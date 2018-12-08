Manchester United record biggest win of the season as Paul Pogba warms bench against Fulham

Romelu Lukaku ended his goal drought in a comfortable win over Fulham - Manchester United

Twenty fours after Jose Mourinho’s agent, Jorge Mendes, released a statement claiming, somewhat unconvincingly, that Manchester United were “very happy” with their embattled manager, his side finally produced something genuinely worthy of a slap on the back.

It has felt like an awfully long time coming, and United have lost so much ground over recent months that the top four remains a very tall order, but play like this consistently over the remainder of the campaign and anything is possible.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Yes, Fulham were largely pitiful, their brief hope of a comeback when Aboubakar Kamara scored from the penalty spot to make it 3-1 extinguished when Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa was sent off for a second booking a minute later. But United will dispatch much better teams playing with this sort of pace and purpose and, on an afternoon when Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford claimed their first goals at Old Trafford this term after goals from Ashley Young and Juan Mata gave them an early lead, it was telling that Mourinho’s side again looked far more enterprising going forward without Paul Pogba.

Pogba was not even summoned from the substitutes’ bench, Mourinho instead preferring Marcos Rojo, Fred and Scott McTominay, and in these strange times at Old Trafford, you have to wonder what the future holds for the mercurial France midfielder while this manager remains in situ.

Story continues

Mata and Jesse Lingard offering plenty of running and cunning, both effectively playing as No 10s with licence to roam, Young and Diogo Dalot, making only his second league start, worked up and down the flanks brilliantly all afternoon from full-back and Rashford’s sheer work ethic deserved a cathartic goal, his jubilation - and that of his team-mates - clear for all to see when he smashed one in late on after Fulham stood off and watched. Fulham? Much more of this and even Claudio Ranieri will struggle to keep them up.

Ashley Young set United on their way with a well-taken opener Credit: Getty images

It was almost like being transported back a decade, United burying Premier League whipping boys with consummate, stylish ease inside the opening half at Old Trafford. Sure, Fulham were as feeble as United were fast and fluent - two qualities most definitely not associated with this Mourinho side - but whereas once this sort of performance and victory was routine at this famous old ground, it must have felt like a novelty for those who have become accustomed to turgid, leaden footed football.

Think about what heavy weather United have made of limited opposition here this season and this was the equivalent of an agoraphobic finally summoning the courage to step outside and being liberated by the outside air.

There were plenty of seasoned observers scratching their heads at half-time, trying to remember the last time United had been this far clear at home in the league at the interval - September 2016 against Leicester for the record - but all they really cared about was how good it felt. And it was not just the scoreline that felt long overdue - it was the quality of the goals.

Paul Pogba remained an unused substitute for United Credit: Getty images

Young must have thought his bullet into the top corner from just inside the penalty area, after a favourable bounce off Denis Odoi from an intended nutmeg, would not have been bettered but it was trumped by two sumptuous moves for the second and third goals, the sort more commonly associated these days with that lot down the road, Manchester City. It is debatable which was better.

For the third, Mata collected a short-corner from Young and fed Lingard before scampering off to the byline. The return ball from Lingard was the pass of the match, an eye of the needle ball that zipped between five Fulham players and into the path of Mata to pull back for Lukaku to stab home. It was the Belgium striker’s first goal at Old Trafford for 997 minutes, dating back to March. Mourinho celebrated by high-fiving his bench.

The second was manufactured beautifully by Lukaku and Rashford although credit first to Phil Jones for a timely interception in his own half from which the goal originated. Lukaku’s quick pass from Young’s ball released Rashford down the channel and the England forward, whose final ball had hitherto deserted him, pulled the ball back perfectly for Mata to roll a delicious, first time finish into the bottom corner.

Fulham were reduced to 10 men when Andre-Frank Zambo Zambo Anguissa was sent off for two bookable offences Credit: Getty images

What must Pogba have thought? Confined to the substitutes’ bench for the third time in the past four matches, United looked so much sharper without the France midfielder, moving through the gears with the kind of quick, slick interplay neutralised of late but his tendency to overcomplicate and his laissez-faire attitude. Put it this way - after a vibrant attacking display against Arsenal and now this, Pogba might have a wait before he gets back in the side.

Fulham’s best passage of the game saw them score when Ander Herrera caught Kamara’s leg before winning the ball and from the resulting penalty the Fulham substitute beat David De Gea. But Ranieri’s side proceeded to shoot themselves in the foot within 60 seconds when Zambo Anguissa - already on a yellow for going through the back of Lingard in the first half - was given a second booking for a lunge at Rashford.

