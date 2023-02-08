Jadon Sancho of Manchester United celebrates scoring their second goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Leeds United - Super-sub Jadon Sancho rescues point for Man Utd and denies Leeds precious win - Matthew Peters/Getty Images

By James Ducker at Old Trafford

There were two comebacks in one for Manchester United to celebrate here. It has been a tough road to mental and physical recovery for Jadon Sancho after three months out of the picture this season. But the sight of the England winger popping up to score the goal that earned Erik ten Hag’s side a precious point that had looked unlikely when Leeds went 2-0 in front early in the second half felt like a big moment for player and club.

This was Sancho’s second appearance since returning to the squad after a long “reset” period and, after being struck down by illness at the weekend, he was not considered ready to start. But he came off the bench to help swing this game back in Manchester United’s favour and keep managerless Leeds still waiting for a first league win since early November.

United had got off to the worst possible start when Wilfried Gnonto scored inside a minute, before Raphael Varane’s own goal left them with a big job on their hands. But Marcus Rashford pulled one back and then Sancho got the equaliser when his shot crept under Illan Meslier after superb work by Luke Shaw.

There had been 20 goals in the previous four league meetings between these two and it quickly became apparent that this was going to be another game not short on drama. Leeds were in front after just 55 seconds and it is fair to say Patrick Bamford will have been a lot happier than he was during the 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

In what would prove Jesse Marsch’s final game in charge before his sacking on Monday, Bamford had complained about being isolated and a lack of runners. No such issues here.

Manchester United simply were not ready for their opponents’ explosive start and, when Bruno Fernandes was hounded out of possession by a combination of the terrier-like Tyler Adams and Pascal Struijk, Gnonto was high up the pitch and perfectly positioned to play a quick one-two with Bamford, sweep inside Fred and thump a bullet shot low into the corner.

Michael Skubala, Leeds’s caretaker manager, had made only two selection changes but the trick was to deploy Jack Harrison through the middle as a false nine, pushing Bamford to an inside-right position and keeping the midfield three compact.

It took Ten Hag’s side a good 15 minutes to get to grips before they found their stride and started asking their own questions. Luke Ayling had his hands full with Alejandro Garnacho but Leeds had other obstacles to contend with, too, not least the loss due to injury of Luis Sinisterra and then Struijk, who had started so well, in the first 23 minutes.

Garnacho was a real threat on United’s left and it took a goal-line headed clearance from the excellent Maximillian Wober to deny the Argentine winger an equaliser after he raced on to Fernandes’s through ball, cut inside Ayling and shot at goal. He had earlier fired wide from a Fernandes cross and later teed up Marcel Sabitzer, who dug out a shot that Meslier clawed away.

Ten Hag must have impressed the importance of starting the second half well. Instead, the hosts began it much as they had the first and soon found themselves two goals down and facing a huge uphill task. It was soft, too. United had ample opportunity to clear but Garnacho eventually found himself bundled off the ball by Robin Koch, who switched it wide to Gnonto.

Crysencio Summerville, an early replacement for Sinisterra, slipped in behind on Diogo Dalot’s underside and his intended cross was turned into his own net inadvertently by Varane. It was not long before Ten Hag rang the changes.

The Dutchman’s hand may have been forced in the transfer window last month, given the lack of money to sign a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, but Wout Weghorst is looking precisely what he is: a cheap, emergency loan signing. The need for a top centre-forward in the summer is pressing, with United weighing up Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen, and with Weghorst off and Sancho on, the uplift was marked.

Within three minutes, United had pulled one back. Dalot stood up a cross and Rashford, hanging in the air in much the way a peak Ronaldo did, steered a superb header into the far corner. Of all the improvements in Rashford’s game this season, his heading has come on leaps and bounds.

This, in its own way, was every bit as good as his winner against West Ham in October. Leeds were not done, though. Old Trafford took a collective gasp when Brenden Aaronson, on as a substitute, lamped a free-kick against a post, before Ayling fired a rasping drive over from a similar distance from which he scored here in a 5-1 defeat 18 months ago.

