Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Old Trafford, home of Manchester United Football Club (Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

Manchester United FC 2 - 2 Liverpool FC

Manchester United vs Liverpool

17:34

Liverpool miss the chance to go top of the table, with Salah salvaging a late point in a 2-2 draw with Manchester United. Garnacho almost got the hosts off to a dream start, slotting in after just 65 seconds, but the offside flag denied him, and United didn't manage another shot in the first half. Liverpool managed plenty though, and Diaz got the breakthrough with an acrobatic scissor-kick to put the Reds in front. United started the second half strongly though, and Fernandes equalised for them with an outstanding goal from just inside the centre circle after intercepting Quansah's loose pass. Mainoo then turned things around with a wonderful curling finish. Wan-Bissaka slid in late on Elliott to give away a spot-kick in the 84th minute though, and Salah coolly slotted it into the bottom-left corner, but neither side could find a late winner. Liverpool stay in second, behind Arsenal due to their inferior goal difference, and next up for them is a Europa League quarter-final against Atalanta. United stay in sixth but are winless in three. They travel to Bournemouth next weekend. That's all for today, goodbye!

Manchester United vs Liverpool

17:28

FULL-TIME: MANCHESTER UNITED 2-2 LIVERPOOL.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

17:28

SAVE! One last chance in this game, and it's for Liverpool as Robertson swings another free-kick into the box. Maguire's clearing header falls to Elliott, but Onana gets behind the low shot.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

17:26

SAVE! Fernandes does manage to find space this time, and he slides it down the right for Mount. With Gomez tight to him, he has to rush the shot and can only poke it into Kelleher's gloves.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

17:26

Yellow Card Carlos Henrique Casimiro

Manchester United vs Liverpool

17:26

It's getting a little scrappy in midfield as both sides desperately search for a winner. Fernandes' throughball is cut out, but when Liverpool counter, Quansah overhits his pass to Gakpo straight into Onana's gloves.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

17:23

OVER! Mac Allister swings a deep cross into the box, and Robertson rises high above Antony to nod it down into the middle. Diaz rushes onto it, but while off-balance, can only poke it high over the bar.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

17:23

Yellow Card Antony Matheus dos Santos

Manchester United vs Liverpool

17:21

Yellow Card Mason Tony Mount

Manchester United vs Liverpool

17:20

Fernandes clears two crosses into the United box, giving away a corner as he hooks the second one high into the stands. United have a corner to defend as we head into the first of seven added minutes.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

17:18

Jones leaves a leg hanging to trip Hojlund, before following up with a sliding tackle to take out Amrabat. He's shown a yellow card.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

17:18

Liverpool have their belief back, and they're making a late push for a winner here. United are trying to press high, but at the moment, they can't get close to the visitors.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

17:15

Dalot matches Diaz for pace all the way and slides in to stop the Colombian's cross. They both roll down the hill at the side of the pitch to collide with the advertising boards, but they're quickly back up to carry on.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

17:13

Substitution Kobbie Boateng Mainoo Mason Tony Mount

Manchester United vs Liverpool

17:12

Penalty Goal Mohamed Salah Hamed Mahrous Ghaly

Manchester United vs Liverpool

17:11

PENALTY TO LIVERPOOL! The away fans had only just finished asking for a handball against Casemiro when Wan-Bissaka slid in to try and nick the ball from Elliott's feet. He doesn't get a touch on it, but does take out the substitute, and the referee points straight to the spot.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

17:10

MISS! Another cross into the box is only half cleared, and Gomez squares this one to the edge of the box for Diaz. Onana gets down to tip his low shot away, and Salah blasts his first-time shot high over the bar from a tight angle.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

17:08

Yellow Card André Onana Onana

Manchester United vs Liverpool

17:08

Substitution Alejandro Garnacho Ferreyra Sofyan Amrabat

Manchester United vs Liverpool

17:07

CHANCE! Wan-Bissaka gets caught under the ball, and he can only clear it as far as Gomez, who drills a low shot across goal. It's heading well wide until it takes a nick off Maguire in the middle, but luckily, the deflection is straight at Onana.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

17:06

Liverpool are still committing a lot of bodies forward as Robertson races forward down the left once more. United are defending well though, and clear the cross with little problem.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

