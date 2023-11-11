Man United v Luton LIVE: Premier League updates and goals as United try to hang on for win

Manchester United host Luton Town at Old Trafford in what could be seen as a must-win match for the Red Devils to stop their slide into full-blown crisis.

Almost everything that can gone wrong has gone wrong for United this season and manager Erik ten Hag is finding his job under increasing scrutiny as the bad results pile up – the latest of which saw them lose 4-3 to FC Copenhagen in the Champions League in midweek.

Luton have battled hard in their maiden Premier League season, and currently sit outside the relegation zone on goal difference, but United will expect to beat the Hatters at home and any other result will only increase the heat heading into the international break.

Follow the latest action from Old Trafford below:

Manchester United vs Luton LIVE: Premier League updates

Manchester United host Luton at Old Trafford

60’ - GOAL! United finally break deadlock through Lindelof (MU 1-0 LUT)

United are sliding into crisis with Erik ten Hag’s job under threat after another loss in midweek to Copenhagen

The Hatters can fan the flames of frustration at Old Trafford with a positive result in their first Premier League game there

Manchester United FC 1 - 0 Luton Town FC

Manchester United vs Luton Town

16:54

Fernandes gets his free-kick all wrong, firing high and wide of the target. A player of his calibre has to do better there.

Manchester United vs Luton Town

16:52

Yellow Card Thomas Alun Lockyer

Manchester United vs Luton Town

16:52

Luton just cannot get the ball into positions to hurt United, who are looking pretty comfortable as they close in on three huge points. Time is running out on the Hatters.

Manchester United vs Luton Town

16:51

Edwards' men will have eight minutes to try and find an equaliser. Can they do it?

Manchester United vs Luton Town

16:50

United have the ball where they want it, pressing for a second goal rather than inviting Luton pressure on. The Hatters need to show more attacking threat, though there has been precious little of that in the second half.

Manchester United vs Luton Town

16:46

Substitution Issa Kaboré Elijah Anuoluwapo Oluwaferanmi Oluwatomi Oluwalana Ayomikulehin Adebayo

Manchester United vs Luton Town

16:46

Substitution Chiedozie Somkelechukwu Ogbene Ryan John Giles

Manchester United vs Luton Town

16:45

Substitution Marvelous Nakamba Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu

Manchester United vs Luton Town

16:43

The visitors have mustered just 0.4 xG so far. They will have to create more if they are to find a way back into this match.

Manchester United vs Luton Town

16:42

SAVE! Kaminski makes another vital stop. Fernandes' cross was curled in for McTominay, who managed to flick a header towards the bottom right corner. It looked to be heading into the back of the net, but Kaminski got down to his left to turn around the post and keep his side in it.

Manchester United vs Luton Town

16:38

Substitution Sergio Reguilón Rodríguez Raphaël Xavier Varane

Manchester United vs Luton Town

16:38

Hojlund is down and struggling, and Ten Hag may have yet another injury concern.

Manchester United vs Luton Town

16:38

Substitution Rasmus Winther Højlund Anthony Jordan Martial

Manchester United vs Luton Town

16:37

Another opportunity to potentially put the game to bed comes and goes as the ball comes out for Fernandes to lash goalwards, though Osho gets back in the nick of time to block behind for a corner.

Manchester United vs Luton Town

16:34

Kabore clatters into Rashford and receives a yellow card for his troubles.

Manchester United vs Luton Town

16:33

Doughty has not been able to utilise his usually excellent crossing ability in this match, and now limps off for Clark.

Manchester United vs Luton Town

16:31

CHANCE! A huge opportunity to potentially put this game to bed goes begging for the hosts. Antony makes an instant impact by playing a lovely throughball into the path of Rashford. The England international is a man struggling for confidence, and that is shown in his eventual strike, straight down the throat of Kaminski, who makes the save.

Manchester United vs Luton Town

16:28

Substitution Alejandro Garnacho Ferreyra Antony Matheus dos Santos

Manchester United vs Luton Town

16:25

This is Ten Hag’s 50th Premier League game in charge of United. He is the 17th manager to reach 50 top-flight games with the Red Devils, while a victory would see him become the only one to win as many as 30 of his first 50 with the club. Lindelof's strike has put him on course to achieve that impressive feat.

Manchester United vs Luton Town

16:24

Lindelof's goal was just his fourth in the Premier League, having made his debut in the competition in the 2017-18 campaign. He is an unlikely hero for United, but there is plenty of time for Luton to find a leveller.

Manchester United vs Luton Town

16:20

Substitution Andros Darryl Townsend Tahith Jose Girigorio Djorkaef Chong

Manchester United vs Luton Town

16:19

Goal Victor Jörgen Nilsson Lindelöf

Manchester United vs Luton Town

16:19

All three of Fernandes’ Premier League goals for Manchester United this season have been the winning goal of the game – indeed, no player has scored more winners than the Portuguese this term. Can he come up big for his side again here?

