

"It is a step back in the right direction we have to build on it now again but we can't put too much emphasis on Sunday because it is gone and we can't change it so we have to keep moving forward."

10:07 PM

Relief, emotion, joy...the lot for Wout Weghorst

Wout Weghorst of Manchester United celebrates scoring the 4-1 goal during the UEFA Europa League Round of 16, 1st leg match between Manchester United and Real Betis in Manchester, Britain - Shutterstock/Adam Vaughan

Wout Weghorst of Manchester United celebrates scoring their fourth goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 leg one match between Manchester United and Real Betis at Old Trafford - Getty Images/Matthew Peters

Wout Weghorst of Manchester United celebrates scoring their fourth goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 leg one match between Manchester United and Real Betis at Old Trafford on March 09, 2023 in Manchester, England - Getty Images/Matthew Peters

Manchester United's Wout Weghorst celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Europa League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Manchester United and Real Betis at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester - AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United's Wout Weghorst celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Europa League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Manchester United and Real Betis at the Old Trafford - AP/Dave Thompson

10:02 PM

Stats from Opta

United have scored two or more goals in 15 consecutive home matches for the fourth time in their history, and for the first time since March-October 2000. Rampant

10:00 PM

Perfect night for United

Erik ten Hag needed a good performance from his side tonight and that's exactly what he got. They were assisted by a dreadful second-half display from Betis but that was much more like it from United.

The Liverpool result can be past firmly in the past now and Ten HAg, his squad and United's fans can move forward into the rest of this season with plenty of confidence.

09:54 PM

FULL TIME: Man Utd 4-1 Real Betis

Great response from United after Sunday's hammering.

09:53 PM

90+3 min: Man Utd 4-1 Real Betis

Bravo gets down to make a decent save from a Pellistri shot. He's conceded four but he has been far from the problem for Betis tonight.

Could have been a lot worse but for his efforts.

09:51 PM

90+1 min: Man Utd 4-1 Real Betis

Martinez has a chance to make it five but it's an awkward angle at the near post off a corner and the ball flies over the bar.

09:50 PM

90 min: Man Utd 4-1 Real Betis

Four minutes of added time here.

09:49 PM

WATCH: Weghorst gets off the mark

With his 23rd shot at Old Trafford, Wout Weghorst finally has his first home goal for Manchester United.

09:47 PM

87 min: Man Utd 4-1 Real Betis

Felipe is down after a heavy challenege from United sub Pellistri. The replay suggests Pellistri merely slipped. Play on.

09:45 PM

84 min: Man Utd 4-1 Real Betis

United have been far superior but I can;t emphasise enough how bad Betis have been in this second half.

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United in action with William Carvalho of Real Betis the UEFA Europa League round of 16 leg one match between Manchester United and Real Betis at Old Trafford on March 09, 2023 in Manchester, England - Getty Images/Matthew Peters

09:41 PM

GOAL (Man Utd)

Guess who...it's Weghorst!

The curse is lifted. McTominay has his shot blocked by Bravo but it falls to Weghorst. It's a scruffy finish but he won't care and you can see what it means to him.

Tie over?

09:40 PM

79 min: Man Utd 3-1 Real Betis

Betis have been woeful in this half but that is a great save from Bravo.

Weghorst does well to peel away from defenders and feed Antony. He's got time to take aim but Bravo is out fast.

09:36 PM

76 min: Man Utd 3-1 Real Betis

It just won't happen for Weghorst.

Malacia attempts to slide a ball through and the deflection falls nicely for the Dutchman. He's a shade slow to get there though, allowing Betis to affect his shot.

09:33 PM

73 min: Man Utd 3-1 Real Betis

Betis have been completely nullified in this half. I can't remember them advancing deep into the United half more than a handful of times so far.

09:29 PM

68 min: Man Utd 3-1 Real Betis

Bruno Fernandes goes haring after a loose ball and is in the air as he catches Bravo square on the leg.

