Paul Pogba strikes twice as Manchester United continue revival under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with win over Huddersfield

Boxing Day battle: Paul Pogba of Manchester United in action with Philip Billing of Huddersfield Town - Manchester United

When their relationship reached breaking point in September it felt inevitable that only one from Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho would survive long-term at Manchester United and the biggest surprise was just how rapidly the manager was ejected in the weeks that followed.

As for Pogba, he may never be the player whom United hoped they were signing, one that could be transformative for a whole generation rather than just the occasional game, but the unshakeable confidence of the man who cost £89million endures nonetheless. Sometimes that can translate into the anonymous, careless performances that infuriate managers and other times, as with this occasion, he can deliver two goals and finish the day dancing in front of the Stretford End.

Pogba was not United’s best player against Huddersfield, but when the moment demanded he buried two second half goals with the self-belief that seems impervious to the criticism that has followed in the wake of Mourinho’s departure. It was a little taste of what he could be, in the right kind of team, with the right guidance although it was not long before he was beaten for a routine header which gave Mathias Zanka the opening to score his team’s goal. A minor point in the grand scheme of things, but indicative of the great Pogba conundrum.

For Ole Gunnar Solskjaer it was enough for now that his temporary regime have won his two games in charge and United are at least within sight of the top four. Most likely the question of what happens to Pogba will be for another man to solve in the long-term, although he has two goals and two assists in two games for Solskjae. It can be hard to explain how this accomplished footballer, with so many gifts, does not regularly dominate opponents this way.

“That's the Paul I know,” Solskjaer said. “The Paul I have known since he was in the youth team and reserves. He's always been a happy boy, with a big smile on his face and when you score two you're happy – you should be. Palying for Manchester United it's a responsibility and Paul loves playing for this club, he's a Manchester United boy through and through, and he knows what it means.”

Nemanja Matic wheels away after opening the scoring Credit: GETTY IMAGES

There will be more severe tests for United than Huddersfield and Cardiff City, beaten on Saturday, and it will be intriguing to see how they handle the upwardly mobile Tottenham Hotspur and their manager Mauricio Pochettino when they meet on Jan 13. Solskjaer had been true to his word so far in allowing his team to pass the ball forward rapidly and to press high up the pitch but when they go to Wembley to face Spurs that plan may have to be adapted.

Nemanja Matic gave United a first half lead and this was a good day for United’s disaffected support against a spirited Huddersfield team. It returned some of the joie de vivre to Old Trafford and by the end the Stretford End were demanding a wave from Solskjaer, then his assistant Mike Phelan, and then the coach Michael Carrick. Solskjaer gave ten minutes to the 18-year-old substitute Angel Gomes, which was met with a roar of approval from the home crowd.

For Huddersfield, bottom of the league, there was cause for regret because, as their manager David Wagner pointed out after the game, they had chances but failed to take them. As on many occasions for United over recent years there was a crucial save from David De Gea at a point when the victory was less secure. He stretched to push away Laurent Depoitre’s goalbound shot which would have been an equaliser, although by the end the margin was comfortable.

Depoitre’s was not the only opportunity, there were others for Terence Kongolo early in the game, and then Philip Billing just before half-time. “We were beaten by the world-class of Paul,” Wagner said, which was generous in the circumstances but intended to emphasise the difference in the quality of the finishing. The Huddersfield manager reluctantly conceded that it does look a little grim for his team, five points off safety at halfway, but he is right to say the performance give hope.

Pogba celebrates as United wrapped up the points Credit: AFP

Solskjaer gave a start to the Brazilian midfielder Fred, another one of those who found himself excommunicated under the final days of Jose Mourinho, and there was also a place in the team for the 19-year-old Diogo Dalot. Both of them were off early in the second half, Dalot struggling with the pace of Kongolo and Fred just struggling in general. Solskjaer is trying to include all those with Mourinho grievances but some are already proving easier to leave out than others.