Manchester United vs Luton Town

16:15

Despite only having six shots to United's nine, the Hatters have actually managed more attempts on target than their hosts, creating three to the Red Devils' one.

Manchester United vs Luton Town

16:14

Barkley needlessly gives the ball away and Fernandes' eyes light up as he spots Garnacho streaking away down the left. However, the chance for a counter is wasted as Fernandes' pass is well overhit, skipping out for a throw-in. Barkley will be relieved.

Manchester United vs Luton Town

16:12

Reguilon looks every bit a defender as he blazes high into the Stretford End, never anywhere close to troubling Kaminski.

Manchester United vs Luton Town

16:09

CLOSE! Good movement from Hojlund sees him ghost in to meet Fernandes' free-kick, but his flicked header goes wide of the left post. It has been an encouraging start to the second half from the hosts.

Manchester United vs Luton Town

16:08

Luton have now failed to score a first-half goal in 11 of their 12 games, more often than any other team in the Premier League this season.

Manchester United vs Luton Town

16:06

The Hatters get the ball rolling again for the second half.

Manchester United vs Luton Town

15:53

Edwards will surely be the happier of the two managers heading back to the changing rooms. His team have restricted United to just the one shot on target, and Ten Hag will surely be demanding more from his players after the break to kick on and claim the three points they will have expected to.

Manchester United vs Luton Town

15:51

The half-time score is 0-0 at Old Trafford, largely thanks to good work from the two goalkeepers. Kaminski was the first to make an impact, somehow denying Hojlund from close range after Rashford's deflected cross found the young forward five yards out from goal. Luton frustrated United but struggled to create much going forward. However, they went very close to taking the lead with 36 minutes on the clock, Morris powering a header towards the bottom corner, only to be rebuffed by an exquisite Onana save to ensure the game reaches the break goalless.

Manchester United vs Luton Town

15:50

HALF-TIME: MANCHESTER UNITED 0-0 LUTON TOWN

Manchester United vs Luton Town

15:48

There will be two minutes of additional time at the end of this first half.

Manchester United vs Luton Town

15:47

As we close in on the break, can either side get their noses in front to put them in position to pick up three much-needed points?

Manchester United vs Luton Town

15:44

Kaminski makes another important intervention for Luton. Garnacho receives the ball on the left of the box and looks to take it around the visiting goalkeeper, but Kaminski holds him up just enough to give Kabore time to get back and make the clearance.

Manchester United vs Luton Town

15:41

Substitution Christian Dannemann Eriksen Mason Tony Mount

Manchester United vs Luton Town

15:41

Eriksen looks a little shaken up, and Ten Hag may be forced into a change here. Amrabat and Mount would be among the candidates to come on in Eriksen's place.

Manchester United vs Luton Town

15:39

WHAT A STOP! Luton have shown precious little in attack, but they go mightily close to taking the lead through Morris. Kabore whipped a superb ball into the mix, and Morris' powerful header looked destined for the bottom corner, only for Onana to make an acrobatic fingertip save down to his left!

15:36

For all of their territory and possession, United have managed just the one shot on target so far. Ten Hag will be frustrated by this performance to this point, though the feeling will change if his team can get their noses in front before half-time.

Manchester United vs Luton Town

15:34

A deep Fernandes corner makes it to Rashford at the back post, but the winger's first-time volley is blocked behind for a corner by Kabore.

Manchester United vs Luton Town

15:30

Luton are winless in 11 meetings with United in all competitions (two draws, nine defeats) since a 2-1 home win in March 1987. This is their first game against them since a 3-0 home loss in the League Cup in September 2020.

Manchester United vs Luton Town

15:29

Hojlund's 10th-minute chance was worth 0.68 xG (expected goals), a huge proportion of the 1.05 xG United have produced to this point. He just cannot seem to find the back of the net in the Premier League.

Manchester United vs Luton Town

15:27

This is the first league meeting between United and Luton since April 1992 (a 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road), and the first at Old Trafford since a 5-0 Red Devils win in September 1991.

Manchester United vs Luton Town

15:25

Fernandes arrows a delightful ball into the Luton penalty area, but it misses everybody. Rashford was waiting at the back post but did not seem to expect the ball to reach him, and it skims out harmlessly for a goal-kick.

Manchester United vs Luton Town

15:24

Onana is tested for the first time as Ogbene shoots from long range, though the effort is straight at the United goalkeeper, who easily saves.

Manchester United vs Luton Town

15:22

CLOSE! Garnacho injects a bit of pace into a United attack, weaving into the box before cutting in and firing, but the shot goes just over the crossbar. The hosts will need to do more of that if they are to break down this Luton low block.