Betis are incensed, they want Fernandes off but it's a yellow in the end.

What's saved him there is that his studs weren't up but it's no doubt a reckless challenge.

09:28 PM

67 min: Man Utd 3-1 Real Betis

United have upped the tempo here to a level with which Betis can not cope. Sancho is on for Rashford and he's already causing problems.

Twisting and turning away from defenders, he feeds Fred who gets a shot away but it's an easy save for Bravo.

09:24 PM

WATCH: Fernandes heads United's third

09:24 PM

62 min: Man Utd 3-1 Real Betis

Superb build-up from United as Fernandes slides a clever ball into Antony. All he needs to do is square it to one of the three United players unmarked in the box but he goes for an audacious chip instead.

The ball drifts over the bar and that's a huge missed chance.

09:22 PM

09:21 PM

60 min: Man Utd 3-1 Real Betis

The reaction to that Fernandes goal was noticable. The United fans are clearly delighted for their skipper.

09:17 PM

GOAL (Man Utd)

They're in control now...

Shaw plays in a corner from the left and Bruno Fernandes peels to the near post and is unmarked and powers a header past Bravo.

It's right at the Betis keeper but the force of that header was too much for him.

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, second left, scores his side's third goal during the Europa League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Manchester United and Real Betis at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester - AP/Dave Thompson

09:16 PM

No surprise who Public Enemy No 1 is at Old Trafford

"Stand up if you hate Glazers" has the majority inside Old Trafford on their feet — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) March 9, 2023

09:15 PM

55 min: Man Utd 2-1 Real Betis

Old Trafford is back in song and the hope will be that United can now give themselves a cushion to take to southern Spain next week.

Weghorst is booked for dissent he's blown for a foul.

09:11 PM

GOAL (Man Utd)

What a goal...

We said Antony was one-footed but when he gets this sort of space who cares. Betis back off the Brazilian this time, giving him the opportunity to set a shot out to the right of Bravo who is left with no chance.

Incredible finish and United lead again.

Antony of Manchester United celebrates scoring their second goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 leg one match between Manchester United and Real Betis at Old Trafford on March 09, 2023 in Manchester, England - Matthew Peters/Getty Images

09:10 PM

49 min: Man Utd 1-1 Real Betis

Luke Shaw gallops into acres of space. He has Rashford outside him and given the form he's in you feel that has to be the pass.

He looks to chip the ball forward away from Rashford though and Betis clear. Wasteful from Shaw there.

09:07 PM

47 min: Man Utd 1-1 Real Betis

Calm start from United as they look to build some pressure. Lisandro Martinez looks like he's in a tight spot on the edge of his box but some good skill gets him out of trouble.

09:04 PM

The players are out...

...the snow is coming down.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is coming on to replace Diogo Dalot. Not sure whether that's due to an injury or a tactical change.

09:01 PM

Betis nearly took the lead

Real Betis were a whisker away from a second goal at Old Trafford... 👀#UEL pic.twitter.com/uK0ROjb7dO — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 9, 2023

08:59 PM

Weghorst is struggling

One hates to kcik a man while he's down but Wout Weghorst has not score in 873 on-field minutes for United.

Ten Hag clearly feels he brings value to this side and his work-rate is beyond question. But for a 'striker' to play that many minutes without scoring represents a serious case of falling short.

Wout Weghorst of Manchester United reacts during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 leg one match between Manchester United and Real Betis at Old Trafford - Getty Images/Simon Stacpoole

08:50 PM

HALF TIME: All-square at Old Trafford

An exciting half for the neutral but you just feel United are showing signs of a slight hangover from Anfield on Sunday.

They failed to take control of the game after Rashford's opener and you'd have to say that Betis deserved their equaliser when Perez lashed one home from the corner of the box.

Big 45 minutes coming up for Ten Hag's men.

08:47 PM

45+1 min: Man Utd 1-1 Real Betis

This game has little structure at present and you feel that suits the visitors better than United.