He was reluctant to leave the field but could have no complaints. The only question then was whether Rashford would get the goal he warranted. He had run himself into the ground and must have thought this was going to be another frustrating day in front of goal when he picked up the ball on United’s left, cut inside and drilled a shot in at the near post.

United had plenty to smile about, for once.

5:01PM

Full time

This game ended well over an hour ago. United wrap up a well-deserved win. Plenty of worrying signs for Fulham.

4:49PM

90 mins

Three minutes will be added on.

4:46PM

87 mins

Sessesgnon catches Jones napping in the United box, nicking the ball off his toe, but drags his shot well wide of the target.

4:44PM

85 mins

McTominay has a free header at the back post but he plants his effort straight at Rico.

4:43PM

GOOOOOAALL!!! Man Utd 4 Fulham 1 (Rashford)

What a weird, weird goal that is. Rashford lines up a shot from a tight angle out on the left - the keeper is completely set and ready for the shot, which isn't even heading for the corner of the goal, and he really tamely just palms it into the net. Rubbish. At least I was wrong about it ending 3-1 about 10 minutes ago.

4:41PM

82 mins

Lukaku forces another good save from Rico, but an in-form Lukaku scores that. He cuts in from the left and shoots at the near post, but it isn't the best effort.

4:39PM

80 mins

Herrera wins possession with a great interception, Rashford jinks past a defender and it opens up for him to get the goal his performance has deserved... but his shot is easily saved by Rico.

4:38PM

79 mins

Dalot puts on the afterburners to beat Bryan on the outside, and fizzes a dangerous ball across the Fulham goal, but it just evades Lukaku.

4:37PM

78 mins

Sessegnon skips between two challenges beautifully and suddenly there is the slightest hope of a Fulham counter. He feeds Kamara but Rojo - who bloody loves a slide tackle - comes steaming in to cover.

4:36PM

76 mins

The clock is ticking away, United are having a lot of the ball, Fulham are tiring and they only have 10 men. This one is ending 3-1.

4:32PM

72 mins

Seri now goes into the book after he is caught in possession in midfield by Lukaku and pulls the Belgian back.

Subs for each team: Fred replaces Lingard for United, Ibrahima Cisse comes on for Schurrle for Fulham.

4:29PM

71 mins

Vietto shoots from distance and De Gea saves easily.

4:28PM

RED CARD FULHAM!

Anguissa has been playing with fire ever since he got booked in the first half but this is so, so, so harsh! He tackles Rashford firmly - but nothing more - and Rashford reacts unhappily. Anguissa doesn't get involved with any of the afters but they way Rashford has reacted makes all the difference, and seems to make the referee's mind up for him.

He gives Anguissa a second yellow and just after pulling a goal back Fulham are down to 10 men.

4:26PM

GOOOOAL! Man Utd 3 Fulham 1 (Kamara pen)

Kamara makes no mistake from the spot. Game on? Probably not.

4:25PM

PENALTY TO FULHAM!

Schurrle slips the ball into the Kamara in the box, and he turns away from Jones and is through on goal all of a sudden. Herrera comes steaming in and takes Kamara down - but replays show he got a toe on the ball. It doesn't matter through - it's a penalty to Fulham!

4:24PM

65 mins - Man Utd 3 Fulham 0

25 minutes remain. Fulham have improved since the break but United did all their hard work in the first half.

4:20PM

61 mins

It's becoming a little more end-to-end than Mourinho would probably like, Schurrle with another effort now, this one fizzing across the face of de Gea's goal.

4:19PM

60 mins

What a miss! Sergio Rico gives the ball straight to Lukaku and he feeds Mata who then pulls back for Herrera. He has the goal gaping and a huge change to make it four, but his effort is awful and trickles harmlessly wide of Rico's right-hand post.

4:17PM

58 mins

Fulham build well with Anguissa, Seri and Schurrle combining well. The ball eventually finds its way to Vietto, who the switches to Sessegnon, but his cross lets him down.

Shortly after, Schurrle skies a decent opportunity from the edge of the box.

Chris Smalling has just limped off, with Marcos Rojo coming on.

4:13PM

54 mins

United have just eased off the gas a little and that has allowed Fulham a little more time on the ball, and they are building attacks slightly better as a result. Still nothing like a clear sight of goal though.

4:08PM

49 mins

Dalot tests Rico with a great low ball into that terribly scary area known as the corridor of uncertainty. Rico gets something on it and Fulham clear.

4:07PM

48 mins

A couple of early half-chances for United - first Rashford cuts in onto his right and Rico saves his shot, before Lukaku's follow-up is deflected wide of the post.

4:06PM

A double change for Fulham

Kamara and Vietto replace Mitrovic and Cairney.

And with that, the second half is under way.