He has Alexis Sanchez close to fitness, and Anthony Martial and Romelu Lukaku back soon which prompted the United manager to wonder aloud what it would like to be able to bring those players from the bench to “finish off” opponents. The first goal looked like the kind of set-piece they had worked on, a near post run by Victor Lindelof who steered on the corner and it was as much as Christopher Schindler could do to head it out. Matic was in the right place to score his first goal since March.

Pogba’s two goals came after the hour. The first finished after Juan Mata got in down the right, and the ball worked on to the Frenchman by substitute Ander Herrera. The second was confidently dispatched from Jesse Lingard’s pass. The substitute Steven Mounie out-jumped Pogba to steer the ball down to Zanka for Huddersfield’s goal.

This was a good day for Pogba which shows just how quickly big players can change the mood in a stadium. Building a real lasting legacy at a club takes years, however, and already he is a long way back. At times over the last two years it has seemed like he was too expensive to fail, which is not the way any elite player would wish to be remembered.

Full time: Man United 3 Huddersfield 1

The below is a very fair assessment.

It does not add that United were on top for long periods without being clinical, nor that the visitors enjoyed a strong spell after the interval where they might have got back in it. All in all, a comfortable and cheering victory for the hosts. OGS has two in two, Pogba scored two, and United - with another easy game coming up next - are heading in the right direction as the year comes to a close. I am now off to blog the Arsenal - but we will have our match report up ASAP. Cheers.

90 mins: Man United 3 Huddersfield 1

We'll have three minutes added, one more for HTFC would make it... well, it would make it a 3-2 win for United, but still. Play to the whistle.

GOAL! Man United 3 Huddersfield 1 (Mathias Jorgensen 87)

Huddersfield have one back. A deep ball in from a freekick, Mounie gets above the MUFC defence, heads it back across. The United back have failed to track Mathias Jorgensen, who gets there first and does the business from close range.

86 mins: Man United 3 Huddersfield 0

The home fans sing 'Ole, Ole Ole.'

State of this tweet mind you.

Always nice to enjoy Jose

in his Rowley Birkin QC mode

80 mins: Man United 3 Huddersfield 0

Santi Gomes is coming on. Juan Mata off.

More good news for United fans: City have gone behind.

GOAL! Man United 3 Huddersfield 0 (Pogba 79)

Pogba! Looking good! He receives the ball a long way out, he looks up, he lets fly with a long effort. It nestles in the net. He nods exaggeratedly. He points into the distance. (In the direction of Portugal, perhaps?) He looks like what he ought to look like: a star.

74 mins: Man United 2 Huddersfield 0

United want, are actively pursuing, and look likely to get a third. A late, questionable offside flag halts them.

71 mins: Man United 2 Huddersfield 0

Lepoitre, who was so close to scoring a GOTS there, comes off and Mounie comes on.

67 mins: Man United 2 Huddersfield 0

That strike seems to have knocked the stuffing out of Huddersfield and United are now bossing this. Luke Shaw meets a shot crisply, but it is easy for the keeper.

GOAL! Man United 2 Huddersfield 0 (Pogba 63)

Ah, that is a shame for Huddersfield who were having a good go. Strong wrok from Rashford down the flank, he gives it to Mata who dances through the area. A Huddersfield player hacks at him, another grabs him by the neck, but he gamely stays on his feet to play the ball inside. Herera helps it on and there is Pogba, unmarked, to fire home.

61 mins: Man United 1 Huddersfield 0

United are really under pressure here. This is an excellent spell from Huddersfield. powerful, committed and causing lots of problems.

Have United weathered it, though?

Colin Quaner on for Isaac Mbenza.

60 mins: Man United 1 Huddersfield 0

This would have been so sweet. Lepoitre meets a corner with a gorgeous clipped shot, he's running towards the ball and manages to get great action on the ball. Fine stop.

53 mins: Man United 1 Huddersfield 0

Dalot and Fred (see my half time remarks) are taken off. Young and Herera come off. Ole clearly needs to do something because the visitors have enjoyed a really good spell there.

Chris Lowe on for Elias Kachunga.

51 mins: Man United 1 Huddersfield 0

Kachunga fires over after some useful work from Terrence K.