08:46 PM

43 min: Man Utd 1-1 Real Betis

Betis nearly have a goal at the other end!

A horrendous pass out from De Gea gives Perez a golden opportunity. His shot is deflected onto the post and falls safe for United, away from the oncoming green shirts.

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United and Ayoze Perez of Real Betis battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 leg one match between Manchester United and Real Betis at Old Trafford - Getty Images/Shaun Botterill

08:45 PM

41 min: Man Utd 1-1 Real Betis

Nice work from Weghorst and Rashord down the right and the latter is clear through on goal. His cut back is in the direction of Antony before desperate late defending from Betis clears the danger.

08:43 PM

40 min: Man Utd 1-1 Real Betis

The noise in Old Trafford is coming from the away end now. United need to re-calibrate.

They're not under huge pressure but the same is true the other way and Betis are certainly having the majority of possession here.

08:40 PM

WATCH: A delightful finish from Perez

08:37 PM

35 min: Man Utd 1-1 Real Betis

The momentum just feels like it's switched here. Betis are ruffling the United feathers here and you can hear the frustration from the stands.

08:33 PM

GOAL (Real Betis)

Well now..

Excellent build-up play from Betis, who switch the play twice before Ayoze Perez picks the ball up on the right.

He unleashes a fierce low shot with the outside of his right boot. Dea Gea has no answer and we're all tied up.

Real Betis' Ayoze Perez celebrates scoring their first goal - Reuters/Phil Noble

08:31 PM

29 min: Man Utd 1-0 Real Betis

United fly forward with Rashord getting a shot off from the left drawing a decent save from Bravo. The rebound evades Weghorst and Betis clear for a corner.

08:29 PM

27 min: Man Utd 1-0 Real Betis

Third-time not lucky for Weghorst.

Antony whips a beautiful ball in from the right and Weghorst has a golden opportunity to find the net. He's out of control though and the ball flies over the bar.

The flag was up but that should have been in the back of the net.

Manchester United's Wout Weghorst in action with Real Betis' Claudio Bravo - Reuters/Phil Noble

08:27 PM

24 min: Man Utd 1-0 Real Betis

A horrible mis-kick from De Gea there as the keeper slices a run-of-the-mill clearance wildly out of play.

A look of utter disdain on the face of the Spaniard and rightly so.

08:25 PM

Nice stat from Opta

12 and 6

Manchester United have scored 12 goals from fast-break situations this season, the most of any team from Europe's top five leagues in all competitions; six of them have been scored by Marcus Rashford, also the most of any player in Europe. Rush.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford in action - Reuters/Phil Noble

08:24 PM

22 min: Man Utd 1-0 Real Betis

United are in charge of this game at present, dictating tempo and enjoying the majority of possession. The amount of space Casemiro is getting in the middle of the park is going to be a big problem for Betis if left unaddressed.

The Brazilian plays a Modric-esque, outside-of-the-boot pass to find Rashord to the delight of the Old Trafford faithful.

08:20 PM

17 min: Man Utd 1-0 Real Betis

Weghorst has a big chance to break his duck here but fluffs his lines. The Dutchman makes a good near-post run but can't direct his effort towards goal. The drought for Wout continues.

Moments later, a loose pass from Betis allows Rashord a sight on goal but Bravo is out quickly and does very well to clear the danger.

08:16 PM

14 min: Man Utd 1-0 Real Betis

Is Antony the most one-footed £80 million-plus signing ever?

The Brazilian does well to weave into the Betis box but the defenders are just waiting for him to cut onto his left foot. He duly does just that and gets dispossessed.

Antony of Manchester United and Ayoze Perez of Real Betis battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 leg one match between Manchester United and Real Betis at Old Trafford on March 09, 2023 in Manchester, England - Getty Images/Michael Regan

08:15 PM

12 min: Man Utd 1-0 Real Betis

Betis have settled pretty well here considering they have gone down so early. United appear willing to allow their opponents to have possession before launching the counter-attack.