17:04

It's a late one from Kambwala as he slides in on Gakpo, and he clips the substitute on the bottom of his foot. He picks up United's first booking.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

17:04

SAVE! Casemiro blocks Mac Allister's throughball and it bounces forward for Hojlund, who wastes no time in picking out Garnacho's overlapping run. He can't quite wrap his foot around the shot though, and it's a comfortable save for Kelleher.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

17:02

Mainoo is the first 18-year-old to score a Premier League goal against Liverpool since Cesc Fabregas for Arsenal in May 2005. He's also the youngest-ever United scorer vs the Reds in the competition.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

17:01

Liverpool have looked a different side in the second half, and they haven't been at their free-flowing best. They've managed six shots, but haven't tested Onana since the restart.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

16:57

Substitution Wataru Endo Harvey Daniel James Elliott

Manchester United vs Liverpool

16:57

Substitution Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro Cody Mathès Gakpo

Manchester United vs Liverpool

16:56

Assist Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United vs Liverpool

16:56

Goal Kobbie Boateng Mainoo

Manchester United vs Liverpool

16:55

And Szoboszlai is taken off for Jones.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

16:55

Rashford has sat down, and it looks like he has a problem that's going to stop him from carrying on. Both sides are readying changes, and it looks like the winger is going to have to be the one going off for the hosts.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

16:55

Liverpool are the first to make a double change. Bradley, who was booked very early on in this game, goes off for Gomez.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

16:55

Substitution Marcus Rashford Antony Matheus dos Santos

Manchester United vs Liverpool

16:53

CHANCE! Dalot curls a lovely cross over the top, and the Liverpool defenders don't spot Fernandes' run off the back of Van Dijk. He watches it drop over his shoulder, but can only make slight contact on the volley. It's a comfortable one for Kelleher.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

16:51

Casemiro gifts possession back to Liverpool inside his own half, but his team-mates are quick to crowd around Salah to stop him from having a shot. Nunez slips on the rain-slicked pitch as he has a go, but it trickles into Onana's gloves.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

16:48

It's a neat team move from United as Fernandes sweeps it out to the left, with Wan-Bissaka leaving it for Rashford. He cuts inside to curl another inviting cross into the middle, but nobody attacks it an Kelleher collects.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

16:46

Fernandes' strike had an xG of 0.04, but he finished it wonderfully to get his 50th Premier League goal for United.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

16:45

It's Liverpool's turn to mount a quick counter, and Salah slides it out to Diaz on the right. He squares it to Nunez at the far post, and from a tight angle, he plays it back across the face of goal before Dalot gets it to safety.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

16:44

GREAT SAVE! The hosts take their corner short and Rashford curls a dangerous cross onto the edge of the six-yard box. Casemiro stretches out a leg to get a tap-in, but Kelleher pushes it away just in front of the Brazilian.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

16:43

BLOCK! That goal seems to have done wonders for United's confidence and Garnacho opens up a pocket of space on the edge of the box. He curls a shot on goal, but a deflection off Van Dijk takes it out for a corner.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

16:42

Nunez is still causing United's backline all sorts of problems as he drifts out to the right this time. Kambwala rushes out to block his cross, and he's urging his team to concentrate after another slip.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

16:39

Goal Bruno Miguel Borges Fernandes

Manchester United vs Liverpool

16:37

BLOCK! Nunez's throughball wrongfoots Dalot, leaving Robertson in space on the left. He drills a low cross into the middle which Maguire scrambles clear as far as Nunez, who sees his drilled shot blocked by the Englishman.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

16:34

Liverpool get us back under way for the second half!

