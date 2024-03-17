Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE! FA Cup match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE!

The FA Cup quarter-final weekend concludes with a huge clash between two English football giants and a renewal of one of the biggest rivalries in the country. United have won this competition 12 times, to Liverpool's eight, but will have to be at their best to get past their old foes, even in front of their own fans at Old Trafford.

Liverpool are still firmly on course for a remarkable quadruple, with the Carabao Cup in the bag, a favourable run in the Europa League and sitting joint top of the Premier League as Jurgen Klopp bids to mastermind a dream send-off as manager. United, meanwhile, have won just two of the last 18 meetings between the two teams, and have lost 7-0, 5-0 and 4-0 in recent seasons.

Erik ten Hag will point to beating Liverpool in one of his first games in charge as hope the tide can change. He will need it to as the pressure continues to mount on the manager’s head. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog,

Manchester United vs Liverpool latest updates

GOAL! Salah fires Reds into the lead

GOAL! Mac Allister levels it up

GOAL! McTominay with an early opener

Score prediction: Liverpool to reach last four

16:34 , Alex Young

You wouldn’t think either manager changes anything at the break. I would have suggested Klopp does about five minutes before half-time!

16:26 , Alex Young

The game turned on its head in stoppage time. Ten Hag needs to inspire his players somehow, which he has regularly struggled to do.Superb entertainment. Next goal is huge.

Half-time!

16:21 , Alex Young

51min: There’s then whistle! Liverpool fans in full voice at the break.

16:20 , Alex Young

48min: Fernandes simply has to be stronger in the tackle there. Tries to blame anything else, but he was at fault. Couple more minutes of added time.

GOAL!

16:19 , Alex Young

47min: Liverpool lead!

Yet more dreadful defending from United. Onana palms Nunez’s shot straight to Salah, who slams the ball home from six yards.

United say there was a foul on Fernandes in the build-up, VAR are having a look... but nothing doing.

GOAL!

16:15 , Alex Young

44min: Equaliser for Liverpool as Mac Allister beats Onana at his near post after a deflection from Mainoo. Unfortunate for the youngster.

Quansah allows to waltz into the area in the build-up. Never poor defending.

16:12 , Alex Young

41min: This is so frantic as we approach half-time.

NO GOAL!

16:08 , Alex Young

37min: Endo thinks he has equalised but Salah has been flagged offside as his right shoulder is beyond the last defender.

Superb spot by the linesman, that was very close.

16:07 , Alex Young

36min: Straight up the other end, Diaz looks to be running down a blind alley but ends up arrowing a corker inside the near post which Onana does well to tip away.

16:06 , Alex Young

35min: McTominay denied a second with a superb Kelleher save!

16:02 , Alex Young

31min: Better from Liverpool. Robertson with a superb, fizzed cross into the six-yard box which a backtracking Varane must head clear. Szoboszlai’s follow-up forces Onana into a low save.

15:58 , Alex Young

29min: Nunez, who has been invisible in this first half, finally gets on the ball and shoots from 25 yards, but it’s blocked by Lindelof.

15:58 , Alex Young

27min: Another fine break from United as Garnacho and Bruno drive at the Liverpool goal, before Hojlund is slipped into the area... and then slips up. Unfortunate.

15:54 , Alex Young

24min: Fernandes tries to bend a free kick from near the touchline over Kelleher, but his attempt lands on the top of the net.

Surely you try to find a team-mate, rather than shoot.

15:51 , Alex Young

21min: Hojlund and McTominay are screaming at each other after a wayward pass. Plenty of emotion out there today.

15:51 , Alex Young

20min: Rashford tries to make inroads down the left but is crowded out by Endo. Showed great pace, but the midfielder got his body in the way.

15:49 , Alex Young

18min: Deary me. Gomez is still waiting for his first Liverpool goal and sends an attempt into the upper stands.

Good work again for Diaz in the build-up, but the final touch just isn’t quite clicking for Liverpool yet.

15:45 , Alex Young

15min: Liverpool finally string a few passes together as Diaz and Robertson combine for the latter to have a shot at goal, but the left-back gets underneath it and the ball flies well over the bar.