08:12 PM

WATCH: Rashord back in the goals

08:11 PM

8 min: Man Utd 1-0 Real Betis

Weghorst is getting in good positions early on and gets on the end of another chipped cross. Bravo deals with the header but United are looking dangerous here.

Manchester United's Dutch striker Wout Weghorst (C) has this header saved during the UEFA Europa league round of 16 first leg football match between Manchester United and Real Betis at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester - Getty Images/Darren Staples

08:07 PM

GOAL (Man Utd)

What a finish this is from Marcus Rashford.

United deal with some danger at the other end and launch the counter. Rahshord keeps his composure inside the Betis box and works enough space to release a powerful shot into the roof of the net.

A trademark finish from a man who has now scored 18 goals in 22 matches since the World Cup.

08:07 PM

4 min: Man Utd 0-0 Real Betis

United have the ball in the net after Weghorst got to a Fred cross first after a neat move but he's flagged for offside. His wait for a first United goal continues.

08:05 PM

Support for Bruno

Very deliberate that Fernandes is the first player to be serenaded by those in the singing section. Clear backing for a player who has led well for most of the season. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) March 9, 2023

08:05 PM

3 min: Man Utd 0-0 Real Betis

Ayoze Perez chases a neat lofted ball over the top but is flagged for offside. He's been selected over Iglesias tonight primarily for his pace edge you'd imagine.

08:03 PM

1 min: Man Utd 0-0 Real Betis

Flood-blooded challenge early on from Dalot draws a corner for United.

How they'd love a quick start here.

08:01 PM

Kick-off

United get us underway to huge roar from the Old Trafford crowd.

08:00 PM

Stat courtesy of Opta

Following their 7-0 defeat against Liverpool, Manchester United have named an unchanged starting XI for the first time since September. Redemption?

07:58 PM

It's snowing

Betis are going to be feeling a long way from Seville right now.

07:56 PM

Kick-off moments away

The teams are in the tunnel at Old Trafford.

07:55 PM

More Joaquin content

Joaquin could forever remain the last footballer to play in a Manchester United game who was born before Bryan Robson joined Manchester United. — Richard Jolly 🇺🇦 (@RichJolly) March 9, 2023

07:55 PM

Some tekkers are good...

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford during the warm up before the match - Reuters/Phil Noble

07:50 PM

Weather latest

Snow, or is it sleet, starting to fall at Old Trafford. Tonight, we will get the answer we've been waiting for.

Can Real Betis do it on a cold Thursday night in Manchester?

07:42 PM

Chilly night

Those from warmer climes appear to be feeling the Manchester chill this evening...

Manchester United's Fred during the warm up before the match - Reuters/Phil Noble

Alejandro Garnacho during the warm up before the match - Reuters/Phil Noble

Casemiro during the warm up before the match - Reuters/Phil Noble

07:39 PM

More on the spring chicken...

Great to see Joaquin – a man born before Only Fools & Horses was first broadcast – playing a Europa League game at Old Trafford tonight — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) March 9, 2023

07:37 PM

Betis selection

Both Borja Iglesias and Sergio Canales start on the bench for Betois this evening. For those unaccustomed with Spanish football they are two of Betis's top players.

Injuries could be a factor but seems a strange selection in a game of this magnitude

07:34 PM

'They get an opportunity for rehabilitation'

Erik ten Hag, speaking to BT Sport:

"We want to win. We need a good performance and we feel this is the best team to get the job done.

"They get an opportunity for rehabilitation but this is more about this evening's game. This is the most important game for us right now and this team gives us the best chance of winning.

"We lowered our standards in the last couple of games and on Sunday we got hammered for it. We have to get back to our standards tonight."

07:17 PM

The Spanish raiders have arrived

07:15 PM

'We have to take the lessons and start a new run'

Erik ten Hag on bouncing back:

"We all know how important getting back to winning ways and even we have a [lot of] experience with a lot of players who win a lot of trophies, [and] we know in seasons you always have setbacks.