United’s equaliser came 20 minutes from time to delight from the home supporters, who soon started goading their rivals with chants of “Leeds, Leeds, falling apart again”, a nod to their past financial implosions and sung to the tune of Joy Division’s Love Will Tear Us Apart. There really could not have been a more popular scorer than Sancho, either.

Manchester United 2 Leeds United 2: as it happened

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag's thoughts

Mixed feelings. Of course in the end we were happy to win a point - but we dropped two points. It’s a very bad start, unacceptable, especially in a derby you have to be ready to battle and take responsibility. We didn't do that." Did the quick start surprise the players? "It looked like it but not me. [We knew] they will go aggressive, front foot, against a team on a good run they'll try to get into duels and that's what they did. We created great chances. Garnacho twice. Sabitzer. The header of Raphael. At half-time we had to equalise. If you start the second half the same as the first half you make it really difficult. I have to complement the team and resilience to fight back. We made two great team goals.

On bringing Jadon Sancho on:

I wanted a different dynamic. In that moment we weren't in the game. Luckily it succeeded because we scored two goals. Very happy. He's all the way back. We know he's a magnificent player. I think consistently he can have a big impact. But he has to work hard. It will motivate him to get more. I really enjoyed it, especially for him. It will strengthen him. If you play a derby you need a different attitude. You have to start and be ready and take responsibilty, win your battles and be composed on the ball.

Leeds caretaker manager Michael Skubala speaks

Tough place to come. They are a good team. I'm really proud of the performance of the players. They worked hard. I thought we did enough to win the game. [We put] a lot of emphasis to be aggressive and not be passive. We did that really well. I think he [Wilfried Gnonto] is pivotal to the team. We're a team, we stick together. They stuck to the plan today."

On Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie

I thought they were good and strong. When they got yellow cards, professionally they saw the game out. They [Man Utd] have quality with the ball. We did really well without the ball. We have to respect their quality. They can be proud and we can take a lot. We have to go again on Sunday.

On the current manager situation

I've just been busy with this game. That's up to the board. I hope the fans and club can be proud.

Wilfred Gnonto reacts

We did a really good game. We tried to stay together and fight together. We proved we have a top team. It's a little bit mixed emotions because we wanted to win. We always want to start games well. We want to show the opponents we're there and want to win. Of course it went well but we conceded two goals at the end. It's a shame. I don't really know. When we go into a game we try to do our best. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. I don't think we did something differently. Today was a positive game. We showed we have character. From now on we try to show our character. We can beat anybody.

FT: Manchester United 2 Leeds United 2

It's all over at Old Trafford.

Sancho's first Premier League goal since September rescues a point for the home side.

And managerless Leeds are able to hang for a 2-2 draw even with Ten Hag's side threatening a winner in the dying minutes.

90+4: Manchester United 2 Leeds United 2

That was great play from Ayling, who cuts out Shaw's ball forward to Sancho. So, so crucial as there was so much space behind the Leeds back line.

90+1: Manchester United 2 Leeds United 2

The ball nicely breaks for Fred, but again his shot is saved by the Leeds 'keeper.

It's another poor shot from the Brazilian midfielder.

88 min: Manchester United 2 Leeds United 2

What a brilliant run from Sancho down the left-hand side, as he cuts the ball back to Fred but the Brazilian's shot is blocked.

85 min: Manchester United 2 Leeds United 2

Junior Firpo makes a clumsy challenge on Fernandes and the hosts win a free-kick... but Rashford scuffs at the chance.

82 min: Manchester United 2 Leeds United 2

Man Utd still have eight minutes to find a winner. It appears Linedolf is playing in midfield for the hosts.

79 min: Manchester United 2 Leeds United 2

Ten Hag brings on Lindelof and Malacia for Dalot and Sabitzer.

76 min: Manchester United 2 Leeds United 2

What a save from Leeds 'keeper Meslier!!! Fernandes whips the ball in and Varane makes good contact with a goal-bound header, but Meslier tips the ball over to deny United a third goal.

73 min: Manchester United 2 Leeds United 2

The hosts have their tails up and Adams has to block a Sabitzer shot. Manchester United are pushing for a winner here.