Manchester United vs Liverpool

16:30

Klopp's team created an xG (expected goals) of 1.65 in the first half from their 15 shots, with four of those on target. They caused United all sorts of problems, but he'll feel that they could've had more goals. United, on the other hand, have an xG of 0 after failing to register a single first-half shot - the first time that's happened since April 2022, also against Liverpool. They slowed right down after a bright start, and Ten Hag has work to do to motivate them for the second half.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

16:24

A dominant first-half performance sees Liverpool take a deserved 1-0 lead over United into the break. It could've been a much different story, as the Red Devils thought they'd gotten off to a dream start when Garnacho slotted in after just 65 seconds, but the offside flag rightly disallowed it. After that, it was all Liverpool. Szoboszlai had three great chances - with Onana making a big save to keep out the one on target - before Diaz put them in front with a close-range scissor-kick. Salah also had opportunities to double their lead, and it's no surprise that the Reds have a 74.3 per cent win probability at this stage.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

16:18

HALF-TIME: MANCHESTER UNITED 0-1 LIVERPOOL.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

16:18

Mac Allister cushions it into Salah on the edge of the box, but this time, he chooses to lay it off to Bradley instead. He drills a low shot across goal from a tight angle, but Wan-Bissaka throws himself in front of it.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

16:18

GREAT SAVE! We're into the first of two added minutes here, and Liverpool are looking to double their lead before the break. Nunez plays a one-two with Robertson down the left before firing a pacy shot across goal. Onana smothers it, but the Uruguayan was offside anyway.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

16:16

Dalot steps in to win the ball back in midfield, and when he touches it into Fernandes, his first thought is to get it forward. He doesn't get the throughball right though, and Quansah comfortably intercepts it.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

16:14

BLOCK! Bradley gets the better of Rashford down the right, and he tries to square it to Nunez, but it's just behind the forward. Diaz runs onto it behind him though, and his first-time shot is well-blocked by Dalot.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

16:13

The home fans are starting to show their frustration as United knock it around between their defenders. There's not a lot of movement in front of them, and when Wan-Bissaka does try to pick out Hojlund, he gets too much on the cross.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

16:11

Kambwala slid in on Diaz, and though he got the ball, he also caught the Colombian with the follow-through. He stays down, and though the referee allows play to go on, Casemiro puts it out so he can receive treatment if he needs it, which he doesn't.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

16:10

United may have made a bright start to the game, but since then, they've struggled to break Liverpool down. They're still yet to have a shot, and as Rashford races down the wing in an attempt to change that, he runs it out of play.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

16:07

CHANCE! Robertson is getting a lot of joy down the left side, and Garnacho is chasing back in vain. The defender fizzes a low cross into Salah, who leans back as he hits this shot, and blazes it over the bar.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

16:06

SO CLOSE! United fail to clear their lines from yet another Liverpool corner and Endo lays it off to Nunez on the edge of the box. His long-range shot is dipping, but only enough for it to land on the roof of the net.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

16:06

ONANA SAVES AGAIN! The resulting corner is flicked on by Nunez at the near post once more, and Salah brings the ball down to try his luck once more. This one looks like it's heading wide, but Onana takes no chances.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

16:05

GOOD SAVE! Rashford cheaply gives the ball away, and Casemiro can't retain possession before Quansah cushions it forward to set Mac Allister on the counter. He plays a lovely throughball into Salah, but his curling shot across goal is pushed away by Onana.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

16:04

No Premier League player has provided more assists across all competitions this season than Nunez (13).

Manchester United vs Liverpool

16:01

Another promising United attack fizzles out, and Robertson goes long down the left, but a loose touch off Kambwala plays Nunez in. The youngster recovers well though, and slides in to block his shot, making it an easy collection for Onana.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

15:59

Fernandes wins a free-kick in midfield and curls a lovely delivery into the far post, where Casemiro is completely unmarked. He heads it back across goal, but Hojlund goes to ground before he can make contact with it.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

15:57

It's all Liverpool at the moment as they continue to keep United penned deep inside their own half. Garnacho gets tight to Robertson to prevent another cross from going in, but at the expense of a corner.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

15:54

Assist Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro

Manchester United vs Liverpool

15:54

Endo wriggles away from Casemiro in the middle of the park, and he spots Salah making a darting run towards the far post. He tries to float it into him, but a vital touch from Mainoo takes it out for a corner.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

15:53

Goal Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda

Manchester United vs Liverpool

15:52

Liverpool push forward in numbers once more, and Robertson is given a lot of space down the left-hand side. He curls another cross into the box, but nobody is there to meet it this time.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

15:49

CHANCE! That's three big chances for Szoboszlai so far in this match! Robertson curls a pacy low cross into the box from the left, and the Hungarian can only scuff it wide of the near post with a poor first touch.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

