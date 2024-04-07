Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV today

Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE!

Today’s huge north-west derby will have implications in the Premier League title scrap and the fight for Europe as United and Liverpool do battle at Old Trafford. The Reds will go back to the top of the table with a win but their old foes from up the M62 will have something to say about that.

Erik ten Hag’s side ended Jurgen Klopp’s quadruple dream by knocking them out the FA Cup in dramatic fashion last month and would love to deliver a hammer blow to the German’s dreams of a farewell title. But United suffered a crushing late defeat at Chelsea in midweek and have doubts over three key players going into this game.

Liverpool are hoping for more positive news on the injury front as they look to respond to Arsenal and Manchester City’s results from yesterday. Follow Man Utd vs Liverpool via Standard Sport’s live blog!

Kick-off time: 3.30pm BST | Old Trafford

How to watch: Sky Sports

12:28 , Giuseppe Muro

Manchester United have arrived at Old Trafford…

12:21 , Giuseppe Muro

Liverpool are set to welcome back Wataru Endo for their huge game against Manchester United.

Endo missed Thursday’s 3-1 win over Sheffield United due to a minor injury but the midfielder should be fit to return at Old Trafford.

His availability will be a major boost for Liverpool, who remain without Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson and Diogo Jota.

Mohamed Salah was taken off after an hour against Sheffield United but Klopp confirmed after the game that move was to give the Egyptian a rest.

12:13 , Giuseppe Muro

Manchester United teenager Willy Kambwala is in line to start against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans are both major doubts after being forced off in Thursday’s dramatic 4-3 defeat to Chelsea, leaving Erik ten Hag with major defensive issues.

Kambwala came on alongside Harry Maguire at centre-back in the second half at Stamford Bridge and could make just his second start for United.

Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez are still out. Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diego Dalot, who conceded a late penalty in the Chelsea defeat, will continue at full-back.

United are also sweating on the fitness of Casemiro after he went off at Stamford Bridge.

12:06 , Giuseppe Muro

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 2pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Good afternoon!

12:05 , Giuseppe Muro

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester United v Liverpool!

Two giants of English football meet in a Premier League blockbuster at Old Trafford.

Liverpool will be looking to return to top of the table after Arsenal moved one point above them with their 3-0 win at Brighton on Saturday.

United’s Champions League hopes are fading after their dramatic 4-3 defeat against Chelsea on Thursday, so this is a huge game for both clubs.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 3.30pm BST from Old Trafford!