Manchester United vs Manchester City LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Manchester United face Manchester City in the Women’s Super League today.

Last season it was Chelsea who again took the WSL title, just edging out Manchester United, while Arsenal and Manchester City are expected to be contenders in 2023/24 too.

Relegated Reading have been replaced by Bristol City after they won the Championship title by a single point last term, while the likes of Liverpool, Everton and West Ham will hope for continued progression this year too.

On the back of the Lionesses’ magnificent runs at Euro 2022 and the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the women’s game continues to go from strength to strength with increasing crowds and exciting new signings from overseas.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Manchester United vs Manchester City LIVE: Women's Super League updates

United host City at Old Trafford in WSL Manchester derby

Man Utd: Earps, Blundell, Le Tissier, Turner, Galton, Toone, Zelem, Naalsund, Parris, Geyse, Malard

Man City: Keating, Ouahabi, Kennedy, Aleixandri, Greenwood, Roord, Hasegawa, Kelly, Angeldal, Hemp, Shaw

Manchester United WFC 1 - 0 Manchester City WFC

16:57

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Millie Turner.

16:52

Goal! Manchester United Women 1, Manchester City Women 0. Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

16:52

Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

16:52

Attempt blocked. Melvine Malard (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by.

16:52

Penalty conceded by Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

16:49

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Mary Earps.

16:49

Attempt saved. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Filippa Angeldahl.

16:48

Attempt missed. Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Katie Zelem with a cross following a set piece situation.

16:48

Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

16:48

Attempt missed. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Melvine Malard following a fast break.

16:43

Offside, Manchester United Women. Geyse Ferreira tries a through ball, but Nikita Parris is caught offside.

16:40

Attempt saved. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Khadija Shaw.

16:39

Foul by Ella Toone (Manchester United Women).

16:39

Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

16:39

Attempt missed. Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Chloe Kelly following a corner.

16:37

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Melvine Malard.

16:35

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Katie Zelem.

16:35

Attempt saved. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Chloe Kelly with a cross.

16:34

Attempt saved. Alanna Kennedy (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Greenwood with a headed pass.

16:35

Attempt blocked. Laia Aleixandri (Manchester City Women) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

16:35

Attempt blocked. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lauren Hemp with a headed pass.

16:31

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Millie Turner.

16:31

First Half begins.

16:00

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

15:30