15:49

Fernandes is down in the box claiming that he got a tug by Bradley, though there wasn't much in it. The offside flag is up against the United captain anyway.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

15:47

United are happy to slow the pace of the game down when they win set-pieces, and it's already starting to annoy the away fans. The hosts don't make it out of their own half before giving up possession once more though.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

15:45

Liverpool are starting to find their rhythm in possession now, and after pushing their way through midfield, Szoboszlai slides it forward for Nunez. He's trying to tee up Diaz to his left, but a deflection off Dalot takes it looping out for a corner.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

15:43

CLOSE! Nunez flicks on Robertson's corner at the near post, and it's falling nicely for Szoboszlai on the edge of the box. He puts his laces through it, but his shot doesn't tip in time as it fizzes over the crossbar.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

15:40

Garnacho (19), Kambwala (19) and Mainoo (18) all start for United today, making it the first time the Red Devils have started three teenagers in a Premier League match against Liverpool.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

15:38

Yellow Card Conor Bradley

Manchester United vs Liverpool

15:36

It's been a very open start to the game so far, and United are on the attack again here. Rashford is brought down, but the referee plays an advantage as Casemiro threads it into Wan-Bissaka's feet, but he can't touch it through to Hojlund.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

15:34

GREAT SAVE! At the other end, Liverpool almost take the lead as it's switched out to Szoboszlai on the left of the box. Onana rushes off his line to close him down and gets a strong hand to the Hungarian's shot to keep it out.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

15:33

NO GOAL! With just over 60 seconds on the clock, Fernandes slides the ball between the Liverpool centre-backs to pick out Garnacho's run, and he takes it around Kelleher in the box before slotting it into an empty net. He was well offside though, and it won't count.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

15:31

Fernandes gets the game under way for United!

Manchester United vs Liverpool

15:31

The teams are out on the pitch now, with kick-off just moments away!

Manchester United vs Liverpool

15:27

Jurgen Klopp makes three changes from their win over Sheffield United in midweek. Endo has shaken off a knock to start, with Quansah and Robertson also being brought in. Konate, Gomez and Gravenberch all start on the bench.

15:27

Ten Hag makes just two changes to the side that lost to Chelsea on Thursday. Raphael Varane picked up an injury in that game, as did his half-time replacement Jonny Evans, so 19-year-old Kambwala comes in to partner Maguire at centre-back. Rashford also starts in place of Antony, who drops to the bench.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

15:21

LIVERPOOL SUBS: Jayden Danns, Harvey Elliott, Cody Gakpo, Joe Gomez, Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones, Ibrahima Konate, Adrian, Kostas Tsimikas.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

15:21

LIVERPOOL STARTING XI (4-3-3): Caoimhin Kelleher; Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai; Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

15:16

MANCHESTER UNITED SUBS: Harry Amass, Sofyan Amrabat, Altay Bayindir, Christian Eriksen, Amad Diallo, Omari Forson, Mason Mount, Habeeb Ogunneye, Antony.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

15:11

MANCHESTER UNITED STARTING XI (4-2-3-1): Andre Onana; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Willy Kambwala, Diogo Dalot; Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo; Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Rasmus Hojlund.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

15:11

As for Liverpool, they've slipped to second in the table after Arsenal's win over Brentford yesterday, but another three points here will lift them back into top spot. The Reds are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League games (W6 D1) but have kept just one clean sheet in that run. They've also lost just one of their last 11 league games against United (W6 D4), though that was this exact fixture last season when they were beaten 2-1.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

15:06

Just three weeks ago, these sides met here in a thrilling FA Cup quarter-final that saw Amad Diallo score a 121st-minute winner to see United through to the next round with a 4-3 victory. It hasn't been smooth sailing in the Red Devils' two games since though, as they've given up leads deep in stoppage time to draw 1-1 with Brentford and lose 4-3 to Chelsea in the Premier League. Before the international break, they'd lost just two of their last 12 games in all competitions (W9 D1), and Erik ten Hag's side can't afford any more slip-ups if they want to get a European place for next season.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

15:01

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League meeting between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford!

Manchester United vs Liverpool

15:00

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

14:30

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…