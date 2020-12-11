Manchester United vs Man City predicted line-ups: Confirmed team news for Premier League fixture

Harry Maguire and Sergio Aguero (Getty Images)

Manchester United host Manchester City in the 183rd Manchester derby this Saturday.

The two rivals have endured up and down campaigns so far but after slow starts both are approaching where they want to be, sitting sixth and seventh respectively in the Premier League heading into the weekend. However, United go into the clash at Old Trafford fresh from their worst result of the season so far, a 3-2 defeat against RB Leipzig that saw them exit the Champions League at the group stage on Tuesday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has tended to get the best of the derbies during his time in charge of United but needs a positive result again with critics once more calling for change. City, on the other hand, ended the start of their European season top of their group after a comfortable home win over Marseille on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola's team started the season slowly but with what looks like a much-improved defence and a returning Sergio Aguero now back in their ranks look primed for a renewed challenge for the title. That could really kick into gear with a big three points against their biggest rivals on Saturday night.

Here’s all you need to know about the match:

Solskjaer has got the better of Guardiola in derbies of late Getty Images

What time is the match?

The match kicks off at Old Trafford at 5.30pm on Saturday 12 December.

What TV channel is it on?

The match is being broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

It is also available to subscribers via the SkyGo app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani both missed the trip to Leipzig in midweek and must be considered doubts to feature on Saturday too.

Paul Pogba was dropped on Tuesday and could be missing again with doubts over his future at the club again dominating the headlines.

Sergio Aguero is back for the visitors but won't start with Gabriel Jesus keeping his place up front.

Guardiola made a host of changes in the week against Porto so expect a bunch of fresh faces back this weekend.

Ilkay GündoÄŸan and Eric Garcia suffered injuries in that Champions League clash, however, and could now be doubts for this game.

Paul Pogba’s future has dominated headlines this week Getty Images

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles, Fred, McTominay, Greenwood, Fernandes, Mata, Rashford

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Foden, Mahrez, Sterling, Jesus

Odds

Manchester United: 10/3

Draw: 16/5

Man City: 8/11

Prediction

Solskjaer has had the better of Guardiola in these clashes of late - he won three derbies last season - and has often managed a result when he needs it most during his spell at United. It's that time again for him right now after the drama of midweek and he may just do it again albeit for one point than all three. Manchester United 1-1 Man City