50 mins: Man United 1 Huddersfield 0

Hudders are really knocking at the door in this second period. Billing drives forward, he feeds Lepoitre, and that canny fellow sets up Mbenza, who lets her rip from pretty close in. Blocked.

47 mins: Man United 1 Huddersfield 0

Nice moment for Huddersfield. They get down the right, decent cross, and Lepoitre gets up athletically for an overhead kick. Not quite, but a fun attempt.

46 mins: Man United 1 Huddersfield 0

Right then. Let's get to it.

HT: Man United 1 Huddersfield 0

That is the half. United well on top, but they're certainly got an error in them, and Huddersfield have had a couple of decent moments. Goal came from a corner. Rashford having a good game.

Fred's legend as one of the worst United signings ever continues to grow. Pogba has done noddalodd, but at least he's no Fred. That Dalot boy is not a United player, or at least not yet. Lindyhop is simply not good enough. Still, it's not the poisonous misery of the Jose era, at least.

45 mins: Man United 1 Huddersfield 0

But the underbelly remains. MUFC opened up far too easily: a simple slide rule pass from Pritchard is more than enough to outwit poor Fred, surely one of the club's poorest value signings of all time. Billing is onto it, and he shoots narrowly wide.

3:47PM

44 mins: Man United 1 Huddersfield 0

Dalot on the overlap, nice early cross, vital intervention from the Town keeper Lossl. He's involved again a second or two later, when Rashford again has the better of the HTFC left-sided defenders, and fires at goal. Safe low gather.

United well on top the last few minutes.

42 mins: Man United 1 Huddersfield 0

Rashford is fizzing with menace. He receives it on the corner of the area, shifts the ball and whips a shot just wide.

40 mins: Man United 1 Huddersfield 0

Glorious from Rashford. What a player this lad is. From a standing start, he leaves his marker for dead with a little trick, he fires a raking, defence opening ball across the area and finds a teammate unmarked. Sadly for United, that teammate is Dalot. Cannot apply the finish.

38 mins: Man United 1 Huddersfield 0

Couple of corners for United but Huddersfield do better than before with them.

34 mins: Man United 1 Huddersfield 0

Strong move from United but, with half a dozen guys in the box, the best they can do is a hopeful shot from Matic.

33 mins: Man United 1 Huddersfield 0

Poggers has had a shot, but it was a tame effort.

32 mins: Man United 1 Huddersfield 0

Said Pritchard delivers in a corner that takes a deflection off somebody, meaning that Luke Shaw - and how glad HE must be with the regime change, eh? - clears off the line.

30 mins: Man United 1 Huddersfield 0

Right said Fred, making the split-second decision to chop down Alex Pritchard. Have a yellow card, Fred.

GOAL! Man United 1 Huddersfield 0 (Matic 28)

The good times are back at Old Trafford. They've scored from a corner against the Premier League's bottom side. Ole GS is rightly delighted.

Victor Lindelöf met the corner at the near post, his smart header was cleared off the line, but it was put on a plate for Matic, who could hardly miss.

27 mins: Man United 0 Huddersfield 0

After much debate, it is Pogba who hits it... into the wall, and it balloons over for a corner.

26 mins: Man United 0 Huddersfield 0

United have a freekick. Zanka brought down Pogba 25 yards out.

23 mins: Man United 0 Huddersfield 0

United on top but toiling rather than purring through this half. 75 per cent possession. But only that unthreatening J Lingz shot to show for it.

21 mins: Man United 0 Huddersfield 0

Ooh, Fergie is at OT. No doubt news of his Kempton success has been relayed.

Rashford is bursting through, a fine sight in full flow. He's chopped down by Elias Kachunga.

This is good news

The Players are out at a packed Champion Hill.



We are sold out this afternoon!#DHFC���� pic.twitter.com/ouKyP4IsHs



14 mins: Man United 0 Huddersfield 0

Mbenza - on loan from Montpellier - has got some serious wheels. Pins back his ears and attacks United down the flanks. Dalot, who knows he has been beaten, tugs him back.

