Manchester United vs Fulham live: Score and latest updates from the FA Cup - Getty Images/Matthew Potts

05:50 PM

60 mins: Manchester United 0-1 Fulham

Corner for the hosts - can they create anything from this? No - is the answer but they earn another and that too comes to nothing as Leno comes to collect Fernandes' delivery.

05:49 PM

57 mins: Manchester United 0-1 Fulham

Change for Man Utd: Antony is on for McTominey. That means Sacnho will go to the left, the Brazilian to the right and Rashford up front.

05:48 PM

Magic from Mitrovic

Mitronvic puts Fulham 1-0 up at Old Trafford - Reuters/Carl Recine

05:46 PM

54 mins: Manchester United 0-1 Fulham

Flat is the best word I can describe this United performance - they've lacked spark all match and if there's going to be another goal here you strongly fancy it will go the way of Fulham.

05:42 PM

50 mins: Manchester United 0-1 Fulham

That goal has been coming - United were flat in the first half and have been flat since the break. Fulham have been banging on the door most of the match and have deserved that goal.

05:41 PM

GOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLLL!!!

Manchester United 0-1 Fulham (Mitrovic)

From this corner they manage to find the back of the net. The flick on from Diop, I think, is met by Mitrovic just yards out and he makes no mistake and his nine-game goal drought is over.

05:39 PM

47 mins: Manchester United 0-0 Fulham

Good chance for Fulham that comes virtue of a great challenge from the ever-impressive Palhinha. That gets the ball to Willian in the box who, instead of pulling the trigger, sets up Robinson whose shot is saved by De Gea.

From the resulting corner the ball again comes to Willian who, as he tends to, cuts onto his right and shots from outside the box forcing De Gea into an even better save.

It's another corner for the visitors...

05:35 PM

45 mins: Manchester United 0-0 Fulham

You expect United to react to that poor first half - can they wake up?

05:25 PM

Half-time verdict from James Ducker at Old Trafford

A solid first half from Fulham. They started much the brighter and had a couple of early sights at goal with De Gea tipping over a header from Diop and Willian shooting wide from an inviting position after a good move. United came back into as the half progressed but haven't hit top gear, despite one or two well worked moves, notably in the final seconds that culminated in a McTominay effort being deflected wide. United's stand out player has been Lisandro Martinez. His passing has been excellent and he's formidable in the challenge, as Mitrovic found on when dumped on his backside after a perfectly timed tackle from the Argentine. His centre-half partner Harry Maguire? Much less convincing and was booked for man-handling Mitrovic to the ground.

05:23 PM

HALF-TIME: Manchester United 0-0 Fulham

Man Utd came into the half more and more the longer it went on. But that doesn't hide the fact that Fulham have been the better side. They've been first to most balls and on the balance of things probably deserve to be ahead. During his short time at Old Trafford Ten Hag has built a deserved reputation as someone who can changes things well when he has to. Well, he has to now.

05:20 PM

46 mins: Manchester United 0-0 Fulham

Great move from United - it's only taken 46 minutes to come - as the ball comes into the box,Weghorst tees up Sancho who then tees up McTominey whose shot is blocked by the impressive Ream. You wonder whetehr Sancho should have pulled the trigger himself.

05:16 PM

43 mins: Manchester United 0-0 Fulham

There will be two minutes added time this half as Tete tires his luck from distance for Fulham. The attempt was a bit fanciful and it goes, predictably, well wide.

05:13 PM

40 mins: Manchester United 0-0 Fulham

Sancho is set free on the left by Fernandes but for some reason he slows down and the chance appears to have gone. But he bides his time before playing in Sabitzer whose cross is eventually well dealt with by Fulham.

The hosts are creating a few half-chances here.

05:11 PM

39 mins: Manchester United 0-0 Fulham

The ball comes to Sabitzer by mistake but the Man Utd midfielder does look this gift horse in the mouth as he as a go at goal. Leno gets well behind it though and it stay 0-0.

05:07 PM

Here's a pic of that penalty shout earlier

Looks good - but no chance it was a pen.

Mitrovic falls under the attention of Martinez - Shutterstock/Matt West

05:06 PM

34 mins: Manchester United 0-0 Fulham

A move that sort of sums up the half for the hosts. Wan-Bissaka and Sancho combine on the right before the move peters out to nothing as the ball crosses the byline. Something needs to change for United.

05:03 PM

30 mins: Manchester United 0-0 Fulham

Half-chance for United - Rashford is played in in the inside-left channel but he, for once, has a heavy touch and that gives Leno the opportunity to rush off his line and smother the stabbed attempt.

05:02 PM

28 mins: Manchester United 0-0 Fulham

Another decent delivery from a wide area from Fulham. Whenever, they find width they are content to just get it in the danger area and this time Robinson crosses for Mitrovic who cannot get an attempt in on goal

04:58 PM

25 mins: Manchester United 0-0 Fulham

MItrovic goes to ground in the United box after a challenge from Martinez, the ref, Chris Kavanagh, waves play on and Var, which also has a gander, agrees. As do I, for what it's worth, there was nothing much in that coming together.

04:56 PM

Sporting royalty is in the house

Usain Bolt is a huge Manchester United fan. Wonder what he makes of the opening quarter?

Usain Bolt at Old Trafford - PA/Martin Rickett

04:54 PM

22 mins: Manchester United 0-0 Fulham

Rashford is out on the left and delivers a good ball in that is just beyond Weghorst. Better from the hosts.

