Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE: FA Cup latest score and goal updates after Salah adds quick second

Manchester United host Liverpool at Old Trafford today with a place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup at stake.

United have had mixed fortunes throughout this season and will be hoping to keep their hopes of silverware alive while delivering a blow to Liverpool’s hopes of giving Jurgen Klopp the perfect send-off. They have suffered at the hands of their most bitter rivals in recent years, though they did manage a 0-0 draw at Anfield earlier this season.

Liverpool remain in the hunt for a quadruple this season, having won the Carabao Cup in February and strolled through to the quarter-finals of the Europa League in midweek, and the Reds sit second in the Premier League.

Follow live updates from Manchester United vs Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals below

FA Cup semi-final draw to follow game at around 5.45pm GMT

Man Utd: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Dalot; McTominay, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Liverpool: Kelleher; Gomez, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

GOAL! McTominay taps in after good play from Garnacho (Man United 1-0 Liverpool, McTominay 10’)

GOAL! Mac Allister equalises after Quansah’s run (Man United 1-1 Liverpool, Mac Allister 44’)

GOAL! Salah gives Liverpool the lead after good work from Gomez (Man United 1-2 Liverpool, Salah 45 +2’)

Manchester United FC 1 - 2 Liverpool FC

HALF-TIME: Man United 1-2 Liverpool

16:26

An awful end to what was a promising half for the home side. They’ve played well at times, but were guilty of being wasteful in certain areas and weak in others. Fernandes was far too weak as he went down under the challenge from Gomez for the second goal.

For Liverpool, an amazing end to a half that briefly threatened to be disappointing. They never looked worried even when behind, and have reaped the rewards of staying calm and sticking to their brand of football so far.

HALF-TIME: Man United 1-2 Liverpool

16:22

HALF-TIME! The whistle blows on a frantic first half, and Liverpool enter the break ahead.

A comical collapse from United, who have been guilty of the same thing several times this season.

Liverpool recovered well and were putting a lot of pressure on United before their goals.

GOAL! Man United 1-2 Liverpool

16:20

46 mins: And Liverpool are ahead!

Fernandes loses the ball to Gomez on the right-hand side. The ball comes across to Diaz, who then lays it to Nunez.

The Uruguayan cuts inside and hits a shot which Onana saves, but the rebound bounces to Salah who has plenty of space to rifle it into the net past Varane on the line.

Man United 1-0 Liverpool

16:17

45 mins: There’ll be four minutes of added time. A horrible time to concede for United, but on balance it’s probably deserved. Fernandes is wasteful as he delivers a free-kick.

GOAL! Man United 1-1 Liverpool

16:15

44 mins: GOAL! Liverpool are level.

Quansah drives at the United defence and into the box. He lays it off to Alex Mac Allister, who rifles it into the back of the net! It looks like it took a small deflection off Kobbie Mainoo.

Man United 1-0 Liverpool

16:14

42 mins: Liverpool are starting to dominate possession even more now, though United aren’t sitting back like they did against City.

The home side are having to do some defending now though, with Dalot the latest to intervene as he blocks a cross from Robertson.

Man United 1-0 Liverpool

16:12

40 mins: Robertson gets free down the left and plays the early cross to Nunez, but he can’t make anything of it.

United counter and Garnacho plays the ball across to Rashford, but his ball in is wasteful.

Man United 1-0 Liverpool

16:10

39 mins: Liverpool are starting to turn the screw here. Salah works another opportunity and puts a good ball in, but he’s offside once more.

Man United 1-0 Liverpool

16:09

38 mins: Liverpool have the ball in the net after Endo side-foots past Onana, but it’s given offside! It looks like Salah had just strayed off.

Man United 1-0 Liverpool

16:08

35 mins: CLOSE! Chances for both sides!

United attack as Mainoo dances through and sends Rashford in-behind. He plays a perfect cutback to McTominay but he hits it right at Kelleher!