70 min: Manchester United 2 Leeds United 2

GOOOOOAAAAAL! Sancho

The hosts are level and it's substitute Sancho with the equaliser. What a huge moment for the 22-year-old who has struggled in recent months and only made his return to the squad, after extended leave, last week.

67 min: Manchester United 1 Leeds United 2

Rashford has started this half so sharply. He almost serves up a chance for Fernandes down the left-hand side as United chase an equaliser.

09:35 PM

64 min: Manchester United 1 Leeds United 2

Leeds hit the post with a free-kick from distance as they push for a third goal.

62 min: Manchester United 1 Leeds United 2

GOOOOAAAAL! Rashford

Only a few moments ago, I spoke about how Rashford needed to produce a moment of magic to get his side back into the game... and he has only gone and done it!

The forward scores an outstanding header for the hosts but credit must go to Pellistri who was brilliant down the right-hand side.

59 min: Manchester United 0 Leeds United 2

Fred produces a teasing ball into the box but sadly nobody is there to meet it. United captain Bruno Fernandes throw his hands up in utter frustration.

56 min: Manchester United 0 Leeds United 2

Ten Hag is making two changes, Sancho and Pellistri making their way onto the pitch. Weghorst and Garnacho are coming off for the hosts.

52 min: Manchester United 0 Leeds United 2

The ball falls nicely to Rashford on the left flank, and he cuts inside, but his shot is wide of the post.

The England star needs to produce a moment of magic if his side is going to get back into this game.

48 min: Manchester United 0 Leeds United 2

GOOOOAAAAL! Varane OG

Leeds have started so sharply again this second half. Summerville shoots, with Varane deflecting the ball into his own goal.

What an awful start to both halves for Ten Hag's side.

47 min: Manchester United 0 Leeds United 1

Sancho is warming up for Manchester United, which suggests a change for Ten Hag's side is coming sooner rather than later.

45 min: Manchester United 0 Leeds United 1

We are underway again at Old Trafford.

HT: Manchester United 0 Leeds United 1

Leeds United's goal came inside the first minute as Gnonto fired from the edge of the box to score after just 55 seconds.

45+5 min: Manchester United 0 Leeds United 1

There is a shout for a penalty as Summerville glides past Martinez and then goes down inside the penalty area.

The referee stops the game to talk with Var... but no penalty is given.

45+2 min: Manchester United 0 Leeds United 1

Martínez has left Bamford on the floor after a collision. He did appear to catch the striker in the face with his studs but is protesting his innocence to the referee.

44 min: Manchester United 0 Leeds United 1

Good news for Leeds fans, Gnonto is back on and appears to be moving freely.

Eight minutes added-on time at Old Trafford.

41 min: Manchester United 0 Leeds United 1

Goalscorer Gnonto is now down injured for the visitors. Martinez won the ball but appeared to catch the 19-year-old.

37 min: Manchester United 0 Leeds United 1

Garnacho is in miles of space out on the left but loses possession to Ayling - and then fouls the Leeds defender.

33 min: Manchester United 0 Leeds United 1

It is now all United, with Garnacho causing chaos down the channels for the hosts.

30 min: Manchester United 0 Leeds United 1

What a chance for Sabitzer but a brilliant save from Leeds goalkeeper Meslier to deny him.

27 min: Manchester United 0 Leeds United 1

The hosts have responded well and are turning the screw on Leeds. Garnacho is causing real problems for the visitors.

25 min: Manchester United 0 Leeds United 1

There is a real edge to this game as Fred and Garnacho are both on the end of crunching tackles.

22 min: Manchester United 0 Leeds United 1

Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk is receiving treatment after Marcus Rashford's shot hit him straight in the head.

The club's physios are conducting their concession checks with Junior Firpo warming up in case.

He appears dazed with the right decision being made on the pitch with Firpo coming on.

19 min Manchester United 0 Leeds United 1

Manchester United are improving with Dalot and Garnacho causing problems out wide.

And what a big chance for the hosts! Dalot feeds the ball into Fernandes down the right-hand side. He crosses and Garnacho has time at the back post to bring the ball down and pick his spot. However, he fires just wide.