Manchester United vs Luton Town

15:20

Ten Hag's men have had 83.9 per cent of possession so far in this game. This is a risky tactic for Luton, and it does seem to be a matter of time before United fashion another clear-cut chance.

Manchester United vs Luton Town

15:18

Rashford plays it down the line for Dalot, who whips a decent first-time cross into the middle for McTominay. The Scotland international nods goalwards, but his header loops over the crossbar and never troubles Kaminski.

Manchester United vs Luton Town

15:17

Rashford is the 16th different player to reach 250 Premier League games for United, while at 26 years and 11 days old, he is the youngest to do so.

Manchester United vs Luton Town

15:15

Twelve minutes gone at Old Trafford, and Hojlund's chance a moment ago is the closest either team has come to open the scoring. Luton are sitting back, yet to exhibit any attacking intent.

Manchester United vs Luton Town

15:13

WHAT A SAVE! Hojlund's wait for a Premier League goal goes on as Kaminski comes to the rescue for Luton. Rashford is played in down the right before lofting a cross into the box. Hojlund is five yards out from goal and it seems he cannot miss, but Kaminski somehow manages to keep the ball out with a quite incredible stop!

Manchester United vs Luton Town

15:09

Lindelof's long ball is nodded down into the path of Rashford, but the winger gets well underneath his shot and the ball is skied high over the crossbar. The winger is not in the best of form, but with this game marking his 250th in the Premier League, he will hope to celebrate with a goal to help his team to three important points.

Manchester United vs Luton Town

15:07

Fernandes whips a corner into the danger area, but Maguire is penalised for a foul on Nakamba and the visitors will have a free-kick. There is a brief VAR check for a potential handball, but no penalty is awarded and Luton survive.

Manchester United vs Luton Town

15:05

United are already dominating possession, with Luton content to dare their hosts to try and break them down. Ten Hag will be keen for his dangerous attacking players to get on the ball.

Manchester United vs Luton Town

15:03

The hosts kick us off and we are under way in Manchester!

Manchester United vs Luton Town

14:59

The teams enter the Old Trafford pitch and kick-off is now just moments away! Who will come out on top? We will find out shortly!

Manchester United vs Luton Town

14:55

Edwards names an unchanged starting XI from the 1-1 draw with Liverpool last weekend, with Chong still on the bench despite netting the goal to put the Hatters 1-0 up in that match. Kabore impressed against the Reds and retains his place on the right of the four midfielders, while Morris will look to end a run of five games without a goal, leading the line and flanked by Townsend and Ogbene.

Manchester United vs Luton Town

14:51

Erik ten Hag makes two changes from the defeat at Copenhagen, with Evans absent after limping off in that match because of a muscle injury. Interestingly, there is still no start for Varane, with Lindelof the man chosen to deputise for Evans. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is absent from the squad altogether, with Reguilon starting in his place, while Hojlund will look to finally open his Premier League account here, scoring five times in four Champions League outings for United but yet to find the back of the net in the league.

Manchester United vs Luton Town

14:51

SUBS: Tahith Chong, Ryan Giles, Jordan Clark, Tim Krul, Elijah Adebayo, Zack Nelson, Luke Berry, Jacob Brown, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu.

Manchester United vs Luton Town

14:47

LUTON TOWN (3-4-3): Thomas Kaminski; Gabriel Osho, Tom Lockyer, Teden Mengi; Alfie Doughty, Ross Barkley, Marvelous Nakamba, Issa Kabore; Andros Townsend, Carlton Morris, Chiedozie Ogbene.

Manchester United vs Luton Town

14:47

SUBS: Mason Mount, Altay Bayindir, Hannibal Mejbri, Antony, Facundo Pellistri, Raphael Varane, Kobbie Mainoo, Anthony Martial, Sofyan Amrabat.

Manchester United vs Luton Town

14:43

MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): Andre Onana; Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Sergio Reguilon; Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen; Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho; Rasmus Hojlund.

Manchester United vs Luton Town

14:39

Luton also picked up a decent result last weekend, drawing 1-1 with in-form Liverpool at Kenilworth Road, though it could have been so much more with the Hatters leading until the 95th minute, when Luis Diaz nodded in an equaliser. Rob Edwards' men have only won one Premier League game this season, though that sole victory did come away from home, beating Everton 2-1 at Goodison Park in September.

Manchester United vs Luton Town

14:35

It has been another challenging week for the hosts, suffering a 4-3 Champions League defeat away at Copenhagen in midweek, one that leaves their chances of progression to the last 16 in serious doubt. That was their third defeat in four games in all competitions, though they did beat Fulham 1-0 in the Premier League last weekend thanks to Bruno Fernandes' injury-time winner.

Manchester United vs Luton Town

14:35

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Luton Town at Old Trafford.

Manchester United vs Luton Town

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…