Liverpool counter down the other end and Diaz skips past Lindelof. He cuts back inside and hits it, but Onana saves at his near post.

Man United 1-0 Liverpool

16:06

34 mins: United still look more comfortable on the counter, but a set of nice exchanges between Mainoo, Wan-Bissaka and Fernandes gets them up the pitch this time.

Fernandes unleashes a shot from outside the box, but Kelleher catches easily.

Man United 1-0 Liverpool

16:03

32 mins: Diaz originally beats Dalot far too easily in the box, but the Portuguese gets back, makes the challenge and concedes a corner.

Robertson’s delivery is cleared away by McTominay.

Man United 1-0 Liverpool

16:02

31 mins: Mac Allister is booked for a late challenge and United have another free-kick. It’s another good delivery from Fernandes, but Varane can only get a looping header on it and Kelleher collects.

Man United 1-0 Liverpool

16:01

30 mins: Liverpool have a decent chance as the ball is worked across to robertson. He fizzes in the cross and it’s headed away; it bounces to Szoboszlai and he hits the half-volley, but it’s too close to Onana.

Man United 1-0 Liverpool

16:00

28 mins: United do look uncomfortable at times when they have the ball for extended periods. Varane tries a diagonal pass but it goes out of play for a throw.

Liverpool are knocking it around the back again, and United will be wary that the away side have a couple more gears that they can go through.

Man United 1-0 Liverpool

15:58

26 mins: The corner is a good one but it’s headed away, and United win a foul. Onana ends up sending it long, Mainoo nicks it and sends Garnacho through. He drives at the Liverpool defence and lays it off to Hojlund, who slips as he hits the shot.

Man United 1-0 Liverpool

15:56

24 mins: Liverpool lose it near the United box and McTominay tries to send Rashford through with a ball over the top, but it hits Hojlund on the way through. Rashford would have been away there.

Darwin Nunez wins a corner as he stands up the defender and his cross is out behind.

Man United 1-0 Liverpool

15:55

23 mins: Not a bad effort from Fernandes but a bit wasteful. He opts to shoot, and it lands on top of the netting.

United win it back quickly and are passing it around the back, but they look far less comfortable in possession than Liverpool.

Man United 1-0 Liverpool

15:53

22 mins: Fernandes looks to set Wan-Bissaka into the box, but van Dijk beats him to it. Fernandes wins a foul not far from the left-hand corner flag. This is a good opportunity for a dangerous cross.

Man United 1-0 Liverpool

15:52

21 mins: Diaz is dropping into central areas as Liverpool look to make something happen. His cross-field ball to Salah goes out of play though.

United look to counter, but McTominay is wasteful with his pass.

Man United 1-0 Liverpool

15:50

19 mins: Wan-Bissaka intercepts and sets Rashford off on the counter, but Endo and Quansah do well to shepherd Rashford out of play for a goal kick.

Man United 1-0 Liverpool

15:49

18 mins: Much has been made of how many shots United have conceded in each of their last few games, and it looks like that trend may continue today. Szoboszlai keeps in a long ball in the United box and lays it off to Gomez, but he cuts across the shot and it goes over.

Man United 1-0 Liverpool

15:48

16 mins: Garnacho wins a foul after a challenge from Mac Allister. United are trying to calm the play down a bit here, and ten Hag is having words with Dalot.

Fernandes delivers the free-kick deep, but it goes out of play. It was a good delivery, so he’ll be irritated that there wasn’t more effort made to get on the end of it.

Man United 1-0 Liverpool

15:45

14 mins: Liverpool were just beginning to threaten before the goal. They won’t panic now, of course.

They fashion their first chance since the goal as Robertson skips past Garnacho and lays it off to Diaz. The Colombian gives Robertson the cut-back, but his shot soars over the bar.