15:44 , Alex Young

12min: Liverpool are all at sea at the moment. No composure.

GOAL!

15:41 , Alex Young

10min: McTominay with the opener!

Garnacho does brilliantly down the left, sees his shot saved by Kelleher, but McTominay is on hand to prod home into an empty net.

15:39 , Alex Young

9min: Almost a stunning goal from Salah!

A Van Basten-esque volley from a tight angle which had Onana beaten but flies the wrong side of the far post.

15:38 , Alex Young

7min: Liverpool starting to find their feet. Szoboszlai has an attempt from the edge of the area which sails a good few yards wide.

15:34 , Alex Young

4min: United with more of the possession in these opening stages. Garnacho finds Rashford on the edge of the area with a lovely cut-back, and the striker forces Kelleher into a full-stretch save!

15:32 , Alex Young

2min: Wan-Bissaka is playing at left-back, up against Salah. An interesting choice... but he’s just had United’s first shot on goal, albeit a weak one on the stretch inside the area.

Kick-off!

15:30 , Alex Young

1min: Here we go!

15:26 , Alex Young

Roy Keane: “United have to turn up and produce a big performance, at least once this season.”

15:25 , Alex Young

Roy Keane has already started talking in a higher pitch. Not even kick-off yet.

The teams are in the tunnel.

15:18 , Alex Young

Kick-off is fast approaching.

Jurgen Klopp to BBC Sport

15:14 , Alex Young

"What is more important is the quality and the rhythm. It's all fine, there's nothing to worry about. We need a really good game against a really strong opponent.

"If you want to go to Wembley, you have to be good. You don't get to a semi-final with just luck, we have to be good."

Ten Hag: 'We have to save the season'

15:07 , Alex Young

Is this Erik ten Hag admitting for the first time that United are in trouble?

"I think we have to save the season. We know we have to catch up in the Premier League but now we have an opportunity to win silverware.

"The only opportunity is the FA Cup, so we are only three wins away but big games and we have to play our best.

"This is a test for us, but we like the test, we like the challenges and we can be, to a certain range, relaxed because we believe in ourselves. But we have to prove [that].

"Some games are bigger than others, I think Manchester United against Liverpool is always a big game. I am looking forward to it."

14:57 , Alex Young

A peek inside the home dressing room.

14:44 , Alex Young

It’s all good news for Liverpool as Klopp can name an extremely strong starting lineup despite plenty of injury problems.

Salah, Diaz and Nunez make up the front three, while Endo and Gomez shake off injury fears to start in midfield and defence.

Gravenberch is on the bench, along with youngsters Clark, McConnell, Danns and Bradley.

14:42 , Alex Young

So, positives and negatives for Manchester United.

Hojlund and Wan-Bissaka are fit to start, while Harry Maguire and Mason Mount are able to take a place on the bench. However, Casemiro has picked up an injury and is not in the squad. McTominay deputises in midfield.

Team news in full

14:37 , Alex Young

Manchester United XI: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Varane, Dalot, Mainoo, McTominay, Fernandes, Garnacho, Rashford, Hojlund

Subs: Heaton, Kambwala, Maguire, Amrabat, Mount, Eriksen, Amad, Antony, Forson

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Gomez, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Subs: Adrian, Gakpo, Elliott, Tsimikas, Clark, McConnell, Gravenberch, Danns, Bradley

Liverpool XI

14:32 , Alex Young

...and the visitors!

Man Utd XI

14:31 , Alex Young

Here’s how the hosts look.

14:22 , Alex Young

No word on the Manchester United team quite yet - that’ll be in just under 10 minutes - but the club hope to start Wan-Bissaka, Maguire and Hojlund.

14:13 , Alex Young

Sounds like there are not too many surprises in the Liverpool XI, with Gomez and Endo fit.

13:59 , Giuseppe Muro

Spotlight will again be on Marcus Rashford today after Erik ten Hag said Manchester United have no intention of selling the forward amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Rashford signed a new deal until 2028 in July but his future has become a hot topic.

"He should be part of this project," said Ten Hag. "It is not a subject we talk about.

“We did not sign him last season for five years with the intention to sell him now.”