12 mins: Man United 0 Huddersfield 0

HTFC more than matching Man Utd so far. Lingard fizzes a shot at goal from distance but it is comfortable.

11 mins: Man United 0 Huddersfield 0

But here is an incident! A long throw from Philip Billing causes panic in the United ranks.

Erik Durm flicks it on with the head, and Terence Kongolo has blazed over from six yards!!!

10 mins: Man United 0 Huddersfield 0

United's passing confident, crisp, impressive. Not a lot of action to tell you about in terms of goalmouth action, which suits be quite well because I was watching the King George. It has been won by the Paul Nicholls-trained Clan Des Obeaux, who is part owned by... Sir Alex Ferguson.

9 mins: Man United 0 Huddersfield 0

United allowed to build, turning the screw here, they've had the ball for several minutes. Shaw down the left.

7 mins: Man United 0 Huddersfield 0

United gets down the left but a promising position is squandered after a dubious challenge.

5 mins: Man United 0 Huddersfield 0

E Bee writes: "I suspect United will only be winning from here on, now that they have got rid of Mourinho. I really hope Real hire him. They deserve each other."

Good battling stuff from both sides.

3 mins: Man United 0 Huddersfield 0

No. Back four for Huddersfield. Then a five, Lepoitre to plough the lonely furrow up front.

HTFC press high and well, Billing instrumental, and they get it forward quickly to Mbenza, who shoots over

1 mins: Man United 0 Huddersfield 0

And it is Manchester United who kick off, in the shape of Jesse Lingard.

Back three for the visitors?

Huddersfield look like they might line up with a 3412 - quite bold if so.

What do United fans

wish to see this afternoon? A bit of fun, a bit of heart, I would say. Try to get the vibes back. Watching MUFC in 2018 has been a wretched affair.

Some scarves still available: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Credit: AMA/Getty Images

We've had one big sporting shock today

Buveur D'Air, the 9-2 on fav in the Christmas Hurdle has been chinned on the line by stablemate Verdana Blue. Man United are 3-1 on to beat Huddersfield. If the Terriers pull it off, will we be adding one to this list of greatest Boxing Day matches of all time?

And for the visitors, ditto

Elias Kachunga, Laurent Depoitre and Erik Durm get their chance. Juninho Bacuna, Chris Löwe and Steve Mounié out of the side.

2:13PM

Three changes to each side: United first

For the Super Manchester Reds TM Plc, it is Diogo Dalot, Fred and Juan Mata who come into the XI. Ashley Young, Ander Herrera and Anthony Martial are the men who make way.

The teams in full

Man Utd: de Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Jones, Shaw, Fred, Matic, Mata, Pogba, Lingard, Rashford. Subs: Bailly, Andreas Pereira, Young, Ander Herrera, Romero, Fellaini, Gomes.

Huddersfield: Lossl, Hadergjonaj, Jorgensen, Schindler, Kongolo, Durm, Kachunga, Pritchard, Billing, Mbenza, Depoitre. Subs: Hogg, Bacuna, Hamer, Lowe, Quaner, Mounie, Stankovic.

Referee: Jonathan Moss (County Durham)

Manchester United team

1 De Gea

20 Dalot

2 Lindelöf

4 Jones

23 Shaw

17 Fred

31 Matic

8 Mata

6 Pogba

14 Lingard

10 Rashford

Huddersfield Town team

Manchester United welcome Huddersfield

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been in charge for one match, Cardiff away, where his new charges administered a pasting. Now he has a home fixture against relegation fodder Huddersfield Town and then another home fixture against Bournemouth on the 29th. He could hardly have asked for a better introduction to the role.

Aw, look at his little face. A Manchester United manager who you don't want to see fall straight on his keyster. An unusual sensation, and no mistake.

His opposite number today is Herr Wagner, a chap who surely everybody likes, and a guy who has done very well at Huddersfield. It feels to me, having watched every side in the PL at least a couple of times now, that Huddersfield and Fulham are the weakest two in the division by clear daylight. I cannot imagine that a fixture away at Old Trafford is going to make or break their relegation battle. Anyway, the team news will be coming up ASAP.