"We know we have won a lot of games in a row and we had a really good run and we know losing is also a part of it. But you don't want to lose; we hate losing. And now we have to take the lessons and [start] a new run."

06:57 PM

A moment of appreciation

Betis will be led out by Joaquin this evening, just four months ahead of his 42nd birthday.

Club legend is an often overused platitude but in this case I think it very much applies. This will be his 435th appearance for the clubs this evening, just under 23 years after he made his first-team debut.

Quite remarkable.

Real Betis captain Joaquin attends a press conference at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, 08 March 2023. Real Betis will face Manchester United in the EUFA Europa League Round of 16 first-leg at Old Trafford on 09 March 2023. UEFA Europa League - Shutterstock/Adam Vaughan

06:52 PM

You got us into this mess, you get us out of it

Erik ten Hag is undoubtedly more eloquent than that but that feels like the general message of his team selection this evening.

06:48 PM

Here's the Betis line-up

06:48 PM

United are unchanged

Yes you read that right. Manchester United are unchanged after losing 7-0 on Sunday.

The ultimate retrieval mission...

06:43 PM

06:38 PM

Bruno Fernandes...

As previously mentioned, Sunday's loss to Liverpool was grim for the whole United squad but for none more so than Bruno Fernandes.

Called "embarrassing" by Gary Neville after the game, Fernandes has had to endure a media rollocking over the last four days, with questions over his ability to captain the side moving forward brought into sharp focus.

Ten Hag moved to quell those fears this week, calling Fernandes "an inspiration".

It's a big night for the Portuguese.

06:32 PM

'We get the opportunity to redeem ourselves'

Marcus Rashford speaks ahead of this one:

"It's obviously going to be a massive challenge. We expect them like most Spanish teams to be comfortable on the ball, comfortable in possession," he began.

"They are going to bring the game to us and they have been in form at the moment in La Liga.

"It's going to hopefully be an exciting game, but we need to do our best to put ourselves in a good position for the tie.

"Like I said to you, your next opportunity to almost redeem yourself as an individual and as a team is the next game.

"For me, whenever we do lose a game, you just want to be back out on the pitch as quickly as possible.

"We have to be grateful that we get the opportunity to redeem ourselves and we have to try to take that with both hands."

06:30 PM

Inside enemy territory

The travelling Real Betis support has traded sunny Seville for gloomy Manchester...and they're loving it.

06:26 PM

Good evening

The golden glow in which Manchester United basked at the turn of the year went out like light on Sunday when they lost 7-0 to Liverpool.

Now, they face playing the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie against Celta Vigo in the shadow of their worst competitive defeat for 91 years.

The questions are plentiful. How will the home support react following such a chastening defeat against their bitterest of rivals? Will the loss precipitate a wider downturn in form? Will Bruno Fernandes bounce back after four days of merciless media bashing?

You could make a case that this is one of the biggest games of the season for United so far. That has less to do with what’s on the line and rather how quickly they can right the ship.

A convincing win here against the fifth-placed side in La Liga will at least go some way to getting Erik ten Hag’s side back on course ahead of the business end of the season.

However, a loss could well signal the start of a tailspin of degrading form, which could spell the end of their admittedly thin Premier League title hopes and even jeopardise Champions League qualification.

Despite saying all the right things in the build-up Ten Hag will know this and, by proxy, so will his side.

So what sort of test awaits this evening? A tough one if Betis’s recent form is anything to go by.

With former Manchester City boss Manuel Pelligrini in the dugout, the side from Seville have rallied after a couple of poor results to win three of their last four.

Perhaps most notable in that run was their 0-0 draw with Real Madrid at the weekend. Despite having just 38 per cent possession over the 90 minutes, Betis were resolute in defence and frustrated their superstar opponents.

That characteristic is something that has defined Betis in this competition so far, with four goals conceded in the group stages.

Full team news from 7pm.