04:52 PM

18 mins: Manchester United 0-0 Fulham

Fulham are continuing to dominate possession and territory - United are sitting back too much and the crowd are letting them know. Meanwhile, Mitrovic gets the better of Maguire, forces the foul and the United man get shown a yellow card. That means he won't be able to play in the semi-final should his side make it, which going on the fir 18 minutes, at least, they won't...but there's a long way to go.

04:48 PM

15 mins: Manchester United 0-0 Fulham

Two good chances for Fulham in a matter of minutes - the first comes vis the industry and persistence of Reed. He bullies Martinez but is unable to find Peirera in the middle. Then Ream, the centre back, delivers the perfect ball from the left that beats everyone.

Fulham are besting United to everything at the moment, probably deserve a goal and the hosts need to wake up.

04:45 PM

11 mins: Manchester United 0-0 Fulham

Wan-Bissaka defends well for the hosts who immediately break at pace through the fighter-jet speed of Rashford. He gets his head up and plays in Weghorst. The much-maligned Dutchman cuts inside and hits it from outside the box straight into the arms of Leno in the Fulham goal. Weghorst didn't catch that.

04:42 PM

10 mins: Manchester United 0-0 Fulham

After a stoppage so that Fernandes can be seen to play resumes. That break was the best part of two minutes and may well be exactly what the hosts needed to slow the pace of the match down and disrupt the early momentum of Fulham.

04:40 PM

8 mins: Manchester United 0-0 Fulham

Fulham still on top - they win the ball on halfway, the ball comes to their danger man Pereira who drives towards the box before playing a diagonal ball to Mitrovic who lays it off to Willian. The Brazilian hits it first time - it's a decent chance but one that goes begging with the attempt going well wide.

04:36 PM

6 mins: Manchester United 0-0 Fulham

The hosts have barely been in the Fulham half who have started well both with and without the ball. They are pressing United who are yet to get into this contest.

04:35 PM

4 mins: Manchester United 0-0 Fulham

Only four minutes gone and already, by my count, Fulham have got the ball in the box five times. Impressive start from the west Londoners.

04:33 PM

2 mins: Manchester United 0-0 Fulham

Early half chance for the visitors - Mitrovic finds a bit of space on the right and immediately gets in a cross for Pereira but McTominay does brilliantly to get in front of the attacker.

Then a minute or so later Diop, still up from the resulting corner, gets in a header that De Gea saves well.

It's clear that Fulham's aim is to get the ball in the box as much as possible and put the hosts under pressure.

04:30 PM

1 min: Manchester United 0-0 Fulham

They're under way at Old Trafford - both side are in their traditional home colours.

04:27 PM

The players are out on the pitch

And we're moments away from kick-off.

04:24 PM

There's never been an all-Manchester FA Cup final

But the red side of the city need to get past Fulham and then Brighton before they can think about that possibility.

04:19 PM

The draw for the semi-finals has been drawn

Manchester United and Fulham are battling for the right to play Brighton.

So the draw is...

Brighton vs Man United or Fulham

Man City vs Sheffield United

04:17 PM

So we know who three of the last four are...

Manchester City, Sheffield United and Brighton.

Who will join them?

Brighton have just beaten Grimsby 5-0 to make the FA Cup semis - PA/Andrew Matthews

04:05 PM

Those teams in black and white

MANCHESTER UNITED XI TO FACE FULHAM: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Fernandes, Sabitzer, Sancho, McTominay, Rashford, Weghorst.

Subs: Butland, Dalot, Lindelof, Malacia, Fred, Mainoo, Pellistri, Antony, Elanga

Erik ten Hag has made four changes to the side that beat Real Betis in the Europa League on Thursday. Casemiro is suspended and is replaced by Marcel Sabitzer, while Luke Shaw, Jadon Sancho and Scott McTominay come in for Tyrell Malacia, Facundo Pellistri and Fred.

FULHAM XI TO FACE MANCHESTER UNITED: Leno, Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Palinha, De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian, Mitrovic.

Subs: Rodak, Wilson, James, Tosin, Cedric, Lukic, Cairney, Solomon, Vinicius.

There are three changes to the XI beaten 3-0 by Arsenal. for the visitors - Issa Diop, Joao Palhinha and Willian replace Tosin Adarabioyo, Sasa Lukic and Manor Solomon.

03:50 PM

Here be Fulham

03:49 PM

Here's the Manchester United XI

03:43 PM

Erik ten Hag hungry for more silverware

Erik ten Hag wants winning trophies to become like waiting for London buses as he's told his Manchester United players to use their Carabao Cup triumph as motivation to go all the way in the FA Cup.

The Old Trafford club host Fulham in the last-eight today barely a month after they ended their six-year trophy drought by beating Newcastle at Wembley. And The Dutchman has his sights set on another bit of silverware success at the famous stadium this season.

"Of course, it is huge motivation," he said. "We all really enjoyed Wembley, we all really enjoyed winning a trophy and it has to be the fuel for the next one, get pushed by that idea, and that has to bring extra energy to beat Fulham.

"We have to after Sunday set conclusions but we are now in three leagues competing and we want to stay in those, so Sunday is a massive game for us.

He added: "We have to set a winning culture. We are Manchester United, we have to win all the games, we have to compete in all the leagues. That is the mentality."

Marcus Rashford again stole the headlines on Thursday with the winner in the second leg of their Europa League tie against Real Betis taking his tally for the season to 30 goals for club and country.

Nineteen of those have come since the World Cup and Ten Hag said: "He progressed during the season.

"He was also not in the best shape when he started the season but the way of playing gives him a base and then he brings his skills in and his attitude and mentality, and that is bringing him a lot of progress and that brings the team a lot of joy and gives Marcus a lot of goals and us a lot of wins."

Stay here for all the team news, build up and action from Old Trafford.