Man United 1-0 Liverpool

15:44

12 mins: United have another decent chance as the ball falls to Garnacho in the box, but Robertson blocks well for a corner. Dalot receives it but blasts a shot well over.

GOAL! Man United 1-0 Liverpool

15:42

10 mins: GOAL! McTominay gives United the lead!

Rashfors gets down the left and holds play up well. He exchanges passes with Fernandes before slipping Garnacho through in-behind the defence.

The Argentine opens his body up and hits a shot at Kelleher, who saves well, but the rebound falls to Scott McTominay for a tap-in.

Man United 0-0 Liverpool

15:40

9 mins: CLOSE! A chance for Salah! For many it wouldn’t be a great chance, but Salah hits a great shot across goal as a clipped cross is sent towards him on the left. Onana was scrambling, but it goes just wide of the far post. Best chance so far.

15:38

7 mins: Disappointing from Mainoo as he hits a pass straight out of play for a throw. Liverpool have possession and are knocking it around the back, but they fashion a decent chance as they work it down the right. Unfortunately for them, the cross is poor and it’s cleared.

Man United 0-0 Liverpool

15:36

6 mins: Liverpool’s first shot on target as Szoboszlai hits one straight at Onana. United have just edged it in the first five minutes – not that that means much.

Man United 0-0 Liverpool

15:35

4 mins: CLOSE! First chance of the game as Garnacho breaks down on the right and squares it to Rashford. His shot from the edge of the box is saved well by Kelleher, low and down to his left.

Man United 0-0 Liverpool

15:34

3 mins: First foul of the game as McTominay crashes into Diaz. Expect a lot more of that today.

Man United 0-0 Liverpool

15:33

1 min: Dalot is actually playing as a right-back, with Wan-Bissaka shifted left to try and deal with the threat from Salah.

Mainoo and Wan-Bissaka combine well with a one-two in the box and the right-back takes the shot, but it’s weak. He would have been better off leaving it to McTominay there.

KICK-OFF! Man United 0-0 Liverpool

15:31

Erik ten Hag is applauded as he walks onto the pitch and into the dugout.

There’s a lot of noise around Old Trafford as the home side get us underway.

15:28

The teams are coming out of the tunnel, and Old Trafford is in fine voice. There are around 9,000 away fans present this afternoon.

Both sets of players look focus – they know that a win in a game like this can propel you for the rest of your season.

15:24

So, Liverpool look to continue their hunt for a quadruple in Jurgen Klopp’s last season, while United look to salvage their own season with a win over their bitter rivals as they aim for some silverware in what has been an underwhelming campaign.

Almost nobody is backing the home side, and they’ve been guilty of shrinking in games of this magnitude before, but who knows what will happen?

15:20

A reminder of how the two teams are faring as we approach kick-off.

The home side come off the back of a routine 2-0 win against Everton last week, though their three games before that included poor losses to Fulham and Man City, as well as an away win against Nottingham Forest in the last round of the FA Cup.

Conversely, Liverpool have been in fine form. They strolled into the next round of the Europa League with an 11-2 aggregate win over Sparta Prague, and drew 1-1 with title rivals City last weekend.

Before that, they had beaten Forest and Southampton, and were victorious in the final of the Carabao Cup in late February.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

15:14

Erik ten Hag, speaking to ITV: “It’s a big opportunity, a huge game. We are looking forward to it. There is belief, focus in the team. You can feel it.

On whether Hojlund is ready : “I think so. A lot of it comes down to belief. He has showed he can play in the Premier League. He gives energy to the rest of the team.

Jurgen Klopp, speaking to ITV: “We come through difficult weeks. Us ourselves are not sure how we did that. We have to show our quality today to reach the final.”

15:12

15:00

Liverpool team news!

14:41

Mohamed Salah starts for Liverpool at Old Trafford alongside Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz. Joe Gomez is preferred to Conor Bradley at right back, while Ryan Gravenberch returns to the Liverpool bench.

