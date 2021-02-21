Manchester United vs Newcastle LIVE: Result and reaction from Premier League fixture tonight

Bruno Fernandes scores from the spot (Getty Images)

Follow all the action as Manchester United host Newcastle United in this evening’s late Premier League kick-off.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have endured a slump in the league as of late, taking just three points from their last five games, despite an indomitable 9-0 thrashing of Southampton. That run of results has all but ended their hopes of challenging rivals and runaway leaders Manchester City, although Solskjaer refused to concede that all hope was lost after United were held by West Brom last weekend, despite another inspired performance by Bruno Fernandes. There is momentum in United’s sails again now, though, after a magnificent midweek display against Real Sociedad in the Europa League.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are still living under a cloud of criticism, with Steve Bruce’s side still in danger of being drawn into a relegation battle. The Magpies headed into the weekend just six points clear of the bottom three, despite recent victories against Everton and Southampton, while the loss of Callum Wilson to injury is proving a bitter blow. Follow all the action live below at the conclusion of Arsenal vs Man City: