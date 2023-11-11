Man United v Luton LIVE: Premier League updates and goals as Marcus Rashford starts

Manchester United host Luton Town at Old Trafford in what could be seen as a must-win match for the Red Devils to stop their slide into full-blown crisis.

Almost everything that can gone wrong has gone wrong for United this season and manager Erik ten Hag is finding his job under increasing scrutiny as the bad results pile up – the latest of which saw them lose 4-3 to FC Copenhagen in the Champions League in midweek.

Luton have battled hard in their maiden Premier League season, and currently sit outside the relegation zone on goal difference, but United will expect to beat the Hatters at home and any other result will only increase the heat heading into the international break.

Follow the latest action from Old Trafford below:

Manchester United vs Luton LIVE: Premier League updates

Manchester United FC 0 - 0 Luton Town FC

15:20

Ten Hag's men have had 83.9 per cent of possession so far in this game. This is a risky tactic for Luton, and it does seem to be a matter of time before United fashion another clear-cut chance.

15:18

Rashford plays it down the line for Dalot, who whips a decent first-time cross into the middle for McTominay. The Scotland international nods goalwards, but his header loops over the crossbar and never troubles Kaminski.

15:17

Rashford is the 16th different player to reach 250 Premier League games for United, while at 26 years and 11 days old, he is the youngest to do so.

15:15

Twelve minutes gone at Old Trafford, and Hojlund's chance a moment ago is the closest either team has come to open the scoring. Luton are sitting back, yet to exhibit any attacking intent.

15:13

WHAT A SAVE! Hojlund's wait for a Premier League goal goes on as Kaminski comes to the rescue for Luton. Rashford is played in down the right before lofting a cross into the box. Hojlund is five yards out from goal and it seems he cannot miss, but Kaminski somehow manages to keep the ball out with a quite incredible stop!

15:09

Lindelof's long ball is nodded down into the path of Rashford, but the winger gets well underneath his shot and the ball is skied high over the crossbar. The winger is not in the best of form, but with this game marking his 250th in the Premier League, he will hope to celebrate with a goal to help his team to three important points.

15:07

Fernandes whips a corner into the danger area, but Maguire is penalised for a foul on Nakamba and the visitors will have a free-kick. There is a brief VAR check for a potential handball, but no penalty is awarded and Luton survive.

15:05

United are already dominating possession, with Luton content to dare their hosts to try and break them down. Ten Hag will be keen for his dangerous attacking players to get on the ball.

15:03

The hosts kick us off and we are under way in Manchester!

14:59

The teams enter the Old Trafford pitch and kick-off is now just moments away! Who will come out on top? We will find out shortly!

14:55

Edwards names an unchanged starting XI from the 1-1 draw with Liverpool last weekend, with Chong still on the bench despite netting the goal to put the Hatters 1-0 up in that match. Kabore impressed against the Reds and retains his place on the right of the four midfielders, while Morris will look to end a run of five games without a goal, leading the line and flanked by Townsend and Ogbene.

14:51

Erik ten Hag makes two changes from the defeat at Copenhagen, with Evans absent after limping off in that match because of a muscle injury. Interestingly, there is still no start for Varane, with Lindelof the man chosen to deputise for Evans. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is absent from the squad altogether, with Reguilon starting in his place, while Hojlund will look to finally open his Premier League account here, scoring five times in four Champions League outings for United but yet to find the back of the net in the league.

14:51

SUBS: Tahith Chong, Ryan Giles, Jordan Clark, Tim Krul, Elijah Adebayo, Zack Nelson, Luke Berry, Jacob Brown, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu.

14:47

LUTON TOWN (3-4-3): Thomas Kaminski; Gabriel Osho, Tom Lockyer, Teden Mengi; Alfie Doughty, Ross Barkley, Marvelous Nakamba, Issa Kabore; Andros Townsend, Carlton Morris, Chiedozie Ogbene.

14:47

SUBS: Mason Mount, Altay Bayindir, Hannibal Mejbri, Antony, Facundo Pellistri, Raphael Varane, Kobbie Mainoo, Anthony Martial, Sofyan Amrabat.

14:43

MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): Andre Onana; Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Sergio Reguilon; Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen; Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho; Rasmus Hojlund.

14:39

Luton also picked up a decent result last weekend, drawing 1-1 with in-form Liverpool at Kenilworth Road, though it could have been so much more with the Hatters leading until the 95th minute, when Luis Diaz nodded in an equaliser. Rob Edwards' men have only won one Premier League game this season, though that sole victory did come away from home, beating Everton 2-1 at Goodison Park in September.

14:35

It has been another challenging week for the hosts, suffering a 4-3 Champions League defeat away at Copenhagen in midweek, one that leaves their chances of progression to the last 16 in serious doubt. That was their third defeat in four games in all competitions, though they did beat Fulham 1-0 in the Premier League last weekend thanks to Bruno Fernandes' injury-time winner.

14:35

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Luton Town at Old Trafford.

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…