4:03PM

Goals goals goals... only at Old Trafford

Manchester United have scored more goals (3) than the other 9 Premier League teams combined (2) in the 15:00 kickoffs ������ #MUFC — Josh Wright (@_WrightJosh) December 8, 2018

3:51PM

Half-time

Complete domination, that, and a really, really fine performance from the home side. There was movement and options off the ball, quick, slick passing, intent to attack and score goals and performances to match.

Mata and Rashford conducted proceedings, with Young and Dalot doing fine attacking work from the full-back positions. No way back for Fulham from here.

United are 3-0 up and coasting. All three goals have been excellent but the last two were the sort of fine, free-flowing team goals we see too rarely from them these days. Fulham have been buried in this half — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) December 8, 2018

Ranieri out? — John Brewin (@JohnBrewin_) December 8, 2018

3:48PM

45 mins +2

Dalot gets booked for bringing Bryan down as Fulham break. The resulting free-kick comes to nothing.

3:47PM

45 mins

Two minutes added on.

3:45PM

GOOOOOOALL!!! Man Utd 3 Fulham 0 (Lukaku)

Lukaku's drought is over and so is this game, now. Mata takes a corner short back to Lingard, who then slips a lovely pass back to Mata, who has just about managed to get himself back onside. He is in acres of space, and has the time to pick out Lukaku in the middle, and he can tap home for the easiest goal of his career.

3:43PM

41 mins

United having so me fun now, with Lingard, Young and Mata playing a mini game of head tennis to get out of trouble in front of the dugouts.

3:40PM

38 mins

Seri is penalised for what looked like a good tackle 15-20 yards outside the box, and Rashford decides to shoot from the resulting free-kick.

He connects with it beautifully, and it must swerve because Rico chooses to palm it away rather than trying to catch.

3:36PM

35 mins

Odoi gets forward into a decent position down the right and he has four, no, five (!) Fulham shirts to aim for... but his low pull-back slices right between all the white kits and picks out Dalot at the back stick.

Just the one touch in the United box for Fulham's players so far.

3:35PM

34 mins

50 - Juan Mata has scored his 50th Premier League goal, becoming the fifth Spaniard to reach this milestone in the competition (also Fernando Torres, David Silva, Diego Costa and Cesc Fàbregas). Arriba. #MUNFULpic.twitter.com/LLrlfR4MGD — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 8, 2018

...but he's everyone's favourite Spaniard, right?

3:33PM

32 mins

Anguissa goes into the referee's notebook for a foul on Lingard in midfield.

3:31PM

GOOOOOOAL! Man Utd 2 Fulham 0 (Mata)

I cannot for the life of me understand why Mata doesn't play more. He finishes off a lovely move here after Lukaku showed good vision to slip Rashford in down the left, before the England forward squares for Mata, who brushes home from the edge of the box.

3:29PM

27 mins

Claudio Ranieri has got Fulham playing far, far more direct than they were under Slavisa Jokanovic, and their gameplan today fits with that idea. Cairney has looked to clip balls over Dalot a few times now, but so far at least, the young United full-back is winning that battle.

3:27PM

25 mins

Really good defending by Dalot, who slides in as Sessegnon threatens at running through on goal, and not only wins the ball, but plays it back off the Fulham man to win a goal kick as well.

3:24PM

22 mins

United's full-backs are both getting forward really well. There's another chance for Young here, as he gets on the end of Dalot's cross but his shot is charged down.

3:23PM

20 mins

Mitrovic wastes a decent position for Fulham, ignoring Bryan on the overlap to cut in and shoot tamely at David De Gea, who saves easily.

3:21PM

19 mins

Dalot fires waaaaaaay over the bar on the volley from the edge of the box after Fulham half-clear a corner.

3:20PM

18 mins

Ashley Young crosses from a similar position to that from which he scored; this time Mawson gets in the way to clear.

3:19PM

17 mins

Juan Mata just makes so much difference to United. He buzzes around, constantly looking for the ball and offering an option to the central midfielders. They so often lack that kind of player and I can't understand why he doesn't play more.

3:16PM

GOOOOOAALL!!!! Manchester United 1 Fulham 0 (Young)

United build patiently, passing from left to right at the back, but this goal is all about Ashley Young. He receives a pass from Rashford out on the left, and bundles past Odoi with a clumsy-looking nutmeg, and suddenly it opens up for him. He has only one thing on his mind and lashes a fine effort into the top corner past a helpless Rico.

3:13PM

11 mins

We have out first corner. Fulham win it, and they'll send the centre-backs forward.

Mitrovic challenges for it at the back post, but Smalling does well to deal with the Fulham forward.

3:11PM

9 mins

Dalot with a couple of good balls into the Fulham box. The first is clear by Odoi, the second it too close to Rico, who needs two bites at it to get it under his control.