13:52 , Giuseppe Muro

Manchester United have confirmed both Mason Mount and Harry Maguire are back in the matchday squad today.

Maguire was expected to return but Mount’s inclusion is a bit more of a surprise.

Full team news to come at 2.30pm GMT...

Klopp: Returning Salah is a world-class player

13:50 , Giuseppe Muro

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed the "pure quality" of Mohamed Salah as the forward prepares to face his favoured opposition Manchester United.

Salah scored and had three assists in his first 90 minutes since New Year's Day in the 6-1 Europa League demolition of Sparta Prague but today will offer a better barometer of whether he is back to his sharpest.

The Egypt international will be relishing the game as he has scored more goals for Liverpool against United - a club-record 12 in 13 appearances - than any other team.

"Super good, you saw it last night. How many goals did he set up first half? He scored and was involved in all the others pretty much. Exceptional," said Klopp.

"Mo is pure quality. Ask him what he likes most about Man Utd but the more we talk about it the less likely it will happen again. Exceptional guy, world-class player and how we dealt without him was unbelievable. Unbelievable.

"The boys did really well - but it is better to have him around and on the pitch than just in the dressing room."

13:46 , Giuseppe Muro

Tyson Fury is in the house…

Ten Hag: United are ready for Liverpool challenge

13:42 , Giuseppe Muro

Erik ten Hag insists he is relishing the challenge of overcoming Liverpool as Manchester United look to save their season.

Liverpool have already won the Carabao Cup and would love to pile further misery on injury-hit United, who are looking to avoid their campaign heading into a tailspin.

A Wembley semi-final would prove a welcome shot in the arm for Ten Hag's side before returning to their push to climb the Premier League and sneak Champions League qualification.

Asked if he trusts his players to save the season for him over the coming weeks, Ten Hag pointed to the collective and said: "I think we have to save the season.

"But we know we have to catch up in the Premier League but now we have an opportunity to win silverware. The only opportunity is the FA Cup, so we are only three wins away but big games and we have to play our best.

"Sunday is a test for us, but we like the test, we like the challenges and we can be, to a certain range, relaxed because we believe in ourselves. But on Sunday we have to prove (that)."

Head to head history and results

13:31 , Giuseppe Muro

Man Utd wins: 90

Draws: 69

Liverpool wins: 81

Prediction

13:26 , Giuseppe Muro

Liverpool are on such a strong run of form right now, it’s difficult to look past them.

Liverpool to win 3-1.

13:21 , Giuseppe Muro

Rasmus Hojlund has arrived at Old Trafford with the Manchester United squad…

Liverpool team news

13:18 , Giuseppe Muro

Jurgen Klopp is ready to start Mohamed Salah for Liverpool.

Salah made his first Liverpool start since New Year’s Day against Sparta Prague on Thursday and Klopp said on Friday: "Mo is definitely ready.

Liverpool are set to be without Ibrahima Konate due to his hamstring problem.

Ryan Gravenberch is fit, while Bobby Clark should be fine after he was forced off against Sparta Prague.

Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who have all not played since February, will not return until after the international break.

Manchester United team news

13:16 , Giuseppe Muro

Rasmus Hojlund is winning his battle to be fit for Manchester United.

United have been without Hojlund for their last four matches due to a muscle injury but Erik ten Hag is confident the striker will be ready to return at Old Trafford.

Hojlund had scored eight goals in eight matches before his injury and his fitness would be a major boost for United, who could also welcome back Harry Maguire.

Lisandro Martinez remains sidelined, along with long-term absentees Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka could return to the squad.

United have said Jonny Evans has been “nursing a minor issue”.

Mason Mount is closing in on a return but, having been out since November, is not yet fit to make comeback despite taking part in training this week.

How to watch: ITV

13:11 , Giuseppe Muro

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be broadcast on ITV1. Coverage starts at 2.45pm GMT.

Live stream: ITVX will offer a free live stream service via its app and website.

Good afternoon!

13:10 , Giuseppe Muro

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester United vs Liverpool!

A huge afternoon coming up at Old Trafford, where these two arch-rivals meet for a place in the FA Cup semi-finals.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 3.30pm GMT.