Liverpool: Kelleher, Gomez, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson, Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai, Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Subs: Adrian, Gakpo, Elliott, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Clark, McConnell, Danns, Bradley.

Manchester United team news!

14:37

Rasmus Hojlund starts for Manchester United after recovering from injury, as Erik ten Hag’s side welcome back Aaron Wan-Bissaka after two months out. Diogo Dalot shifts to left back as Wan-Bissaka returns, while Hojlund’s reutrn to the starting line-up should see Marcus Rashford go back to left wing.

There is no Casemiro in the squad but Harry Maguire and Mason Mount return to the Manchester United bench - with Mount back after four months out.

Man Utd: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Dalot, McTominay, Mainoo, Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund

Subs: Amrabat, Maguire, Mount, Eriksen, Diallo, Antony, Heaton, Kambwala, Forson.

Manchester United vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups!

14:30

Manchester United XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Dalot; McTominay, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Gomez, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Manchester United vs Liverpool team news on its way...

14:28

Just a couple of minutes until we get the line-ups from Old Trafford...

Will Klopp trust the kids again at Old Trafford?

14:21

Liverpool’s pursuit of the quadruple has continued despite Klopp’s side going through an injury crisis, with academy graduates playing a key role in their 3-0 victory over Southampton in the previous round, which came just days after the likes of Bobby Clark, Jayden Danns and James McConnell helped beat Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.

The Reds are closer to full strength now, but Klopp suddenly has more depth to work with: “We have developed a lot during the season – we don’t change the way we play, the boys know what they have to do when they come on, and when they don’t play they train at least in the same way, so if they do step on to the pitch they know what they have to do. It is not always ‘something else, something else’.

“Everything around changed but we didn’t, we just played the way we wanted to play and that helped a lot. We did that from the first day of the season and that made a real difference. We really found a good way to play with this group of players and it was obviously right for the whole squad and that is why we’ve been pretty stable.”

Bobby Clark (Getty Images)

Chealsea lead Leicester in earlier FA Cup semi-final

13:39 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea have a 2-0 lead over Leicester at half-time at Stamford Bridge, and look to be joining Manchester City and Coventry in the semi-final draw.

(REUTERS)

Can Klopp improve Old Trafford record?

13:28

For all of Jurgen Klopp’s sucess at Liverpool, the German’s record at Old Trafford been mixed during his time at Anfield. In nine visits, Liverpool have two wins - although one of them was a 5-0, one of the most memorable results in the history of this rivalry.

Klopp record at Old Trafford (in all competitions):

Played: nine

Won: two

Drawn: five

Lost: three

(Getty Images)

FA Cup semi-final draw to follow United-Liverpool

11:59

The semi-final draw will take place approximately 15 minutes after the final whistle in ITV1’s post-match coverage of Manchester United against Liverpool.

You can watch the draw on ITV1, or ITVX. If Man Utd v Liverpool is decided over 90 minutes, it will start at approximately 5:40pm. While extra-time and penalties will ensure the draw starts after 6:30pm.

Virgil van Dijk on ‘intense’ Liverpool-United rivalry

11:31

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk on the “intense” rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United:

“We always have a difficult games against them and I expect a difficult one on Sunday as well.

“They are finding ways to win but I focus on what we have to do against them. It’s always difficult, it’s always intense.

“The history of the games with the two biggest clubs in England brings extra expectation and pressure but why not just go out there and enjoy it, play our game and hopefully go to the next round?”

(PA Wire)

FA Cup quarter-final: Manchester United vs Liverpool

08:30 , Jack Rathborn

08:30

The Red Devils will hope to salvage their season in pursuit of more silverware under Erik ten Hag.

While Jurgen Klopp’s Reds can still win a memorable quadruple with the potential to add any of the FA Cup, Premier League and Europa League to their Carabao Cup triumph.

Follow all the latest updates and build-up, plus team news before the Old Trafford match.