16 min: Manchester United 0 Leeds United 1

The hosts register their first chance of the match and it's from Sabitzer. Varane and Martinez are unable to get proper shots away but the ball lands nicely for Sabitzer, who volleys over from the penalty spot.

13 min: Manchester United 0 Leeds United 1

Leeds are inches away from going 2-0 up. Harrison swings in a sublime cross, following a short corner, but Struijk is unable to get his header right and De Gea tips the ball away.

10 min: Manchester United 0 Leeds United 1

The visitors are ripping Manchester United apart with Gnonto just unable to find Harrison with a return ball.

7 min: Manchester United 0 Leeds United 1

An early substitution and Sinisterra's day is done at Old Trafford. The visitors bring on Summerville who cannot quite believe he's coming on after just seven minutes played with Leeds leading.

4 min: Manchester United 0 Leeds United 1

19-year-old Gnonto has been excellent for Leeds in recent weeks and he's started this game so brightly.

It was a superb finish into the bottom-left corner.

1 min: Manchester United 0 Leeds United 1

GOOOOAAAAAL! Gnonto

Oh wow, Leeds have stunned Old Trafford into silence! Gnonto with the strike.

The visitors pressed aggressively and Gnonto was excellent in his link-up with Bamford. Manchester United were far too open.

Manchester United 0 Leeds United 0

The hosts gets the ball rolling and we are underway!

Here they come...

The two teams make their way out to the halfway line for the handshakes. The Premier League anthem blasts out around Old Trafford.

The atmosphere is building inside Old Trafford

The warm-ups are underway

Inside the Manchester United dressing room

Team news: headlines

Here's how the hosts line-up.

Erik ten Hag has made three changes since his side's 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace last weekend. There is a first start for Marcel Sabitzer who joins Fred in midfield whilst Alejandro Garnacho also comes in to replace Anthony. Diago Dalot returns to the team at right-back in place of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Here's how Leeds United line up this evening. There are just two changes to the Leeds team that lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest in their last game. Weston Mckennie and Robin Koch replace both Liam Cooper and Marco Roca who drop out.

Your teams

Manchester United starting XI: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fred, Sabitzer, Fernandes; Rashford, Weghorst, Garnacho.

Substitutes: Heaton, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia, Mainoo, Pellistri, Z. Igbal, Elanga, Sancho.

Leeds United starting XI: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Wober, Struijk; Adams, McKennie; Sinisterra, Harrison, Gnonto; Bamford

Substitutes: Robles, Firpo, Kristensen, Gyabi, Greenwood, Aaronson, Summerville, Joseph, Georginio.

Good evening from Old Trafford

Welcome to live coverage of Manchester United vs Leeds United with kick-off at 8pm (BST).

Erik ten Hag will look to stretch his sides winning run at Old Trafford to 14 games in all competitions as they host managerless Leeds United- the first of two meetings for both clubs in the space of the week.

Both fixtures could have huge consequences towards both ends of the Premier League table. Manchester United are hoping to enter into the title race whilst their opponents Leeds United are fighting to avoid relegation.

Jesse Marsch's brief tenure at the club ended on Monday after a run of poor form. The American leaves the club sitting 17th in the Premier League table and out of the relegation zone but on goal difference only.

The backroom trio of Michael Skubala, Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas take temporary charge of the team tonight until a replacement can be found.

Ahead of tonight's match, Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani said the club needs more time in their hunt for a new manager after Marsch's departure.

The Italian had hinted on Tuesday evening that an announcement by the club was imminent, saying: "We are on it. Hopefully white smoke by Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning."

However, the club are yet to announce an successor.

The visitors have not won a league game since November and their last outing ended in a narrow 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest.

Whilst, Manchester United can draw level on points with Manchester City tonight if they claim victory over Leeds United.

Erik ten Hag's side currently sit three points behind the current champions and eight points adrift of league leaders Arsenal.

However, ahead of tonight's kick-off Erik ten Hag has been dealt a blow, as his side will have to play without midfielder Casemiro.

The Brazilian was sent off in Manchester United's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace last weekend and is now suspended for the next three matches.

Stick with us for all of the team news, build-up, and interviews ahead of kick-off at 8pm.