3:09PM

8 mins

Tim Ream catches Lingard late with a thumping challenge. That's about as exciting as we've got so far...

3:07PM

5 mins

Smalling advances into a good position in midfield but opts to turn and play the ball back to his central defensive partner Phil Jones, bringing a great groan from the home crowd. They're becoming quite the impatient bunch now, aren't they?

3:04PM

2 mins

Fulham looking positive, with Cairney getting on the ball early and trying to slip Sessegnon in a couple of times. He has been offside twice already - perhaps a sign that Fulham are going to try and get in behind United's full-backs here.

3:02PM

We're off

Fulham, in all white, get the game started.

2:57PM

A late change to the United bench

Luke Shaw is not fit to take his place among the substitutes. Andreas Pereira replaces him.

2:48PM

Jose wants City sanctioned

Jose Mourinho says Man City need to be sanctioned for United to have any chance of winning the title any time soon.

Asked how long he believed it would be before United won the title again, Mourinho said: “I don’t know. It depends on our evolution but also others’ evolution. If the ones above us keep going in the same direction, and if their ambition and investment is continuous, that’s one thing. Another thing is if they stop, or if the Financial Fair Play makes them stop, and then we can close the gap a little bit better.”

Read his quotes in full here.

2:43PM

Talking of Fulham winning at Old Trafford...

Their last win there was in 2003, when this was their starting lineup:

Van der Sar, Volz, Goma, Knight, Bonnissel, Malbranque, Pembridge, Clark, Legwinski, Boa Morte, Saha.

2:39PM

Any hope for the visitors?

I'd give Fulham half a chance of a result today given the clear flaws in this United team. Fulham's record at Old Trafford is unsurprisingly awful, though.

21 - Fulham have lost 21 of their last 23 away matches against Manchester United in all comps (W1 D1) – their only win in this run was a 3-1 victory in the Premier League in October 2003. Memory. #MUNFULpic.twitter.com/RVVx79QP1D — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 8, 2018

2:20PM

United 'happy with Jose'

Mourinho's Pogba-less starting XI head into today's encounter with three points from their last four league games. But at least the United manager's position is safe - for now. The club gave their blessing to a public statement from Mourinho's agent Jorge Mendes on Friday.

“There have been more rumours of Jose Mourinho leaving Manchester United. It’s totally untrue. José is very happy at the club and the club is very happy with him. He has a long-term contract with Manchester United and is fully committed to the club in building a solid winning project," Mendes said.

2:06PM

Those teams in black and white

Man Utd:de Gea, Dalot, Jones, Smalling, Young, Matic, Ander Herrera, Rashford, Mata, Lingard, Lukaku.

Subs: Pogba, Rojo, Fred, Romero, Shaw, Fellaini, McTominay.

Fulham: Sergio Rico, Odoi, Ream, Mawson, Bryan, Seri, Zambo, Schurrle, Cairney, Ryan Sessegnon, Mitrovic. Subs: Bettinelli, Kebano, Johansen, Vietto, Christie, Cisse, Kamara.

2:02PM

How Fulham line-up

No Calum Chambers for Claudio Ranieri's side. He's not even on the bench. Ryan Sessegnon will make his 100th appearance.

2:01PM

Pogba on the bench

Four changes for United from the side that drew with Arsenal in midweek. Pobga hasn't made the starting XI again but Lukaku is recalled as is Phil Jones, Juan Mata and Ashley Young.

1:50PM

Praying for anything other than a bore draw

Another day, another Manchester United game, and everyone is surely begging that today we see the level of entertainment provided in their last two games - 2-2 draws against Southampton and Arsenal - rather than the two previous games - a goalless draw with Crystal Palace and a 1-0 win over Young Boys.

Fulham tend to bring goals at both ends, so they presumably won't be counting on keeping a clean sheet and nicking a goal on the break today. If that is the case, we could be in for another open game.

The pressure is still on Jose Mourinho to improve performances at Old Trafford, and the home fans won't be content with a dull game, even if they win. They want to see attacking football and Fulham are there to be attacked.

Will Lukaku and Pogba be recalled today? Credit: Action Images

These sides rank 20th and 15th for goals conceded in the Premier League this season, so here's to hoping for goals, goals and more goals.

When it comes to the teams, the big question for United will be whether or not Paul Pogba is recalled. He was dropped to the bench for the Arsenal game - it would seem weird if that was just for a rest in such a big game - and United didn't seem to miss him. It is a similar situation for the out-of-sorts Romelu Lukaku up front.

Claudio Ranieri could become only the third manager to win a Premier League away game at Old Trafford with two different clubs. This is actually a really big chance to do that today.

Team news is incoming shortly...