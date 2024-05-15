Manchester United vs Newcastle United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Old Trafford, home of Manchester United Football Club (Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

Manchester United FC - Newcastle United FC

Manchester United vs Newcastle United

19:30

NEWCASTLE UNITED SUBS: Paul Dummett, Fabian Schar, Joelinton, Matt Ritchie, Harvey Barnes, Nick Pope, Miguel Almiron, Joe White, Alex Murphy

Manchester United vs Newcastle United

19:30

NEWCASTLE UNITED (4-3-3): Martin Dubravka; Lewis Hall, Dan Burn, Emil Krafth, Kieran Trippier; Elliot Anderson, Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff; Anthony Gordon, Jacob Murphy, Alexander Isak

Manchester United vs Newcastle United

19:30

MANCHESTER UNITED: (4-2-3-1): Andre: Onana; Diogo Dalot, Jonny Evans, Casemiro, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Sofyan Amrabat, Kobbie Mainoo; Alejandro Garnacho, Scott McTominay, Amad Diallo; Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United vs Newcastle United

19:30

MANCHESTER UNITED SUBS: Altay Bayindir, Lisandro Martinez, Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund, Christian Eriksen, Antony, Willy Kambwala, Omari Forson, Toby Collyer

Manchester United vs Newcastle United

19:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

Manchester United vs Newcastle United

19:30

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of this Premier League fixture between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford!

Manchester United vs Newcastle United

19:30

Tonight's fixture is all about firming up places in Europe next season and it's all a little messy, so let's try and break it down. Manchester United can still take the one remaining Europa League spot by winning the FA Cup, which would mean the team finishing sixth - which is currently Newcastle - would go into the Europa Conference League. If, however, Man United lose to Manchester City in the FA Cup final then the team finishing sixth goes into the Europa League and the Europa Conference League berth goes to the team in seventh, which is currently Chelsea. To make things more complicated, Newcastle and Chelsea can still overhaul Tottenham to take fifth - a spot that guarantees Europa League football - though Spurs place Sheffield United on the last day. Okay, all clear? Probably not, but just trust the fact this one is about European football permuations...

Manchester United vs Newcastle United

19:30

Newcastle, meanwhile, are finishing the campaign pretty strongly. Eddie Howe's men have lost just once in their past six, winning four of those and drawing their last fixture 1-1 with Brighton. You'd have to say they probably start this one as slight favourites.

Manchester United vs Newcastle United

19:30

Once rivals for title glory in the 1990s, this fixture remains a popular one even if the sting has been taken off it by the hosts' poor form. The Red Devils have just one win in their past eight top-flight matches to crank the pressure up on boss Erik ten Hag, especially with the Jim Radcliffe revolution in full swing.